Georgios Baizanis

RoyalWay

Georgios Baizanis
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
14 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 18%
OneRoyal-Server
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
287
Profit Trade:
207 (72.12%)
Loss Trade:
80 (27.87%)
Best Trade:
819.26 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 912.48 USD
Profitto lordo:
25 558.81 USD (103 865 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-24 543.12 USD (72 389 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
25 (5 568.15 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 568.15 USD (25)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
42.67%
Massimo carico di deposito:
61.67%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.09
Long Trade:
189 (65.85%)
Short Trade:
98 (34.15%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.04
Profitto previsto:
3.54 USD
Profitto medio:
123.47 USD
Perdita media:
-306.79 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
17 (-149.71 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-7 050.45 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
3.65%
Previsione annuale:
44.24%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 055.86 USD
Massimale:
11 892.64 USD (44.03%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
33.68% (11 874.99 USD)
Per equità:
13.29% (4 016.57 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
ETHUSD 97
XAUUSD 87
AUDCAD 35
AUDNZD 20
USDJPY 15
GBPUSD 9
AUDUSD 8
EURUSD 7
NZDCAD 5
USDCAD 2
BTCUSD 1
EURCAD 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
ETHUSD 2.4K
XAUUSD -2.7K
AUDCAD 184
AUDNZD -149
USDJPY 839
GBPUSD 18
AUDUSD 230
EURUSD 146
NZDCAD 2
USDCAD 119
BTCUSD -83
EURCAD 13
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
ETHUSD 39K
XAUUSD 3.9K
AUDCAD -146
AUDNZD -8.6K
USDJPY -184
GBPUSD 7
AUDUSD 387
EURUSD 659
NZDCAD 159
USDCAD 93
BTCUSD -3.3K
EURCAD 21
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +819.26 USD
Worst Trade: -1 912 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 25
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +5 568.15 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -149.71 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OneRoyal-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 6
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.00 × 4
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.75 × 4
TickmillUK-Live
2.75 × 4
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
4.67 × 3
BlackBullMarkets-Live
6.00 × 3
GBEbrokers-LIVE
7.75 × 4
ActivTradesCorp-Server
8.17 × 6
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
12.00 × 1
This is a fund account of the following Trading strategies:


1. Night gold trading: 1 single trade max protected with Stop loss and time period closing. If time elapses, position closes for protection.

2. AUDCAD low risk scalping

3. Occasional trading may take place during High Impact US news only


If you wish to follow the fund/social trading account on performance based arrangement, instead of paying monthly premium pls open an account with OneRoyal over here

https://vc.cabinet.oneroyal.com/links/go/8942

and then follow my social Trading account

https://socialtrading.oneroyal.com/portal/registration/subscription/83532/Cryptos


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.03 15:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.20 13:09
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.28 19:33
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.28 14:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.25 19:27
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.24 12:06
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.24 12:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.22 03:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
