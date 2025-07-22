- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|1908
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|-121
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|-1.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "GBEbrokers-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.48 × 248
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.61 × 128
FXOpenUK-ECN Live Server
|1.50 × 4
AdmiralMarkets-Live2
|5.18 × 386
Trades EURUSD by combining automatic market phase detection with up to three technical indicators, switching between them based on the identified market phase to optimize opportunity and reduce risk.
Risk is reduced by continuously monitoring the market for possible phase changes and ensuring every position's risk and potential are thoroughly assessed and managed. Supported by artificial intelligence, the dual trading approach detects market shifts and initiates timely strategy changes.
