Kōtarō Kaga

Costa Technology

Kōtarō Kaga
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
10 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 5000 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 30%
OANDA-Japan MT5 Live
1:25
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
53
Profit Trade:
28 (52.83%)
Loss Trade:
25 (47.17%)
Best Trade:
196 607.00 JPY
Worst Trade:
-49 322.00 JPY
Profitto lordo:
650 514.00 JPY (12 120 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-362 973.00 JPY (6 350 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (210 648.00 JPY)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
210 648.00 JPY (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.16
Attività di trading:
34.03%
Massimo carico di deposito:
38.22%
Ultimo trade:
6 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
1
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.93
Long Trade:
25 (47.17%)
Short Trade:
28 (52.83%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.79
Profitto previsto:
5 425.30 JPY
Profitto medio:
23 232.64 JPY
Perdita media:
-14 518.92 JPY
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-52 024.00 JPY)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-73 253.00 JPY (2)
Crescita mensile:
5.88%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
24 435.00 JPY
Massimale:
73 253.00 JPY (8.51%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
6.06% (73 253.00 JPY)
Per equità:
5.12% (60 716.00 JPY)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 2.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 5.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +196 607.00 JPY
Worst Trade: -49 322 JPY
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +210 648.00 JPY
Massima perdita consecutiva: -52 024.00 JPY

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OANDA-Japan MT5 Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

***** Undergoing live performance testing! Please do not subscribe yet! *****

⇒⇒ 2025/8/4 Temporary trading suspension (details below)

⇒⇒ 2025/8/6 Resumption (full model change)
⇒⇒ 2025/8/21(Report!)
・The current system can largely be described as swing trading.
・While it often closes positions within a few days, it sometimes holds them for around two weeks or longer.
・Since early August, and as of August 21, the system has continuously maintained a SELL position.
└ However, due to a system bug, it has been unable to actually hold the position.
・In simulations over the past year, it has achieved results of around 5,000 pips, so it is by no means bad.

● Target Currency Pair

USDJPY

● Features

[Position]: No dual positions

[Money Management]: Trading based on half of the capital. Leverage around 10–20 times

[Expected Win Rate]: 55–65%

[Expected Monthly PIPS Gained]: 200–1000 PIPS (limited track record)

[Expected Monthly Win Rate]: 70–80%

[Trend]: Swing trading (occasionally day trading)


● Started distribution on 2025.7.28

- Backtest results are in preparation but cover only about one month.

- Building track record.

● 2025.7.30 Critical bug discovered

- Fixed as of 2025.7.30 21:55 (JST).

- Main issue: Unintended position closures.

● 2025.8.2 Update

- Will document progress as much as possible initially.

- Approximately 2 days of normal operation, first market drawdown.

- Holding a SELL position in USDJPY (over 200 PIPS in profit). Expecting about 20% profit. Profit-taking next week is critical.

● 2025.8.4 Update (Temporary Suspension)

- Achieved +20% monthly gain, slight drawdown to +15%, but temporarily suspended.

- Reason: Discovered that recent months’ optimization may not ensure long-term stability.

- Investigating solutions for long-term stability.

● 2025.8.6 Update (Resumption)

- Upon resumption, one trade error occurred (immediately closed). Issue resolved.

- Significant changes implemented.

2025.09.30 06:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 02:31
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 66 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.24 06:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.16 04:47 2025.09.16 04:47:11  

Hello. The number of trades isn’t particularly high, is it? It’s not like I’m intentionally aiming for swing trading, but it tends to turn out that way. Still, it’s been almost a month since switching to the new logic, and during that time, there have been about six entries. With just one loss, the funds have increased by over 30%, which I think is quite a strong performance. I’ll keep monitoring it closely.

2025.09.03 03:14
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.02 08:26
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.01 10:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.22 14:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 13:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.20 13:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 06:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.13 09:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.12 05:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 02:42
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.26 15:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.26 15:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Costa Technology
5000USD al mese
30%
0
0
USD
1.1M
JPY
10
98%
53
52%
34%
1.79
5 425.30
JPY
6%
1:25
