Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Thunder Breathing 4th
Dany Wardiyanto

Thunder Breathing 4th

Dany Wardiyanto
0 recensioni
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -41%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
2 840
Profit Trade:
1 872 (65.91%)
Loss Trade:
968 (34.08%)
Best Trade:
40.19 USD
Worst Trade:
-790.22 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 014.17 USD (400 615 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 105.09 USD (516 557 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
41 (241.94 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
241.94 USD (41)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.05
Attività di trading:
66.62%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.12%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
220
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.87
Long Trade:
1 086 (38.24%)
Short Trade:
1 754 (61.76%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.66
Profitto previsto:
-0.74 USD
Profitto medio:
2.14 USD
Perdita media:
-6.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
54 (-1 093.41 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 093.41 USD (54)
Crescita mensile:
-12.76%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 392.15 USD
Massimale:
2 392.15 USD (47.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
47.46% (2 391.98 USD)
Per equità:
36.51% (1 365.81 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2839
archived 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -1.3K
archived -790
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -116K
archived 0
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +40.19 USD
Worst Trade: -790 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 41
Massime perdite consecutive: 54
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +241.94 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 093.41 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

"Kaminari no kokyū"

-the breathing of thunder is very similar to the volatility of gold
-This EA only for gold
-Logic Non Martingale
-HFT mode with SL each entry [hidden]
-Inbox for more detail


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 17:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 02:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 00:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.08 16:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 15:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 14:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 06:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.27 23:12
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.27 23:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.27 23:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.27 23:12
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 08:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.25 08:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.25 08:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.25 08:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.25 08:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.