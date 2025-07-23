SegnaliSezioni
OneUp Trading LLC

MT5 PEPPERSTONE REAL

OneUp Trading LLC
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
10 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 9%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
197
Profit Trade:
110 (55.83%)
Loss Trade:
87 (44.16%)
Best Trade:
102.17 USD
Worst Trade:
-68.22 USD
Profitto lordo:
2 150.25 USD (110 209 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 876.42 USD (76 312 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (189.19 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
189.19 USD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
51.62%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.93%
Ultimo trade:
14 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
25
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.04
Long Trade:
125 (63.45%)
Short Trade:
72 (36.55%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.15
Profitto previsto:
1.39 USD
Profitto medio:
19.55 USD
Perdita media:
-21.57 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
9 (-72.17 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-226.01 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
-7.41%
Algo trading:
85%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
59.29 USD
Massimale:
262.41 USD (11.21%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
16.58% (222.28 USD)
Per equità:
4.73% (94.87 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDJPY 68
XAUUSD 44
US500 26
TSLA.US 24
ETHUSD 17
GER40 16
EURUSD 2
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDJPY 304
XAUUSD 29
US500 69
TSLA.US -10
ETHUSD -70
GER40 -33
EURUSD -15
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDJPY 14K
XAUUSD -737
US500 1.3K
TSLA.US 2.5K
ETHUSD 15K
GER40 2.7K
EURUSD -360
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +102.17 USD
Worst Trade: -68 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +189.19 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -72.17 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 8
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.32 × 327
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.73 × 166
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.74 × 27
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.90 × 184
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
Darwinex-Live
1.15 × 75
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.17 × 1532
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.26 × 236
Exness-MT5Real26
1.36 × 59
VantageFX-Live
1.39 × 28
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.41 × 28847
49 più
🔹 Real account with low balance, high scalability, and professional risk management

This account operates in real market conditions with a reduced initial capital, showcasing the system's scalability. Two trading bots are used, with Musahi being the core engine. Musahi executes range breakout strategies across multiple instruments, including XAUUSD, USDJPY, and BTCUSD, within a diversified portfolio.

The strategy applies conservative risk management, with no use of martingale, grid, or aggressive recovery methods. The entire setup is designed to prioritize stability, risk control, and professional execution.

▪️ 100% automated trading
▪️ Diversified and optimized portfolio
▪️ Automatic broker time zone adjustment
▪️ Robust strategy based on current market conditions
▪️ Live account validation

A professional solution focused on consistency and sustainable growth.



Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.04 04:28
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 42 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 00:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.04 00:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.03 23:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.03 23:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2025.08.28 17:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.27 17:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.22 18:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.21 12:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.13 14:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.01 21:06
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.25 21:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.25 20:33
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.24 14:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.24 14:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.24 13:06
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.23 23:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 23:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
