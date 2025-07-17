SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / X Three TOP
Nguyen Thi Ha Vi

X Three TOP

Nguyen Thi Ha Vi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
36 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 100 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 404%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
32
Profit Trade:
30 (93.75%)
Loss Trade:
2 (6.25%)
Best Trade:
229.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-509.05 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 806.73 USD (17 990 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-588.35 USD (5 760 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (1 447.83 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 447.83 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.52
Attività di trading:
2.86%
Massimo carico di deposito:
21.99%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
8
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 ore
Fattore di recupero:
2.39
Long Trade:
16 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
16 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.07
Profitto previsto:
38.07 USD
Profitto medio:
60.22 USD
Perdita media:
-294.18 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-509.05 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-509.05 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
-15.75%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.35 USD
Massimale:
509.75 USD (27.16%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
38.83% (509.40 USD)
Per equità:
41.40% (434.70 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 32
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 12K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +229.65 USD
Worst Trade: -509 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +1 447.83 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -509.05 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5886
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
59 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

use H2-H4 to open trade

SL TP in top/bottom

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.16 02:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.16 01:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.10 02:04
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.08 01:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.03 08:51
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 08:51
No swaps are charged
2025.10.03 07:53
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.04 13:56
No swaps are charged
2025.09.02 07:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.25 23:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.11 02:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.11 01:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.10 23:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.06 15:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.23 13:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.17 07:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
X Three TOP
100USD al mese
404%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
36
100%
32
93%
3%
3.07
38.07
USD
41%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.