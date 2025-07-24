SecureFX Trader



This strategy has two bots looks for trades on AUDCAD and NZDCAD. It is very high risk as the minimum equity is only $1,000. Will not trade all a time.



We wanted to build a strategy that only requires a minimum of $1,000 US to follow our trades with a low subscription fee to give an opportunity to subscribers to follow our strategies and begin trading forex. This gives you the opportunity to build your capital so that once you reach $10,000 you can begin to look at our other strategies.

Note this is a very high risk strategy due to the low equity requirement. However we have good risk management in place to try and prevent large draw downs were possible. One of these risk managements is there will be months the signal will generate losses. This helps to preserve the capital invested by exiting positions if the trades have not gone to plan.

SecureFX Trader Litchfield VHR