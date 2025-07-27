- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|167
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDNZD
|-570
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDNZD
|-93K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.22 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.47 × 122
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.60 × 10
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|1.57 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.46 × 93
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|2.50 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.46 × 24
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|7.50 × 14
|
RoboForex-Pro
|8.94 × 18
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|12.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|14.00 × 8
|
Swissquote-Server
|14.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|24.00 × 1
Thank you for your interest in our signal.
◆ Overview
-
This signal is a grid trading strategy (repetitive orders) designed for long-term operation on the AUD/NZD currency pair.
-
It is effective as long as the range between the low of 1.0000 and the high of 1.1150, which has persisted since around 2013, continues.
◆ Features
-
Backtesting over a period of more than 10 years shows that an annual return of approximately 30% can be expected.
-
With an expected win rate of over 95% and stop-loss events occurring less than once every two years, this strategy offers high stability while aiming for annual returns several times higher than the S&P 500.
◆ Key Points for Operation
-
Ensure sufficient capital is prepared. Since all buy positions must be closed out if the price drops below 1.0000 and all sell positions if it rises above 1.1150, it is critically important to avoid forced stop-outs at mid-levels like 1.0100. Adequate funding helps prevent such premature losses.
-
A spread (transaction fee) of around 2.5 pips can still yield profits. The narrower the spread, the better.
-
Choose your broker carefully with swap points in mind. For example, even if both buy and sell swaps are around -6 points, the strategy can still be profitable—but lower costs are preferable. Swap points have as much impact on performance as the spread.
