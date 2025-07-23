SegnaliSezioni
Al Latif Ramadhani Said

Kebon Investment

Al Latif Ramadhani Said
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
10 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 568%
FBS-Real-7
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
448
Profit Trade:
380 (84.82%)
Loss Trade:
68 (15.18%)
Best Trade:
41.77 USD
Worst Trade:
-110.16 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 484.23 USD (100 412 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-916.13 USD (48 269 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
50 (242.09 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
242.09 USD (50)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.15
Attività di trading:
20.09%
Massimo carico di deposito:
44.13%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
55
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
2.97
Long Trade:
287 (64.06%)
Short Trade:
161 (35.94%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.62
Profitto previsto:
1.27 USD
Profitto medio:
3.91 USD
Perdita media:
-13.47 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-168.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-191.15 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
144.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
15.26 USD
Massimale:
191.15 USD (35.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
39.76% (168.24 USD)
Per equità:
30.12% (99.84 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 418
USDJPY 30
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 568
USDJPY 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 52K
USDJPY 510
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +41.77 USD
Worst Trade: -110 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 50
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +242.09 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -168.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real-7" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real14
0.00 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.00 × 1
EightcapLtd-Real2
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-06
0.00 × 4
EGlobal-Classic3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-02
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 40
0.00 × 44
OctaFX-Real8
0.00 × 1
AmanaCapital-Real
0.00 × 3
XMTrading-Real 11
0.00 × 20
Exness-Real25
0.00 × 1
ATFXGM8-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live3
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 6
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 6
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 8
XMTrading-Real 49
0.00 × 2
Welcome to Kebon Investment

Copytrade Forex with Smart Risk Management
Unlock the potential of Forex trading without the stress of managing trades yourself. Our copytrade system is designed for consistent growth with a vision of generating 1% profit per day through compound interest—allowing your capital to grow steadily over time.

Risk management is at the core of our strategy. We implement a maximum risk cap of 30% of your capital, ensuring capital preservation even in volatile market conditions.

✅ Target: 1% Daily Compound Profit
🔒 Max Risk Exposure: 30% of Capital
📈 Strategy: Proven, Transparent, and Disciplined

Let the professionals trade for you. Start compounding your returns and take a smarter path to financial growth.

2025.09.24 12:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 06:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 02:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 01:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 07:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 07:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 03:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 12:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 02:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.03 14:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 06:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.23 07:27
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.28 14:27
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.28 14:27
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.25 01:34
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.24 08:00
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.07.23 10:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.23 10:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Kebon Investment
30USD al mese
568%
0
0
USD
548
USD
10
0%
448
84%
20%
1.62
1.27
USD
40%
1:500
Copia

