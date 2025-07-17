SegnaliSezioni
Widchy Joachim

Grow Safe 2

Widchy Joachim
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
17 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 37%
Forex.com-Live 536
1:100
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
470
Profit Trade:
337 (71.70%)
Loss Trade:
133 (28.30%)
Best Trade:
22.95 USD
Worst Trade:
-11.37 USD
Profitto lordo:
623.76 USD (35 093 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-183.21 USD (19 165 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (15.13 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
92.50 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.28
Attività di trading:
57.89%
Massimo carico di deposito:
98.00%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
12.17
Long Trade:
267 (56.81%)
Short Trade:
203 (43.19%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.40
Profitto previsto:
0.94 USD
Profitto medio:
1.85 USD
Perdita media:
-1.38 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
6 (-36.20 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-36.20 USD (6)
Crescita mensile:
7.86%
Previsione annuale:
95.42%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.15 USD
Massimale:
36.20 USD (2.61%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.62% (36.20 USD)
Per equità:
11.18% (154.02 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
CADJPY 379
EURUSD 66
AUDCAD 25
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
CADJPY 344
EURUSD 74
AUDCAD 23
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
CADJPY 11K
EURUSD 1.9K
AUDCAD 3.1K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +22.95 USD
Worst Trade: -11 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +15.13 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -36.20 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Forex.com-Live 536" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 1
Grow Safe 2

📝 Description:

Grow Safe 2 is a premium trading signal focused on smart growth with strong capital protection. It uses an advanced modified version of the Dark Venus trading algorithm, optimized for precision, safety, and scalability.

This signal adapts to market conditions and uses:

  • Low-risk position sizing

  • Smart trade filtering with multi-pair diversification

  • Grid control with strict max drawdown management

Grow Safe 2 aims to give traders consistent growth with minimal stress, avoiding reckless risk-taking.

📈 Performance Highlights (Real Account Data)

  • Gain: +10.36% (6 weeks live)

  • Max Drawdown: 1.21% (very low)

  • Average Win Rate: 74.14%

  • Profit Factor:

    • EURUSD: 3.42

    • CADJPY: 2.37

    • AUDCAD: 30.23

  • Net Profit: +$124.11

  • Controlled Margin Load: ~16.7%

Pairs Traded: EURUSD, CADJPY, AUDCAD
Best Trade: +$19.70 | Worst Trade: -$4.97
Max Consecutive Wins: 17 | Losses: 5

Approach: Multi-pair diversification = less correlation risk, more stability.

💵 Subscription:

$30 per month
Affordable for traders who want low drawdown & high consistency.

Ideal For:

✔ Traders looking for low-risk, real-account proven strategies
✔ Investors wanting steady monthly returns without big swings
✔ People who want multi-pair diversification for better safety


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 22:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 03:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 21:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 13:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 21:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 15:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 21:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 13:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.29 07:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 16:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 13:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 00:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.25 21:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.21 16:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.21 08:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 11:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.13 05:06
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.05 13:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.20 22:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.17 04:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
