|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|418
|USDJPY
|30
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|568
|USDJPY
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|52K
|USDJPY
|510
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real14
|0.00 × 28
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-06
|0.00 × 4
|
EGlobal-Classic3
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-02
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 40
|0.00 × 44
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.00 × 1
|
AmanaCapital-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
XMTrading-Real 11
|0.00 × 20
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 1
|
ATFXGM8-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ECMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 6
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 8
|
XMTrading-Real 49
|0.00 × 2
Welcome to Kebon Investment
Copytrade Forex with Smart Risk Management
Unlock the potential of Forex trading without the stress of managing trades yourself. Our copytrade system is designed for consistent growth with a vision of generating 1% profit per day through compound interest—allowing your capital to grow steadily over time.
Risk management is at the core of our strategy. We implement a maximum risk cap of 30% of your capital, ensuring capital preservation even in volatile market conditions.
✅ Target: 1% Daily Compound Profit
🔒 Max Risk Exposure: 30% of Capital
📈 Strategy: Proven, Transparent, and Disciplined
Let the professionals trade for you. Start compounding your returns and take a smarter path to financial growth.
