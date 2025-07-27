Thank you for your interest in our signal.

◆ Overview

It is effective as long as the range between the low of 1.0000 and the high of 1.1150, which has persisted since around 2013, continues.

◆ Features

With an expected win rate of over 95% and stop-loss events occurring less than once every two years, this strategy offers high stability while aiming for annual returns several times higher than the S&P 500.

Backtesting over a period of more than 10 years shows that an annual return of approximately 30% can be expected.

◆ Key Points for Operation

Ensure sufficient capital is prepared. Since all buy positions must be closed out if the price drops below 1.0000 and all sell positions if it rises above 1.1150, it is critically important to avoid forced stop-outs at mid-levels like 1.0100. Adequate funding helps prevent such premature losses.

A spread (transaction fee) of around 2.5 pips can still yield profits. The narrower the spread, the better.