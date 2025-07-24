SegnaliSezioni
SecureFX Trader

Litchfield VHR 1 SecureFX Trader

SecureFX Trader
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 11%
ICMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
180
Profit Trade:
111 (61.66%)
Loss Trade:
69 (38.33%)
Best Trade:
21.70 USD
Worst Trade:
-31.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
355.70 USD (20 629 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-244.02 USD (11 025 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (18.19 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
70.73 USD (5)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
75.72%
Massimo carico di deposito:
39.95%
Ultimo trade:
7 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
22
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.79
Long Trade:
88 (48.89%)
Short Trade:
92 (51.11%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.46
Profitto previsto:
0.62 USD
Profitto medio:
3.20 USD
Perdita media:
-3.54 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-80.66 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-80.66 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
4.11%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
46.76 USD
Massimale:
141.82 USD (12.95%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.92% (141.97 USD)
Per equità:
70.58% (772.39 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 159
NZDCAD 15
AUDNZD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 83
NZDCAD 28
AUDNZD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 7.8K
NZDCAD 1.7K
AUDNZD 158
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +21.70 USD
Worst Trade: -31 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 5
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +18.19 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -80.66 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.47 × 174
GMI3-Real
1.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
1.18 × 11
FusionMarkets-Live
1.33 × 91
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.85 × 186
RoboForex-Pro
3.33 × 3
OxSecurities-Live
4.13 × 149
VantageFX-Live
5.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
5.27 × 49
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
6.33 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 10
6.33 × 3
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
7.63 × 71
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
7.90 × 137
DerivSVG-Server
8.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
9.53 × 115
Exness-MT5Real32
9.85 × 126
Tickmill-Live
12.33 × 3
XMGlobalMU-MT5 6
12.36 × 11
XMTrading-MT5 3
14.02 × 66
Forex.com-Live 536
14.33 × 3
BlackBullMarkets-Live
15.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 8
16.33 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 7
24.00 × 1
SecureFX Trader

Please head to our website at which provides the latest details on all our strategies and updates. Also join our email list and telegram so receive updates on strategies.

This strategy has two bots looks for trades on AUDCAD and NZDCAD.  It is very high risk as the minimum equity is only $1,000.  Will not trade all a time.

We wanted to build a strategy that only requires a minimum of $1,000 US to follow our trades with a low subscription fee to give an opportunity to subscribers to follow our strategies and begin trading forex.  This gives you the opportunity to build your capital so that once you reach $10,000 you can begin to look at our other strategies.

Note this is a very high risk strategy due to the low equity requirement.  However we have good risk management in place to try and prevent large draw downs were possible.  One of these risk managements is there will be months the signal will generate losses.  This helps to preserve the capital invested by exiting positions if the trades have not gone to plan.

Find below a list of all our strategies:

Cradle by SecureFX Trader
Black Mountain by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko by SecureFX Trader 
Black Mountain HR by SecureFX Trader
Cradle HR by SecureFX Trader
Kosciuszko HR by SecureFX Trader
SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR

Cradle HR MT5 SecureFX Trader
Litchfield VHR 2 SecureFX Trader

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.03 05:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 20:11
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.15 20:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.15 20:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 23:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 22:40
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 50 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 16:10
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.11 13:55
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 03:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.11 01:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 19:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 17:25
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 16:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 14:10
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.14 13:14
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.28 06:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.25 01:34
Share of trading days is too low
