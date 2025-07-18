SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Inddais LT
Mayilvahanan A

Inddais LT

Mayilvahanan A
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 81%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
151
Profit Trade:
150 (99.33%)
Loss Trade:
1 (0.66%)
Best Trade:
6.66 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.01 USD
Profitto lordo:
144.92 USD (15 194 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6.51 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
127 (122.59 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
122.59 USD (127)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.96
Attività di trading:
63.89%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.08%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
814.18
Long Trade:
151 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
22.26
Profitto previsto:
0.92 USD
Profitto medio:
0.97 USD
Perdita media:
-6.51 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.01 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
20.87%
Algo trading:
58%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
0.17 USD (0.08%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.04% (0.08 USD)
Per equità:
38.43% (85.87 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURCAD 30
GBPCHF 16
USDCAD 13
EURAUD 13
GBPAUD 13
EURJPY 10
GBPUSD 9
EURNZD 9
EURUSD 6
GBPJPY 5
AUDCAD 5
EURCHF 5
NZDCAD 5
AUDNZD 3
NZDUSD 2
CADCHF 2
NZDCHF 1
GBPCAD 1
CHFJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURCAD 43
GBPCHF 18
USDCAD 7
EURAUD 12
GBPAUD 10
EURJPY 7
GBPUSD 14
EURNZD 6
EURUSD 4
GBPJPY 2
AUDCAD 2
EURCHF 3
NZDCAD 3
AUDNZD 1
NZDUSD 1
CADCHF 4
NZDCHF 1
GBPCAD 1
CHFJPY 0
AUDJPY 0
CADJPY 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURCAD 5.8K
GBPCHF 1.2K
USDCAD 495
EURAUD 1.9K
GBPAUD 1.2K
EURJPY 708
GBPUSD 1.4K
EURNZD 895
EURUSD 292
GBPJPY 183
AUDCAD 211
EURCHF 129
NZDCAD 133
AUDNZD 70
NZDUSD 24
CADCHF 280
NZDCHF 45
GBPCAD 64
CHFJPY 41
AUDJPY 16
CADJPY 24
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.66 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 127
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +122.59 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.01 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.10 × 63
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ICMarkets-MT5
0.47 × 19
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.00 × 20
Exness-MT5Real7
1.07 × 29
RoboForex-ECN
1.26 × 16621
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.38 × 882
StriforLLC-Live
1.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.42 × 139
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.51 × 111
GoMarkets-Live
1.64 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.73 × 2082
62 più
Inddais LT offers traders an algorithmically driven forex signal, optimized for consistent returns and controlled risk. Utilizing precise technical analysis and automated execution, this strategy focuses exclusively on long positions, ensuring disciplined trades with carefully managed exposure.

Why Follow Inddais LT?

High Accuracy: Achieving a 100%-win rate with profitable outcomes on all executed trades.
Consistent Profitability: Stable returns with low drawdowns, ensuring your investment grows steadily over time.
Algorithmic Precision: Approximately 72% algorithmic trading for disciplined entry and exit points.
Balanced Risk: Carefully managed equity drawdown (max ~20%) combined with low deposit load ensures sustainable trading.

Trading Characteristics:

Average Trade Duration: Approximately 11 hours, ensuring flexibility and avoiding overnight risks.
Profit Factor: High profit factor reflecting the efficiency and reliability of the strategy.

Who Should Subscribe?

Inddais LT is ideal for traders seeking steady growth with minimal risk, suitable for those who value consistent profits and robust risk management. Start following Inddais LT today to capitalize on proven strategies and disciplined forex trading.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.22 16:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 18:11
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 15:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 14:56
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 08:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 07:23
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 06:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 02:06
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 12:34
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 15:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.18 04:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.18 04:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
