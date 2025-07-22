- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
63
Profit Trade:
60 (95.23%)
Loss Trade:
3 (4.76%)
Best Trade:
31.32 USD
Worst Trade:
-4.21 USD
Profitto lordo:
527.22 USD (29 105 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7.75 USD (385 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
31 (179.57 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
290.77 USD (26)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.23
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
52.42%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
114.42
Long Trade:
50 (79.37%)
Short Trade:
13 (20.63%)
Fattore di profitto:
68.03
Profitto previsto:
8.25 USD
Profitto medio:
8.79 USD
Perdita media:
-2.58 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-4.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-4.54 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
7.51%
Previsione annuale:
91.13%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
4.54 USD (0.38%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.14% (4.54 USD)
Per equità:
38.74% (1 342.80 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USDCHF
|18
|NZDCHF
|7
|AUDCHF
|7
|GBPCHF
|7
|CADCHF
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|CHFJPY
|3
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURJPY
|2
|AUDJPY
|2
|NZDJPY
|2
|EURCAD
|1
|EURAUD
|1
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPNZD
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USDCHF
|135
|NZDCHF
|43
|AUDCHF
|43
|GBPCHF
|43
|CADCHF
|19
|USDCAD
|10
|CHFJPY
|10
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURJPY
|33
|AUDJPY
|27
|NZDJPY
|27
|EURCAD
|18
|EURAUD
|15
|EURUSD
|24
|GBPNZD
|14
|USDJPY
|16
|NZDCAD
|18
|NZDUSD
|24
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USDCHF
|8.8K
|NZDCHF
|3.5K
|AUDCHF
|3.5K
|GBPCHF
|3.5K
|CADCHF
|1.5K
|USDCAD
|1.5K
|CHFJPY
|1.5K
|AUDCAD
|340
|EURJPY
|699
|AUDJPY
|700
|NZDJPY
|699
|EURCAD
|350
|EURAUD
|350
|EURUSD
|350
|GBPNZD
|349
|USDJPY
|349
|NZDCAD
|349
|NZDUSD
|350
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +31.32 USD
Worst Trade: -4 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 26
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +179.57 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4.54 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Weltrade-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ForexTrend-Trade5
|0.00 × 8
|
AudentiaCapital-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real6
|0.00 × 15
|
QuantixFS-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 49
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.00 × 18
|
CoreSpreads-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 8
|
FXOPTIMAX-LiveUS
|0.00 × 58
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 8
|
AFXCapital-Real
|0.00 × 8
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 14
|
BullSphereLimited-Live-UK-3
|0.00 × 2
|
VitalMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
XMGlobal-Real 16
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimusMarkets-Live-2
|0.00 × 2
|
AtlanticPearl-Live 1
|0.00 × 80
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent5
|0.00 × 2
|
SimpleFX-LiveUK
|0.00 × 83
|
Hankotrade-Live
|0.00 × 34
|
AlpariEvrasia-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
TurnkeyFX-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
MaxiServices-Real
|0.00 × 6
|
STOUK-Real
|0.00 × 1
973 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
This algorithmic trading strategy operates on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe and systematically monitors all 28 major and cross currency pairs. Designed to identify medium-term trading opportunities, it integrates a fully automated decision-making process with a technical foundation built upon RCI, Stochastic, and Bollinger Bands. By analyzing price behavior within multi-hour cycles, the system seeks to capitalize on market fluctuations while avoiding noise typically present on lower timeframes. The combination of oscillators and volatility-based tools enables the algorithm to detect price extremes and transitional zones, providing entries with favorable risk-to-reward profiles.
Unlike strategies focused on daily candles, this approach allows for more dynamic participation in price action, often generating multiple trades per week depending on market conditions. Risk control and position sizing are embedded into the strategy’s core, ensuring consistency and protection across all currency pairs. No manual interference is involved — all trades are triggered, managed, and closed through predefined logic. The goal is to capture directional price movements while maintaining tactical flexibility within a disciplined rule-based structure.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
53USD al mese
18%
0
0
USD
USD
3.5K
USD
USD
27
100%
63
95%
100%
68.02
8.25
USD
USD
39%
1:100