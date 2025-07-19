- Crescita
Trade:
138
Profit Trade:
98 (71.01%)
Loss Trade:
40 (28.99%)
Best Trade:
293.00 USD
Worst Trade:
-803.43 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 009.72 USD (13 081 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-9 185.29 USD (22 113 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (448.46 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
945.00 USD (11)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.17
Attività di trading:
3.02%
Massimo carico di deposito:
18.02%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
32
Tempo di attesa medio:
42 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.86
Long Trade:
129 (93.48%)
Short Trade:
9 (6.52%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.55
Profitto previsto:
-30.26 USD
Profitto medio:
51.12 USD
Perdita media:
-229.63 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-2 596.40 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 609.80 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
-21.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
4 175.57 USD
Massimale:
4 847.06 USD (33.04%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
33.04% (4 848.46 USD)
Per equità:
17.77% (2 197.60 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|138
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-4.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-9K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +293.00 USD
Worst Trade: -803 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 11
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +448.46 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2 596.40 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 5707
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
59 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Non ci sono recensioni
