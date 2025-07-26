- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|131
|BTCUSD
|36
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-12
|BTCUSD
|-2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-433
|BTCUSD
|-24K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarketsSC-Live4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
⚡ StradEA System – Dual AI-Powered Scalping EAs for XAUUSD & BTCUSD
Overview:
StradEA is a cutting-edge dual Expert Advisor (EA) system engineered for precise scalping on XAUUSD and BTCUSD, operating on M5 and M15 timeframes. This powerful combo leverages real-time trend analysis and server-based AI signals to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities.
🤖 StradEA Core (Primary EA)
AI-Driven Trend Scalper
-
Executes trades based on dominant short-term trends.
-
Syncs with our secure server to receive real-time BUY/SELL signals powered by AI.
-
Optimized for gold and Bitcoin price action on the M5 and M15 charts.
-
Includes configurable lot sizing, SL/TP, and trail stop logic.
🧠 StradEA Assist (Support EA)
Entry Optimizer & Signal Validator
-
Works side-by-side with StradEA Core for improved accuracy.
-
Validates trend signals before execution to reduce false entries.
-
Enhances entry timing and synchronization between pairs.
-
Ideal for volatile markets, ensuring disciplined and data-backed trades.
🚀 Key Features:
-
🔍 Real-time server AI signal integration
-
⏱️ Works on 5-minute & 15-minute timeframes
-
💹 Optimized for XAUUSD & BTCUSD scalping
-
🧠 Dual-EA synergy for smarter, faster execution
-
🛡️ Customizable risk, trail stop, SL/TP settings
