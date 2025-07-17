- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
32
Profit Trade:
30 (93.75%)
Loss Trade:
2 (6.25%)
Best Trade:
229.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-509.05 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 806.73 USD (17 990 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-588.35 USD (5 760 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (1 447.83 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 447.83 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.52
Attività di trading:
2.86%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.99%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.39
Long Trade:
16 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
16 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.07
Profitto previsto:
38.07 USD
Profitto medio:
60.22 USD
Perdita media:
-294.18 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-509.05 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-509.05 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
-15.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.35 USD
Massimale:
509.75 USD (27.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
38.83% (509.40 USD)
Per equità:
41.40% (434.70 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|32
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +229.65 USD
Worst Trade: -509 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 447.83 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -509.05 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5886
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
use H2-H4 to open trade
SL TP in top/bottom
