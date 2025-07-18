SegnaliSezioni
Edward Nosakhare Orhue

The Golden Tier

Edward Nosakhare Orhue
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
10 settimane
4 / 1.9K USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 145%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
208
Profit Trade:
163 (78.36%)
Loss Trade:
45 (21.63%)
Best Trade:
177.48 USD
Worst Trade:
-300.90 USD
Profitto lordo:
5 217.94 USD (319 188 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 388.64 USD (239 206 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
13 (904.75 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
904.75 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.10
Attività di trading:
41.96%
Massimo carico di deposito:
115.74%
Ultimo trade:
18 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
3 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.79
Long Trade:
108 (51.92%)
Short Trade:
100 (48.08%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.19
Profitto previsto:
3.99 USD
Profitto medio:
32.01 USD
Perdita media:
-97.53 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-156.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-354.93 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
10.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
132.33 USD
Massimale:
463.50 USD (35.36%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
40.40% (340.58 USD)
Per equità:
30.61% (258.06 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US500 96
US30 70
XAUUSD 42
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US500 -720
US30 702
XAUUSD 848
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US500 -6.2K
US30 77K
XAUUSD 9.5K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +177.48 USD
Worst Trade: -301 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +904.75 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -156.32 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.51 × 35
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.39 × 6181
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.03 × 157
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.44 × 742
59 più
👑 The Golden Tier

Premium Automated Signal Service for Gold and Major Indices

The Golden Tier is your gateway to elite, hands-free trading — a fully automated signal service engineered for traders who expect excellence. Powered by precision algorithms and a proven trading strategy, this service delivers real-time execution across XAUUSD (Gold) and US30 (Dow Jones) with an exceptional 80% win rate.

Built for traders using a IC Markets Standard Account with 1:500 leverage, The Golden Tier operates exclusively on one of the industry’s most trusted broker infrastructures, ensuring your trades execute with speed, accuracy, and deep liquidity.

 Why Choose The Golden Tier?

✅ 80% Win Rate Performance
Our system identifies and executes high-probability trade setups based on advanced analysis of Gold and major indices — giving you consistent results, day after day.

✅ 100% Automated Execution
No manual trades, no emotional decisions. Once connected, The Golden Tier trades on your behalf in real-time, so you can profit without lifting a finger.

✅ Focused on High-Impact Markets
We specialize in three of the most volatile and opportunity-rich assets: XAUUSD and US30. These markets move — and we’re built to move with them.

✅ No Experience Needed
Perfect for beginners and professionals alike. Whether you're scaling up or starting out, The Golden Tier fits effortlessly into your trading routine.

✅ Optimized for 1:500 Leverage Accounts
Our system is fine-tuned for IC Markets Standard Accounts using 1:500 leverage — maximizing potential while maintaining disciplined risk control.

📦 What’s Included:

  • Access to our proprietary, automated signal system

  • Seamless integration via copy trading

  • Daily performance oversight and updates

  • Priority onboarding and technical support

⚙️ What You Need to Get Started:

  • ✅ The MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading platform

  • ✅ A reliable copy-trading setup or trade copier linked to the master account (instructions provided on setup)

  • ✅ Recommended minimum starting balance: $500

  • ✅ A VPS (Virtual Private Server) or a stable internet connection to ensure 24/5 uptime

  • ✅ Basic knowledge of how to log in and monitor your MT5 account (no trading experience required)


    •

    💼 Trade Like the Top Tier

    The Golden Tier isn’t just another signal service — it’s an elite-level trading engine that runs around the clock so you don’t have to. With hands-free precision, premium market focus, and a high win rate, this is your invitation to trade like the top 1%.

    Join The Golden Tier. Step into automated excellence.



    Non ci sono recensioni
    2025.09.19 16:14
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.19 07:48
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.19 04:10
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.19 04:10
    80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.28% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.16 14:14
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.16 09:01
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.09.15 15:57
    80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.51% of days out of 57 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.15 14:57
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.12 20:17
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.12 16:05
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.10 12:55
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.09.10 12:55
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.09 16:33
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.09 16:33
    80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.92% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.09.03 08:23
    Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.09.02 08:26
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.08.31 23:22
    80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.08.27 20:42
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.08.20 17:27
    Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
    2025.08.07 15:09
    High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
