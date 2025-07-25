- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
2 840
Profit Trade:
1 872 (65.91%)
Loss Trade:
968 (34.08%)
Best Trade:
40.19 USD
Worst Trade:
-790.22 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 014.17 USD (400 615 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 105.09 USD (516 557 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
41 (241.94 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
241.94 USD (41)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.05
Attività di trading:
66.62%
Massimo carico di deposito:
16.12%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
220
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.87
Long Trade:
1 086 (38.24%)
Short Trade:
1 754 (61.76%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.66
Profitto previsto:
-0.74 USD
Profitto medio:
2.14 USD
Perdita media:
-6.31 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
54 (-1 093.41 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 093.41 USD (54)
Crescita mensile:
-12.76%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 392.15 USD
Massimale:
2 392.15 USD (47.46%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
47.46% (2 391.98 USD)
Per equità:
36.51% (1 365.81 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2839
|archived
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1.3K
|archived
|-790
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-116K
|archived
|0
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +40.19 USD
Worst Trade: -790 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 41
Massime perdite consecutive: 54
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +241.94 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 093.41 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live14
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 6
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 28
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
133 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
"Kaminari no kokyū"
-the breathing of thunder is very similar to the volatility of gold
-This EA only for gold
-Logic Non Martingale
-HFT mode with SL each entry [hidden]
-Inbox for more detail
-the breathing of thunder is very similar to the volatility of gold
-This EA only for gold
-Logic Non Martingale
-HFT mode with SL each entry [hidden]
-Inbox for more detail
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-41%
0
0
USD
USD
2.9K
USD
USD
13
99%
2 840
65%
67%
0.65
-0.74
USD
USD
47%
1:500