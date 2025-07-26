SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / StradEA
Munafar Akeel Aashath

StradEA

Munafar Akeel Aashath
0 recensioni
9 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -8%
FPMarketsSC-Live4
1:100
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
167
Profit Trade:
134 (80.23%)
Loss Trade:
33 (19.76%)
Best Trade:
8.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-21.85 USD
Profitto lordo:
186.24 USD (141 470 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-200.38 USD (165 480 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (22.59 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
44.30 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.01
Attività di trading:
10.88%
Massimo carico di deposito:
40.00%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
42 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.25
Long Trade:
77 (46.11%)
Short Trade:
90 (53.89%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.93
Profitto previsto:
-0.08 USD
Profitto medio:
1.39 USD
Perdita media:
-6.07 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-9.36 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-25.60 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-8.02%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
42.23 USD
Massimale:
57.42 USD (26.68%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
27.98% (57.42 USD)
Per equità:
11.70% (22.86 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 131
BTCUSD 36
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -12
BTCUSD -2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -433
BTCUSD -24K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +8.05 USD
Worst Trade: -22 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +22.59 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -9.36 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarketsSC-Live4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

StradEA System – Dual AI-Powered Scalping EAs for XAUUSD & BTCUSD

Overview:
StradEA is a cutting-edge dual Expert Advisor (EA) system engineered for precise scalping on XAUUSD and BTCUSD, operating on M5 and M15 timeframes. This powerful combo leverages real-time trend analysis and server-based AI signals to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities.

🤖 StradEA Core (Primary EA)

AI-Driven Trend Scalper

  • Executes trades based on dominant short-term trends.

  • Syncs with our secure server to receive real-time BUY/SELL signals powered by AI.

  • Optimized for gold and Bitcoin price action on the M5 and M15 charts.

  • Includes configurable lot sizing, SL/TP, and trail stop logic.

🧠 StradEA Assist (Support EA)

Entry Optimizer & Signal Validator

  • Works side-by-side with StradEA Core for improved accuracy.

  • Validates trend signals before execution to reduce false entries.

  • Enhances entry timing and synchronization between pairs.

  • Ideal for volatile markets, ensuring disciplined and data-backed trades.

🚀 Key Features:

  • 🔍 Real-time server AI signal integration

  • ⏱️ Works on 5-minute & 15-minute timeframes

  • 💹 Optimized for XAUUSD & BTCUSD scalping

  • 🧠 Dual-EA synergy for smarter, faster execution

  • 🛡️ Customizable risk, trail stop, SL/TP settings


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.25 08:00
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.24 23:17
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.59% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 12:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 02:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.27 11:18
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.26 16:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.30 08:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.28 06:24
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.26 12:03
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.26 12:03
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.26 12:03
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
StradEA
30USD al mese
-8%
0
0
USD
176
USD
9
99%
167
80%
11%
0.92
-0.08
USD
28%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.