- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|31
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|264
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.66 × 125
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.31 × 972
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.68 × 6356
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.00 × 119
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.58 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|3.83 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.63 × 79
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|5.00 × 6
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ECN
|7.00 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|7.51 × 152
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.33 × 6
Unlock Your Passive Income: AI-Driven Gold Trading Signal
Elevate your investment portfolio with my advanced AI algo trading signal, specifically engineered for the gold (XAU/USD) market. Our strategic approach targets a compelling 7% monthly return, aiming for consistent growth.
Intelligent Automation for Precision: My core philosophy is simple: leveraging trading robots is like using precise equations in Excel—it's not merely an addition, but a smarter, more accurate method for navigating the markets. This innovative approach optimizes your trading efficiency and results.
A Long-Term Vision for Passive Income: While the forex sector carries inherent risks, it offers immense opportunities. View this as a strategic, long-term passive income investment. Success in this "river of money" requires patience and a commitment to continuity, understanding that market performance will have its fluctuations.
Optimized Performance & Dedicated Support: For optimal profit realization through copy trading, a minimum account balance of $1,000 is recommended. To ensure uninterrupted signal execution, we advise utilizing a Virtual Private Server (VPS) if continuous computer operation isn't feasible.
Your journey is fully supported. I provide complimentary, comprehensive assistance at every step. Beyond trading, my aim is to empower you to generate additional income, offering insights on leveraging your network for broader opportunities.
Global Accessibility & Proven Expertise: Communicate effortlessly in English, Turkish, or Arabic. With over a year of dedicated experience in the forex industry, I've recently expanded to offer this robust signal copy service, built on a foundation of practical market insight.
