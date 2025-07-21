SegnaliSezioni
Trinity Castle

King of Swing

Trinity Castle
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 8%
OxSecurities-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 442
Profit Trade:
974 (67.54%)
Loss Trade:
468 (32.45%)
Best Trade:
19.72 USD
Worst Trade:
-43.53 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 785.70 USD (314 540 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 750.64 USD (513 154 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
28 (62.51 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
62.51 USD (28)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
99.18%
Massimo carico di deposito:
67.86%
Ultimo trade:
2 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
198
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
0.14
Long Trade:
718 (49.79%)
Short Trade:
724 (50.21%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.02
Profitto previsto:
0.02 USD
Profitto medio:
1.83 USD
Perdita media:
-3.74 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-44.37 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-55.42 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-12.11%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4.22 USD
Massimale:
250.19 USD (32.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.99% (250.05 USD)
Per equità:
68.82% (408.86 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USDCAD.PRO 113
EURUSD.PRO 83
AUDUSD.PRO 69
EURCHF.PRO 68
CADJPY.PRO 68
AUDNZD.PRO 65
AUDCAD.PRO 59
EURCAD.PRO 59
EURAUD.PRO 55
NZDJPY.PRO 50
GBPCAD.PRO 49
GBPNZD.PRO 48
NZDCAD.PRO 47
CADCHF.PRO 45
NZDUSD.PRO 45
AUDSGD.PRO 44
GBPUSD.PRO 39
CHFJPY.PRO 39
USDJPY.PRO 38
NZDCHF.PRO 38
AUDJPY.PRO 36
GBPJPY.PRO 35
EURNZD.PRO 33
GBPCHF.PRO 30
GBPAUD.PRO 28
EURJPY.PRO 27
USDCHF.PRO 26
EURGBP.PRO 23
USTEC100 23
USDSGD.PRO 16
AUDCHF.PRO 15
BTCUSD 15
XAUUSD.PRO 14
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USDCAD.PRO -17
EURUSD.PRO 28
AUDUSD.PRO -40
EURCHF.PRO 38
CADJPY.PRO 37
AUDNZD.PRO -56
AUDCAD.PRO -20
EURCAD.PRO 33
EURAUD.PRO -12
NZDJPY.PRO -13
GBPCAD.PRO 10
GBPNZD.PRO -51
NZDCAD.PRO -29
CADCHF.PRO 43
NZDUSD.PRO -47
AUDSGD.PRO 11
GBPUSD.PRO 2
CHFJPY.PRO 20
USDJPY.PRO 5
NZDCHF.PRO -1
AUDJPY.PRO -16
GBPJPY.PRO 19
EURNZD.PRO -28
GBPCHF.PRO 83
GBPAUD.PRO -9
EURJPY.PRO 36
USDCHF.PRO 30
EURGBP.PRO 17
USTEC100 -34
USDSGD.PRO -9
AUDCHF.PRO 28
BTCUSD -18
XAUUSD.PRO -3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USDCAD.PRO -939
EURUSD.PRO 3.6K
AUDUSD.PRO -1.8K
EURCHF.PRO 3.7K
CADJPY.PRO 5.8K
AUDNZD.PRO -8.2K
AUDCAD.PRO -836
EURCAD.PRO 5.3K
EURAUD.PRO -678
NZDJPY.PRO -1.4K
GBPCAD.PRO 2.9K
GBPNZD.PRO -6.8K
NZDCAD.PRO -3.4K
CADCHF.PRO 3.8K
NZDUSD.PRO -4.1K
AUDSGD.PRO 1.3K
GBPUSD.PRO 97
CHFJPY.PRO 3.6K
USDJPY.PRO 1.4K
NZDCHF.PRO 222
AUDJPY.PRO -1.6K
GBPJPY.PRO 3.4K
EURNZD.PRO -4.2K
GBPCHF.PRO 7.1K
GBPAUD.PRO -656
EURJPY.PRO 5.9K
USDCHF.PRO 2.6K
EURGBP.PRO 1.5K
USTEC100 -34K
USDSGD.PRO -740
AUDCHF.PRO 2.4K
BTCUSD -184K
XAUUSD.PRO -71
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.72 USD
Worst Trade: -44 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 28
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +62.51 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -44.37 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "OxSecurities-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

King of Swing- Trade Diversely with Precision and Confidence

(Not FIFO compatible)

The King of Swing is a sophisticated trading tool designed for MetaTrader 5, empowering traders to capitalize on market opportunities with ease. This dynamic mechanical system leverages a custom indicator to identify optimal entry points and set precise profit targets, ensuring a strategic, simple, steady approach to trading. With customizable settings for lot sizing based on account balance, stop loss, and indicator parameters, it adapts to various trading styles and risk preferences. The EA continuously monitors market conditions, updating profit targets with each new candle to align with evolving price dynamics. Perfect for traders seeking a reliable, automated solution to navigate the markets with confidence and consistency.

This is a multi-currency and multi-time-frame system. Each trades signal generates only one trade, however, we trade on multiple time-frames, so there may be more than one trade open on a currency pair simultaneously with different signals from different time-frames. There will be periods of low to moderate drawdown as multiple trades are opened on multiple pairs. Please be patient and do not over leverage your account.

We are trading at 0.01 lot per $1,000 on all pairs and time-frames. We suggest no higher lot settings. 

Every trade has an emergency stop loss. They are quite large, but they are rarely hit.

No Grid!

No Martingale!

With $1,000 of balance the max drawdown expectation is 20-30% due to the high volume of trades. If stuck in a drawdown, please be patient. Trading is a long-term investment. Losing months will likely happen. No system wins all the time. Please note the reason for high initial drawdown on our account was that we started with only $500 trading all pairs and timeframes.

The price of the signals will likely increase in the future as the trackrecord is established and profit level increases.




Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.03 04:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 02:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.03 01:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 14:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 11:35
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 01:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 17:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 16:08
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 09:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 01:04
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 00:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 00:04
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 20:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 17:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 11:01
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 09:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 07:53
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 05:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 04:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.18 03:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
