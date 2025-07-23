- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|68
|XAUUSD
|44
|US500
|26
|TSLA.US
|24
|ETHUSD
|17
|GER40
|16
|EURUSD
|2
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDJPY
|304
|XAUUSD
|29
|US500
|69
|TSLA.US
|-10
|ETHUSD
|-70
|GER40
|-33
|EURUSD
|-15
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDJPY
|14K
|XAUUSD
|-737
|US500
|1.3K
|TSLA.US
|2.5K
|ETHUSD
|15K
|GER40
|2.7K
|EURUSD
|-360
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.32 × 327
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.73 × 166
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.74 × 27
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.90 × 184
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.13 × 8
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.15 × 75
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.17 × 1532
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.19 × 68
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.20 × 106
|
Eightcap-Live
|1.26 × 236
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|1.36 × 59
|
VantageFX-Live
|1.39 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.41 × 28847
🔹 Real account with low balance, high scalability, and professional risk management
This account operates in real market conditions with a reduced initial capital, showcasing the system's scalability. Two trading bots are used, with Musahi being the core engine. Musahi executes range breakout strategies across multiple instruments, including XAUUSD, USDJPY, and BTCUSD, within a diversified portfolio.
The strategy applies conservative risk management, with no use of martingale, grid, or aggressive recovery methods. The entire setup is designed to prioritize stability, risk control, and professional execution.
▪️ 100% automated trading
▪️ Diversified and optimized portfolio
▪️ Automatic broker time zone adjustment
▪️ Robust strategy based on current market conditions
▪️ Live account validation
A professional solution focused on consistency and sustainable growth.
