- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
201
Profit Trade:
201 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
283.50 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
9 522.26 USD (43 693 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
201 (9 522.26 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
9 522.26 USD (201)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.29
Attività di trading:
69.79%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.97%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
125 (62.19%)
Short Trade:
76 (37.81%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
47.37 USD
Profitto medio:
47.37 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
1.90%
Previsione annuale:
23.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
29.75% (4 778.90 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.sv
|201
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD.sv
|9.5K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD.sv
|44K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +283.50 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 201
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9 522.26 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
*Persentasi Sinyal - Tujuan: Menggantikan gaji bulanan Anda dalam 5 tahun*
✍️ Tujuan Sinyal Sinyal trading ini sangat realistis dan menjamin profit setiap bulan:
Filosofi Perdagangan👑
-Fokus Modal *$1.000 mulai dari yang paling stabil hingga Anda memiliki $100.000*
-Penggunaan lot yang sangat ketat dan 100% saran dari saya sebagai penyedia sinyal
-❌ Tanpa Martingale
❌ Tanpa kerugian
✅ Scalping yang konsisten +2 poin
✅ memiliki ketahanan dana hingga 10.000 pip
*Dengarkan saran terbaik saya*
✍️ Membutuhkan $1.000 untuk mengikuti sinyal ini
✍️ Ikuti sinyal ini selama 3 bulan untuk hasil yang jelas
✍️ Tidak ada intervensi selain sinyal lainnya
✍️ Sinyal ini dapat tumbuh secara konsisten 1-5% setiap bulan dengan kemenangan 99%
✍️Tidak ada keraguan tentang sinyal ini
✍️100% terpercaya dan dapat diandalkan, jangan ragu.
👑Selamat bertransaksi
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
116%
1
616
USD
USD
16K
USD
USD
52
0%
201
100%
70%
n/a
47.37
USD
USD
30%
1:100
This signal provider does not handle a SL protocol. I just blew my account in less than three weeks because one position when the opposite direction. The majority of trades (13 in 3 weeks) where positive, but just one trade with no SL blew the account.
I could not copy because the surfix is different. But the trader was really nice to me with mails.Thank you!