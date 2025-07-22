- Crescita
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|97
|XAUUSD
|87
|AUDCAD
|35
|AUDNZD
|20
|USDJPY
|15
|GBPUSD
|9
|AUDUSD
|8
|EURUSD
|7
|NZDCAD
|5
|USDCAD
|2
|BTCUSD
|1
|EURCAD
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|ETHUSD
|2.4K
|XAUUSD
|-2.7K
|AUDCAD
|184
|AUDNZD
|-149
|USDJPY
|839
|GBPUSD
|18
|AUDUSD
|230
|EURUSD
|146
|NZDCAD
|2
|USDCAD
|119
|BTCUSD
|-83
|EURCAD
|13
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|ETHUSD
|39K
|XAUUSD
|3.9K
|AUDCAD
|-146
|AUDNZD
|-8.6K
|USDJPY
|-184
|GBPUSD
|7
|AUDUSD
|387
|EURUSD
|659
|NZDCAD
|159
|USDCAD
|93
|BTCUSD
|-3.3K
|EURCAD
|21
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OneRoyal-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
This is a fund account of the following Trading strategies:
1. Night gold trading: 1 single trade max protected with Stop loss and time period closing. If time elapses, position closes for protection.
2. AUDCAD low risk scalping
3. Occasional trading may take place during High Impact US news only
