- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
115
Profit Trade:
67 (58.26%)
Loss Trade:
48 (41.74%)
Best Trade:
51.94 USD
Worst Trade:
-42.38 USD
Profitto lordo:
707.17 USD (70 958 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-539.85 USD (53 313 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
6 (83.62 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
83.62 USD (6)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
36.60%
Massimo carico di deposito:
9.13%
Ultimo trade:
13 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.68
Long Trade:
71 (61.74%)
Short Trade:
44 (38.26%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.31
Profitto previsto:
1.45 USD
Profitto medio:
10.55 USD
Perdita media:
-11.25 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-152.29 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-152.29 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
2.63%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.04 USD
Massimale:
245.63 USD (18.71%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.71% (245.59 USD)
Per equità:
4.89% (56.77 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|115
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|167
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|18K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +51.94 USD
Worst Trade: -42 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 6
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +83.62 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -152.29 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3415
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.66 × 135
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 76
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.06 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
New Project about a star asset; necessaty to have in an algo-trading portfolio
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
60USD al mese
17%
0
0
USD
USD
1.2K
USD
USD
11
100%
115
58%
37%
1.30
1.45
USD
USD
19%
1:100
I have bought many of Chris' product, he is rly reliable. Looking forward to the performance of this signal!