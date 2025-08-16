SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Ai
Christophe Pa Trouillas

Golden Ai

Christophe Pa Trouillas
1 recensione
Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 60 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 17%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
115
Profit Trade:
67 (58.26%)
Loss Trade:
48 (41.74%)
Best Trade:
51.94 USD
Worst Trade:
-42.38 USD
Profitto lordo:
707.17 USD (70 958 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-539.85 USD (53 313 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (83.62 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
83.62 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
36.60%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.13%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.68
Long Trade:
71 (61.74%)
Short Trade:
44 (38.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.31
Profitto previsto:
1.45 USD
Profitto medio:
10.55 USD
Perdita media:
-11.25 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-152.29 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-152.29 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
2.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
245.63 USD (18.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.71% (245.59 USD)
Per equità:
4.89% (56.77 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 115
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 167
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 18K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +51.94 USD
Worst Trade: -42 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +83.62 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -152.29 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3415
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
86 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
New Project about a star asset; necessaty to have in an algo-trading portfolio
Valutazione media:
Zhuo Kai Chen
3369
Zhuo Kai Chen 2025.08.16 03:07 
 

I have bought many of Chris' product, he is rly reliable. Looking forward to the performance of this signal!

2025.09.26 21:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 18:11
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 16:23
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.24 16:13
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.19 15:33
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.19 15:33
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.19 15:33
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Golden Ai
60USD al mese
17%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
11
100%
115
58%
37%
1.30
1.45
USD
19%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.