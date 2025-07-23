- Crescita
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|5.73 × 249
- Exness - Standard Account (for $100 - 0.01 lot, as the deposit increases, I will increase the lot on the account)
Signal Detail:
Only trade US30.
As more tools are added, I will inform you in advance.
Profit: 799% ~ 999% / Year
Stop Loss: 10%
With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth
Investor Recommend:
- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.
- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose
Contacts:
I keep a diary of my transactions on the YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Diary-X
