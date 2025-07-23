SegnaliSezioni
Linkan Biswas

Consistent Growth

Linkan Biswas
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
10 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 59%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
153
Profit Trade:
125 (81.69%)
Loss Trade:
28 (18.30%)
Best Trade:
24.68 USD
Worst Trade:
-20.68 USD
Profitto lordo:
261.32 USD (146 503 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-60.25 USD (63 312 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (13.07 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
116.01 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.27
Attività di trading:
1.23%
Massimo carico di deposito:
14.79%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
13
Tempo di attesa medio:
9 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
9.72
Long Trade:
78 (50.98%)
Short Trade:
75 (49.02%)
Fattore di profitto:
4.34
Profitto previsto:
1.31 USD
Profitto medio:
2.09 USD
Perdita media:
-2.15 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-6.06 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-20.68 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
5.60%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
20.68 USD (4.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.59% (20.68 USD)
Per equità:
5.07% (39.47 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 143
EURUSD 7
BTCUSD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 201
EURUSD 0
BTCUSD 0
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 87K
EURUSD 8
BTCUSD -3.4K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +24.68 USD
Worst Trade: -21 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +13.07 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.06 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 31
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.13 × 70
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.38 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.90 × 31
AlfaForexRU-Real
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.17 × 254
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
2.55 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.76 × 146
Exness-MT5Real5
3.56 × 73
RoboForex-ECN
4.00 × 5
Tickmill-Live
4.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real15
5.42 × 413
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
6.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Server
12.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
16.50 × 2
Coinexx-Live
17.81 × 16
Exness-MT5Real6
21.54 × 336
1 più
 I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour.  Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment.  I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.

Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.

Personal Contacts:
Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.09 16:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 15:33
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 14:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.01 02:30
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.29 14:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.26 13:16
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.86% of days out of 35 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.23 04:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.22 16:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 16:50
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.22 15:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.21 15:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.08.21 15:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.12 07:58
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.02 16:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.23 18:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 17:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.23 16:34
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.23 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.23 16:34
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Consistent Growth
30USD al mese
59%
0
0
USD
817
USD
10
0%
153
81%
1%
4.33
1.31
USD
5%
1:500
Copia

