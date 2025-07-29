SegnaliSezioni
Essam Safia

Stable Signal

Essam Safia
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 58%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
31
Profit Trade:
29 (93.54%)
Loss Trade:
2 (6.45%)
Best Trade:
107.73 USD
Worst Trade:
-97.47 USD
Profitto lordo:
397.80 USD (2 852 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-133.80 USD (1 031 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (70.20 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
234.32 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.29
Attività di trading:
0.28%
Massimo carico di deposito:
20.88%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
2
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
2.71
Long Trade:
17 (54.84%)
Short Trade:
14 (45.16%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.97
Profitto previsto:
8.52 USD
Profitto medio:
13.72 USD
Perdita media:
-66.90 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-97.47 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-97.47 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
17.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4.19 USD
Massimale:
97.47 USD (12.30%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.12% (97.47 USD)
Per equità:
9.52% (77.51 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 264
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 1.8K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +107.73 USD
Worst Trade: -97 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +70.20 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -97.47 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.66 × 125
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.31 × 972
Tickmill-Live
2.68 × 6356
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.00 × 119
Exness-MT5Real5
3.58 × 19
Exness-MT5Real3
3.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.63 × 79
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
5.00 × 6
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
RoboForex-ECN
7.00 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
7.51 × 152
RoboForex-Pro
8.33 × 6
17 più
Unlock Your Passive Income: AI-Driven Gold Trading Signal

Elevate your investment portfolio with my advanced AI algo trading signal, specifically engineered for the gold (XAU/USD) market. Our strategic approach targets a compelling 7% monthly return, aiming for consistent growth.

Intelligent Automation for Precision: My core philosophy is simple: leveraging trading robots is like using precise equations in Excel—it's not merely an addition, but a smarter, more accurate method for navigating the markets. This innovative approach optimizes your trading efficiency and results.

A Long-Term Vision for Passive Income: While the forex sector carries inherent risks, it offers immense opportunities. View this as a strategic, long-term passive income investment. Success in this "river of money" requires patience and a commitment to continuity, understanding that market performance will have its fluctuations.

Optimized Performance & Dedicated Support: For optimal profit realization through copy trading, a minimum account balance of $1,000 is recommended. To ensure uninterrupted signal execution, we advise utilizing a Virtual Private Server (VPS) if continuous computer operation isn't feasible.

Your journey is fully supported. I provide complimentary, comprehensive assistance at every step. Beyond trading, my aim is to empower you to generate additional income, offering insights on leveraging your network for broader opportunities.

Global Accessibility & Proven Expertise: Communicate effortlessly in English, Turkish, or Arabic. With over a year of dedicated experience in the forex industry, I've recently expanded to offer this robust signal copy service, built on a foundation of practical market insight.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 14:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.18 17:18
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.15 13:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 14:22
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.04 13:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.03 13:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.57% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 15:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.01 14:50
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.08.21 15:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.21 14:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 15:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 14:18
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 15:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.14 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged
2025.08.12 15:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 15:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.12 14:29
No swaps are charged
