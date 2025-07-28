- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
724
Profit Trade:
459 (63.39%)
Loss Trade:
265 (36.60%)
Best Trade:
116.45 USD
Worst Trade:
-48.46 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 549.13 USD (1 563 198 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 477.39 USD (720 109 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
18 (317.01 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
329.76 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
44.79%
Massimo carico di deposito:
105.45%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
135
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.31
Long Trade:
399 (55.11%)
Short Trade:
325 (44.89%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.60
Profitto previsto:
2.86 USD
Profitto medio:
12.09 USD
Perdita media:
-13.12 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-78.81 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-144.20 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
219.81%
Algo trading:
33%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.07 USD
Massimale:
480.74 USD (32.27%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.79% (480.39 USD)
Per equità:
38.87% (1 255.10 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|264
|DE40
|168
|USTEC
|158
|US30
|80
|UK100
|54
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|478
|DE40
|1.1K
|USTEC
|407
|US30
|-22
|UK100
|146
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|44K
|DE40
|418K
|USTEC
|262K
|US30
|105K
|UK100
|15K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +116.45 USD
Worst Trade: -48 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +317.01 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -78.81 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 49
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.18 × 6299
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.45 × 380
Let's move on...
Non ci sono recensioni
