SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / INDinvest
Andrei Tiron

INDinvest

Andrei Tiron
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
1 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 77%
Exness-MT5Real2
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
427
Profit Trade:
292 (68.38%)
Loss Trade:
135 (31.62%)
Best Trade:
4.13 USD
Worst Trade:
-3.57 USD
Profitto lordo:
151.58 USD (151 331 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-84.38 USD (84 178 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
14 (5.14 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5.83 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.20
Attività di trading:
49.93%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.09%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
44
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.64
Long Trade:
271 (63.47%)
Short Trade:
156 (36.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.80
Profitto previsto:
0.16 USD
Profitto medio:
0.52 USD
Perdita media:
-0.63 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
5 (-10.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10.01 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
41.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.12 USD
Massimale:
18.46 USD (14.30%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
14.24% (18.46 USD)
Per equità:
26.59% (33.94 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30m 427
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30m 67
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30m 67K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +4.13 USD
Worst Trade: -4 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5.14 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.01 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real11
5.73 × 249
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)
  • Exness -  Standard Account (for $100 - 0.01 lot, as the deposit increases, I will increase the lot on the account)


Signal Detail:

Only trade US30.

As more tools are added, I will inform you in advance.

Profit: 799% ~ 999% / Year

Stop Loss: 10%

With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth

 

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Email:  wbt.inf@gmail.ru

    I keep a diary of my transactions on the YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Diary-X


    Non ci sono recensioni
    2025.09.25 15:48
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2025.08.29 17:12
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.08.18 22:13
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.08.08 17:08
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.08.08 16:08
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.07.23 09:12
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:2000
    2025.07.23 09:12
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2025.07.23 09:12
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
    Segnale
    Costo
    Crescita
    Abbonati
    Fondi
    Saldo
    Settimane
    Expert Advisor
    Trade
    Vincita %
    Attività
    PF
    Profitto previsto
    Drawdown
    Leva finanziaria
    INDinvest
    30USD al mese
    77%
    1
    0
    USD
    101
    USD
    11
    0%
    427
    68%
    50%
    1.79
    0.16
    USD
    27%
    1:500
    Copia

    Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

    L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

    Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.