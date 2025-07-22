SegnaliSezioni
Oleksandr Kryntsyglov

ALEX AlgoTrader Alliance

Oleksandr Kryntsyglov
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
27 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 53 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 18%
Weltrade-Live
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
63
Profit Trade:
60 (95.23%)
Loss Trade:
3 (4.76%)
Best Trade:
31.32 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.21 USD
Profitto lordo:
527.22 USD (29 105 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7.75 USD (385 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (179.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
290.77 USD (26)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.23
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
52.42%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
114.42
Long Trade:
50 (79.37%)
Short Trade:
13 (20.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
68.03
Profitto previsto:
8.25 USD
Profitto medio:
8.79 USD
Perdita media:
-2.58 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-4.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4.54 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
7.51%
Previsione annuale:
91.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
4.54 USD (0.38%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.14% (4.54 USD)
Per equità:
38.74% (1 342.80 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDCHF 18
NZDCHF 7
AUDCHF 7
GBPCHF 7
CADCHF 3
USDCAD 3
CHFJPY 3
AUDCAD 2
EURJPY 2
AUDJPY 2
NZDJPY 2
EURCAD 1
EURAUD 1
EURUSD 1
GBPNZD 1
USDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
NZDUSD 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDCHF 135
NZDCHF 43
AUDCHF 43
GBPCHF 43
CADCHF 19
USDCAD 10
CHFJPY 10
AUDCAD 2
EURJPY 33
AUDJPY 27
NZDJPY 27
EURCAD 18
EURAUD 15
EURUSD 24
GBPNZD 14
USDJPY 16
NZDCAD 18
NZDUSD 24
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDCHF 8.8K
NZDCHF 3.5K
AUDCHF 3.5K
GBPCHF 3.5K
CADCHF 1.5K
USDCAD 1.5K
CHFJPY 1.5K
AUDCAD 340
EURJPY 699
AUDJPY 700
NZDJPY 699
EURCAD 350
EURAUD 350
EURUSD 350
GBPNZD 349
USDJPY 349
NZDCAD 349
NZDUSD 350
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +31.32 USD
Worst Trade: -4 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 26
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +179.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.54 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ForexTrend-Trade5
0.00 × 8
AudentiaCapital-Live
0.00 × 6
OctaFX-Real6
0.00 × 15
QuantixFS-Live2
0.00 × 2
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 2
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 49
Axi-US12-Live
0.00 × 7
OctaFX-Real10
0.00 × 18
CoreSpreads-LiveBravo
0.00 × 8
FXOPTIMAX-LiveUS
0.00 × 58
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 8
AFXCapital-Real
0.00 × 8
GMI-Live08
0.00 × 14
BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3
0.00 × 2
VitalMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
XMGlobal-Real 16
0.00 × 1
PrimusMarkets-Live-2
0.00 × 2
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
0.00 × 80
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
0.00 × 2
SimpleFX-LiveUK
0.00 × 83
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 34
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
0.00 × 2
TurnkeyFX-Demo
0.00 × 7
MaxiServices-Real
0.00 × 6
STOUK-Real
0.00 × 1
This algorithmic trading strategy operates on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe and systematically monitors all 28 major and cross currency pairs. Designed to identify medium-term trading opportunities, it integrates a fully automated decision-making process with a technical foundation built upon RCI, Stochastic, and Bollinger Bands. By analyzing price behavior within multi-hour cycles, the system seeks to capitalize on market fluctuations while avoiding noise typically present on lower timeframes. The combination of oscillators and volatility-based tools enables the algorithm to detect price extremes and transitional zones, providing entries with favorable risk-to-reward profiles.

Unlike strategies focused on daily candles, this approach allows for more dynamic participation in price action, often generating multiple trades per week depending on market conditions. Risk control and position sizing are embedded into the strategy’s core, ensuring consistency and protection across all currency pairs. No manual interference is involved — all trades are triggered, managed, and closed through predefined logic. The goal is to capture directional price movements while maintaining tactical flexibility within a disciplined rule-based structure.
2025.10.10 16:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.10 15:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.10 07:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 01:21
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.06 09:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.06 08:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.25 03:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.05 15:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.29 05:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 21:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.22 04:55
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 9 days. This comprises 11.25% of days out of the 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 04:55
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
