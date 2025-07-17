SegnaliSezioni
Julieta Tsotskhalashvili

Powered by AI

Julieta Tsotskhalashvili
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -27%
IG-LIVE
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
865
Profit Trade:
558 (64.50%)
Loss Trade:
307 (35.49%)
Best Trade:
102.45 SGD
Worst Trade:
-246.86 SGD
Profitto lordo:
1 115.44 SGD (322 409 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 667.41 SGD (449 642 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
154 (57.07 SGD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
171.84 SGD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
51.19%
Massimo carico di deposito:
101.67%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.90
Long Trade:
361 (41.73%)
Short Trade:
504 (58.27%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.67
Profitto previsto:
-0.64 SGD
Profitto medio:
2.00 SGD
Perdita media:
-5.43 SGD
Massime perdite consecutive:
28 (-6.89 SGD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-329.96 SGD (4)
Crescita mensile:
-1.74%
Algo trading:
83%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
558.57 SGD
Massimale:
613.30 SGD (396.37%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
33.31% (613.30 SGD)
Per equità:
16.10% (231.84 SGD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
ETHUSD.s 515
EURUSD.s 237
USDJPY.s 104
USDSGD.s 9
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
ETHUSD.s -385
EURUSD.s -17
USDJPY.s -30
USDSGD.s 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
ETHUSD.s -121K
EURUSD.s -3.1K
USDJPY.s -2.8K
USDSGD.s -16
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +102.45 SGD
Worst Trade: -247 SGD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +57.07 SGD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -6.89 SGD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "IG-LIVE" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

The Ultimate FX Scalper Pro EA is a high-performance, fully automated trading robot designed to generate consistent profits in the forex market. Built using advanced algorithmic trading technology, this EA is optimized for scalping and short-term trading, capitalizing on micro price movements with high accuracy.

Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, this EA handles everything for you—market analysis, entry, risk management, and exit—24/5.


2025.09.18 20:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.14 15:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 15:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged
2025.09.13 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.13 11:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.05 00:18
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.04 00:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.22 14:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 16:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 03:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 09:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.18 07:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.17 10:45
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.17 10:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
