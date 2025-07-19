SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / QuantumLoopOdooCom Fusion Markets
Danny Goerke

QuantumLoopOdooCom Fusion Markets

Danny Goerke
0 recensioni
16 settimane
1 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -53%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
184
Profit Trade:
101 (54.89%)
Loss Trade:
83 (45.11%)
Best Trade:
276.58 EUR
Worst Trade:
-204.04 EUR
Profitto lordo:
1 501.08 EUR (51 104 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 806.11 EUR (94 568 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (99.41 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
331.68 EUR (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.12
Attività di trading:
12.14%
Massimo carico di deposito:
82.68%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
21
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.47
Long Trade:
109 (59.24%)
Short Trade:
75 (40.76%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.83
Profitto previsto:
-1.66 EUR
Profitto medio:
14.86 EUR
Perdita media:
-21.76 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-288.13 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-288.13 EUR (10)
Crescita mensile:
-15.10%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
612.47 EUR
Massimale:
649.29 EUR (120.39%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
60.93% (646.54 EUR)
Per equità:
25.89% (628.96 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GER40 95
AUDCHF 21
US30 14
CHINAH 8
EURGBP 8
EURUSD 5
XTIUSD 3
USDCAD 3
NZDCAD 3
XAUUSD 3
USDTHB 2
EURSEK 2
GBPUSD 2
USDCHF 2
EURAUD 1
UK100 1
CADJPY 1
AUDCAD 1
CHFJPY 1
EURJPY 1
USDCNH 1
USDSGD 1
AUDUSD 1
USDSEK 1
USDHUF 1
GBPNOK 1
EUSTX50 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GER40 -884
AUDCHF 95
US30 62
CHINAH 6
EURGBP 77
EURUSD -10
XTIUSD 179
USDCAD 9
NZDCAD 28
XAUUSD 1
USDTHB 3
EURSEK 25
GBPUSD 10
USDCHF 10
EURAUD 0
UK100 0
CADJPY 0
AUDCAD 4
CHFJPY 3
EURJPY 1
USDCNH 1
USDSGD 8
AUDUSD 2
USDSEK 16
USDHUF 0
GBPNOK 1
EUSTX50 5
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GER40 -55K
AUDCHF 128
US30 7K
CHINAH -2.4K
EURGBP 47
EURUSD -11
XTIUSD 287
USDCAD 29
NZDCAD 115
XAUUSD 64
USDTHB 750
EURSEK 1.4K
GBPUSD 42
USDCHF 18
EURAUD 21
UK100 195
CADJPY 10
AUDCAD 84
CHFJPY 21
EURJPY 13
USDCNH 45
USDSGD 26
AUDUSD 12
USDSEK 518
USDHUF 2.3K
GBPNOK 177
EUSTX50 160
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +276.58 EUR
Worst Trade: -204 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +99.41 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -288.13 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real8
0.30 × 10
PUPrime-Live
1.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.49 × 101
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
2.50 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.89 × 19
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.00 × 1163
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
3.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.33 × 9
FusionMarkets-Live
3.90 × 17176
XM.COM-MT5
3.98 × 335
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
4.19 × 157
RoboForex-ECN
4.30 × 869
Exness-MT5Real12
4.31 × 32
Darwinex-Live
4.42 × 567
GOMarketsIntl-Live
4.94 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
5.02 × 1252
VantageInternational-Live 4
5.11 × 19
JunoMarkets-Server
5.40 × 15
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
5.43 × 7
TASS-Live
5.69 × 72
Valutrades-Live
5.75 × 8
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
6.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
6.26 × 46
46 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
This trading strategy follows a structured and rules-based approach to identifying and automatically implementing market opportunities. The goal is to achieve consistent results over the long term by following clear criteria for entries and exits. All trading decisions are made systematically, without emotional influences. This strategy is suitable for followers who prefer a disciplined and professional approach to trading. Important! The amount they follow with must be less than or equal to this account. In the case of larger amounts than the balance of this account, it can happen that an actually positive trade is closed in the red due to different fees. Important!! The strategy runs from a minimum balance of €500 with a leverage of 1:500. If their leverage is lower, the minimum balance must be adjusted accordingly. Example 1:400 = 625€

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.09 07:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.08 22:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.15 14:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 11:24
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.21 11:24
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.21 11:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 11:24
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.19 10:27
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 14 days. This comprises 2.81% of days out of the 498 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.19 10:27
80% of trades performed within 7 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of the 498 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
QuantumLoopOdooCom Fusion Markets
30USD al mese
-53%
1
0
USD
2.6K
EUR
16
96%
184
54%
12%
0.83
-1.66
EUR
61%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.