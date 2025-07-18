- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
151
Profit Trade:
150 (99.33%)
Loss Trade:
1 (0.66%)
Best Trade:
6.66 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.01 USD
Profitto lordo:
144.92 USD (15 194 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6.51 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
127 (122.59 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
122.59 USD (127)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.96
Attività di trading:
63.89%
Massimo carico di deposito:
13.08%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
814.18
Long Trade:
151 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
22.26
Profitto previsto:
0.92 USD
Profitto medio:
0.97 USD
Perdita media:
-6.51 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-0.01 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.01 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
20.87%
Algo trading:
58%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.08 USD
Massimale:
0.17 USD (0.08%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.04% (0.08 USD)
Per equità:
38.43% (85.87 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCAD
|30
|GBPCHF
|16
|USDCAD
|13
|EURAUD
|13
|GBPAUD
|13
|EURJPY
|10
|GBPUSD
|9
|EURNZD
|9
|EURUSD
|6
|GBPJPY
|5
|AUDCAD
|5
|EURCHF
|5
|NZDCAD
|5
|AUDNZD
|3
|NZDUSD
|2
|CADCHF
|2
|NZDCHF
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|CHFJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURCAD
|43
|GBPCHF
|18
|USDCAD
|7
|EURAUD
|12
|GBPAUD
|10
|EURJPY
|7
|GBPUSD
|14
|EURNZD
|6
|EURUSD
|4
|GBPJPY
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|EURCHF
|3
|NZDCAD
|3
|AUDNZD
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|CADCHF
|4
|NZDCHF
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|CHFJPY
|0
|AUDJPY
|0
|CADJPY
|1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURCAD
|5.8K
|GBPCHF
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|495
|EURAUD
|1.9K
|GBPAUD
|1.2K
|EURJPY
|708
|GBPUSD
|1.4K
|EURNZD
|895
|EURUSD
|292
|GBPJPY
|183
|AUDCAD
|211
|EURCHF
|129
|NZDCAD
|133
|AUDNZD
|70
|NZDUSD
|24
|CADCHF
|280
|NZDCHF
|45
|GBPCAD
|64
|CHFJPY
|41
|AUDJPY
|16
|CADJPY
|24
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +6.66 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 127
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +122.59 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.01 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.10 × 63
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.47 × 19
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.92 × 107
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.07 × 29
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.26 × 16621
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.38 × 882
|
StriforLLC-Live
|1.40 × 5
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.42 × 139
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.51 × 111
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.64 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.73 × 2082
62 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Inddais LT offers traders an algorithmically driven forex signal, optimized for consistent returns and controlled risk. Utilizing precise technical analysis and automated execution, this strategy focuses exclusively on long positions, ensuring disciplined trades with carefully managed exposure.
Why Follow Inddais LT?
High Accuracy: Achieving a 100%-win rate with profitable outcomes on all executed trades.
Consistent Profitability: Stable returns with low drawdowns, ensuring your investment grows steadily over time.
Algorithmic Precision: Approximately 72% algorithmic trading for disciplined entry and exit points.
Balanced Risk: Carefully managed equity drawdown (max ~20%) combined with low deposit load ensures sustainable trading.
Trading Characteristics:
Average Trade Duration: Approximately 11 hours, ensuring flexibility and avoiding overnight risks.
Profit Factor: High profit factor reflecting the efficiency and reliability of the strategy.
Who Should Subscribe?
Inddais LT is ideal for traders seeking steady growth with minimal risk, suitable for those who value consistent profits and robust risk management. Start following Inddais LT today to capitalize on proven strategies and disciplined forex trading.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
100USD al mese
81%
0
0
USD
USD
255
USD
USD
11
58%
151
99%
64%
22.26
0.92
USD
USD
38%
1:500