- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|143
|EURUSD
|7
|BTCUSD
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|201
|EURUSD
|0
|BTCUSD
|0
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|87K
|EURUSD
|8
|BTCUSD
|-3.4K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real15" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.00 × 31
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 13
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 9
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.13 × 70
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.38 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.90 × 31
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|1.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.17 × 254
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|2.55 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.76 × 146
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|3.56 × 73
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.00 × 5
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|5.42 × 413
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live02
|6.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Server
|12.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|16.50 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|17.81 × 16
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|21.54 × 336
I am using my own custom strategy with technical analysis. Always i am avoiding risky trade. At first i think about to protect the capital then profit. Small profit is better than loss and i think about consistent profit. I am trading with H1 chart and prefer XAUUSD and don't hold trade more than 1 hour. Forex is the game of patience and we need to see the result after minimum 1 month. One trade and one day can't prove my strategy. I don't like risky trade which can blow my account and if we can survive in forex, profit will come automatically so don't hurry. I prefer safe trading and it's for long term investment. I use Stop Loss strictly for safety.
Note: Maximum Drawdown 10% & you can also buy my strategy.Personal Contacts:
Telegram: https://t.me/trader2013
