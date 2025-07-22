SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / LongTerm EURUSD
Frederik Arns

LongTerm EURUSD

Frederik Arns
0 recensioni
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 49 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -2%
GBEbrokers-Live
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 908
Profit Trade:
1 400 (73.37%)
Loss Trade:
508 (26.62%)
Best Trade:
162.43 EUR
Worst Trade:
-794.92 EUR
Profitto lordo:
8 401.68 EUR (101 485 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-8 508.19 EUR (102 653 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (51.31 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
164.16 EUR (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
88.42%
Massimo carico di deposito:
121.72%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
55
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.03
Long Trade:
713 (37.37%)
Short Trade:
1 195 (62.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.99
Profitto previsto:
-0.06 EUR
Profitto medio:
6.00 EUR
Perdita media:
-16.75 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
12 (-1 224.75 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 224.75 EUR (12)
Crescita mensile:
2.04%
Previsione annuale:
24.79%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 530.42 EUR
Massimale:
3 152.15 EUR (47.60%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
47.42% (3 152.15 EUR)
Per equità:
17.53% (1 096.17 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 1908
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD -121
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -1.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +162.43 EUR
Worst Trade: -795 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +51.31 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -1 224.75 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GBEbrokers-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.48 × 248
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.61 × 128
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
1.50 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
5.18 × 386
Trades EURUSD by combining automatic market phase detection with up to three technical indicators, switching between them based on the identified market phase to optimize opportunity and reduce risk.

Risk is reduced by continuously monitoring the market for possible phase changes and ensuring every position's risk and potential are thoroughly assessed and managed. Supported by artificial intelligence, the dual trading approach detects market shifts and initiates timely strategy changes. 

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 08:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 15:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 17:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.39% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.04 13:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.04 03:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 01:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 17:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 07:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.25 08:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.21 08:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.29 06:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.28 17:33
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.25 13:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.23 23:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 21:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.22 21:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
