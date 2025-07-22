This algorithmic trading strategy operates on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe and systematically monitors all 28 major and cross currency pairs. Designed to identify medium-term trading opportunities, it integrates a fully automated decision-making process with a technical foundation built upon RCI, Stochastic, and Bollinger Bands. By analyzing price behavior within multi-hour cycles, the system seeks to capitalize on market fluctuations while avoiding noise typically present on lower timeframes. The combination of oscillators and volatility-based tools enables the algorithm to detect price extremes and transitional zones, providing entries with favorable risk-to-reward profiles.





Unlike strategies focused on daily candles, this approach allows for more dynamic participation in price action, often generating multiple trades per week depending on market conditions. Risk control and position sizing are embedded into the strategy’s core, ensuring consistency and protection across all currency pairs. No manual interference is involved — all trades are triggered, managed, and closed through predefined logic. The goal is to capture directional price movements while maintaining tactical flexibility within a disciplined rule-based structure.