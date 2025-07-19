- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
184
Profit Trade:
101 (54.89%)
Loss Trade:
83 (45.11%)
Best Trade:
276.58 EUR
Worst Trade:
-204.04 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 501.08 EUR (51 104 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 806.11 EUR (94 568 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (99.41 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
331.68 EUR (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.12
Attività di trading:
12.14%
Massimo carico di deposito:
82.68%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
21
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.47
Long Trade:
109 (59.24%)
Short Trade:
75 (40.76%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.83
Profitto previsto:
-1.66 EUR
Profitto medio:
14.86 EUR
Perdita media:
-21.76 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-288.13 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-288.13 EUR (10)
Crescita mensile:
-15.10%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
612.47 EUR
Massimale:
649.29 EUR (120.39%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
60.93% (646.54 EUR)
Per equità:
25.89% (628.96 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GER40
|95
|AUDCHF
|21
|US30
|14
|CHINAH
|8
|EURGBP
|8
|EURUSD
|5
|XTIUSD
|3
|USDCAD
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|XAUUSD
|3
|USDTHB
|2
|EURSEK
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|EURAUD
|1
|UK100
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|USDCNH
|1
|USDSGD
|1
|AUDUSD
|1
|USDSEK
|1
|USDHUF
|1
|GBPNOK
|1
|EUSTX50
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GER40
|-884
|AUDCHF
|95
|US30
|62
|CHINAH
|6
|EURGBP
|77
|EURUSD
|-10
|XTIUSD
|179
|USDCAD
|9
|NZDCAD
|28
|XAUUSD
|1
|USDTHB
|3
|EURSEK
|25
|GBPUSD
|10
|USDCHF
|10
|EURAUD
|0
|UK100
|0
|CADJPY
|0
|AUDCAD
|4
|CHFJPY
|3
|EURJPY
|1
|USDCNH
|1
|USDSGD
|8
|AUDUSD
|2
|USDSEK
|16
|USDHUF
|0
|GBPNOK
|1
|EUSTX50
|5
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GER40
|-55K
|AUDCHF
|128
|US30
|7K
|CHINAH
|-2.4K
|EURGBP
|47
|EURUSD
|-11
|XTIUSD
|287
|USDCAD
|29
|NZDCAD
|115
|XAUUSD
|64
|USDTHB
|750
|EURSEK
|1.4K
|GBPUSD
|42
|USDCHF
|18
|EURAUD
|21
|UK100
|195
|CADJPY
|10
|AUDCAD
|84
|CHFJPY
|21
|EURJPY
|13
|USDCNH
|45
|USDSGD
|26
|AUDUSD
|12
|USDSEK
|518
|USDHUF
|2.3K
|GBPNOK
|177
|EUSTX50
|160
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +276.58 EUR
Worst Trade: -204 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +99.41 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -288.13 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.30 × 10
|
PUPrime-Live
|1.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.49 × 101
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|2.50 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.89 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.00 × 1163
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|3.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.33 × 9
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.90 × 17176
|
XM.COM-MT5
|3.98 × 335
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|4.19 × 157
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.30 × 869
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|4.31 × 32
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.42 × 567
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|4.94 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|5.02 × 1252
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|5.11 × 19
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|5.40 × 15
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|5.43 × 7
|
TASS-Live
|5.69 × 72
|
Valutrades-Live
|5.75 × 8
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|6.26 × 46
46 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
This trading strategy follows a structured and rules-based approach to identifying and automatically implementing market opportunities. The goal is to achieve consistent results over the long term by following clear criteria for entries and exits. All trading decisions are made systematically, without emotional influences. This strategy is suitable for followers who prefer a disciplined and professional approach to trading. Important! The amount they follow with must be less than or equal to this account. In the case of larger amounts than the balance of this account, it can happen that an actually positive trade is closed in the red due to different fees. Important!! The strategy runs from a minimum balance of €500 with a leverage of 1:500. If their leverage is lower, the minimum balance must be adjusted accordingly. Example 1:400 = 625€
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-53%
1
0
USD
USD
2.6K
EUR
EUR
16
96%
184
54%
12%
0.83
-1.66
EUR
EUR
61%
1:500