Hiroki Fujita

AUDNZD Long Term Grid ICM

Hiroki Fujita
0 recensioni
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -30%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
167
Profit Trade:
131 (78.44%)
Loss Trade:
36 (21.56%)
Best Trade:
0.52 USD
Worst Trade:
-26.63 USD
Profitto lordo:
52.90 USD (9 348 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-623.06 USD (101 981 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
119 (47.78 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
47.78 USD (119)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.46
Attività di trading:
92.46%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.44%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
35
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.92
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
167 (100.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.08
Profitto previsto:
-3.41 USD
Profitto medio:
0.40 USD
Perdita media:
-17.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
35 (-622.83 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-622.83 USD (35)
Crescita mensile:
-31.42%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
570.16 USD
Massimale:
622.83 USD (31.91%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.91% (622.83 USD)
Per equità:
32.23% (629.02 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDNZD 167
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDNZD -570
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDNZD -93K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.52 USD
Worst Trade: -27 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 119
Massime perdite consecutive: 35
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +47.78 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -622.83 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.22 × 9
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.47 × 122
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.60 × 10
itexsys-Platform
1.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
1.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.46 × 93
VantageInternational-Live 4
2.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
4.46 × 24
FortunaMarkets-Server
7.50 × 14
RoboForex-Pro
8.94 × 18
GBEbrokers-LIVE
12.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
14.00 × 8
Swissquote-Server
14.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
24.00 × 1
Thank you for your interest in our signal.

 Overview

  • This signal is a grid trading strategy (repetitive orders) designed for long-term operation on the AUD/NZD currency pair.

  • It is effective as long as the range between the low of 1.0000 and the high of 1.1150, which has persisted since around 2013, continues.

 Features

  • Backtesting over a period of more than 10 years shows that an annual return of approximately 30% can be expected.

  • With an expected win rate of over 95% and stop-loss events occurring less than once every two years, this strategy offers high stability while aiming for annual returns several times higher than the S&P 500.

 Key Points for Operation

  • Ensure sufficient capital is prepared. Since all buy positions must be closed out if the price drops below 1.0000 and all sell positions if it rises above 1.1150, it is critically important to avoid forced stop-outs at mid-levels like 1.0100. Adequate funding helps prevent such premature losses.

  • A spread (transaction fee) of around 2.5 pips can still yield profits. The narrower the spread, the better.

  • Choose your broker carefully with swap points in mind. For example, even if both buy and sell swaps are around -6 points, the strategy can still be profitable—but lower costs are preferable. Swap points have as much impact on performance as the spread.


