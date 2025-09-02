SegnaliSezioni
Wibowo Pratomo

TomDgreat

Wibowo Pratomo
2 recensioni
Affidabilità
52 settimane
1 / 616 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 116%
TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
201
Profit Trade:
201 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
283.50 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
9 522.26 USD (43 693 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
201 (9 522.26 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
9 522.26 USD (201)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.29
Attività di trading:
69.79%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.97%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
125 (62.19%)
Short Trade:
76 (37.81%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
47.37 USD
Profitto medio:
47.37 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
1.90%
Previsione annuale:
23.08%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
29.75% (4 778.90 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.sv 201
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.sv 9.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.sv 44K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +283.50 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 201
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +9 522.26 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TrijayaPratamaFutures-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

*Persentasi Sinyal - Tujuan: Menggantikan gaji bulanan Anda dalam 5 tahun*
 ✍️ Tujuan Sinyal Sinyal trading ini sangat realistis dan menjamin profit setiap bulan: 

Filosofi Perdagangan👑

 -Fokus Modal *$1.000 mulai dari yang paling stabil hingga Anda memiliki $100.000*

 -Penggunaan lot yang sangat ketat dan 100% saran dari saya sebagai penyedia sinyal 
-❌ Tanpa Martingale
 ❌ Tanpa kerugian
 ✅ Scalping yang konsisten +2 poin 
 ✅ memiliki ketahanan dana hingga 10.000 pip 


*Dengarkan saran terbaik saya*
 ✍️ Membutuhkan $1.000 untuk mengikuti sinyal ini 
✍️ Ikuti sinyal ini selama 3 bulan untuk hasil yang jelas 
✍️ Tidak ada intervensi selain sinyal lainnya 
✍️ Sinyal ini dapat tumbuh secara konsisten 1-5% setiap bulan dengan kemenangan 99% 
✍️Tidak ada keraguan tentang sinyal ini 
✍️100% terpercaya dan dapat diandalkan, jangan ragu. 
👑Selamat bertransaksi
Valutazione media:
Cantaclaro
185
Cantaclaro 2025.09.02 17:25 
 

This signal provider does not handle a SL protocol. I just blew my account in less than three weeks because one position when the opposite direction. The majority of trades (13 in 3 weeks) where positive, but just one trade with no SL blew the account.

shino1486
232
shino1486 2025.08.11 14:13 
 

I could not copy because the surfix is different. But the trader was really nice to me with mails.Thank you!

2025.09.25 08:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.23 12:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 13:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 05:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.27 04:00
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.22 14:50
No swaps are charged
2025.08.22 14:50
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 03:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
