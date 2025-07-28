SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / No Guts No Gain
Rasekh Amiri

No Guts No Gain

Rasekh Amiri
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 253%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
724
Profit Trade:
459 (63.39%)
Loss Trade:
265 (36.60%)
Best Trade:
116.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-48.46 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 549.13 USD (1 563 198 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 477.39 USD (720 109 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (317.01 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
329.76 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
44.79%
Massimo carico di deposito:
105.45%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
135
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.31
Long Trade:
399 (55.11%)
Short Trade:
325 (44.89%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.60
Profitto previsto:
2.86 USD
Profitto medio:
12.09 USD
Perdita media:
-13.12 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-78.81 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-144.20 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
219.81%
Algo trading:
33%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.07 USD
Massimale:
480.74 USD (32.27%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.79% (480.39 USD)
Per equità:
38.87% (1 255.10 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 264
DE40 168
USTEC 158
US30 80
UK100 54
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 478
DE40 1.1K
USTEC 407
US30 -22
UK100 146
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 44K
DE40 418K
USTEC 262K
US30 105K
UK100 15K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +116.45 USD
Worst Trade: -48 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +317.01 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -78.81 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.18 × 6299
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
FusionMarkets-Live
3.45 × 380
Let's move on...
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.22 09:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 07:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 14:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 01:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.14 23:57
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.14 22:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 21:31
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.12 15:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 02:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.29 15:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 15:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of 26 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.21 16:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.21 14:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 13:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 11:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 24 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.18 14:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.18 00:28
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.31 13:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
