- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|379
|EURUSD
|66
|AUDCAD
|25
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|CADJPY
|344
|EURUSD
|74
|AUDCAD
|23
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|CADJPY
|11K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|AUDCAD
|3.1K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Forex.com-Live 536" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Grow Safe 2
📝 Description:
Grow Safe 2 is a premium trading signal focused on smart growth with strong capital protection. It uses an advanced modified version of the Dark Venus trading algorithm, optimized for precision, safety, and scalability.
This signal adapts to market conditions and uses:
-
Low-risk position sizing
-
Smart trade filtering with multi-pair diversification
-
Grid control with strict max drawdown management
Grow Safe 2 aims to give traders consistent growth with minimal stress, avoiding reckless risk-taking.
📈 Performance Highlights (Real Account Data)
-
✅ Gain: +10.36% (6 weeks live)
-
✅ Max Drawdown: 1.21% (very low)
-
✅ Average Win Rate: 74.14%
-
✅ Profit Factor:
-
EURUSD: 3.42
-
CADJPY: 2.37
-
AUDCAD: 30.23
-
-
✅ Net Profit: +$124.11
-
✅ Controlled Margin Load: ~16.7%
Pairs Traded: EURUSD, CADJPY, AUDCAD
Best Trade: +$19.70 | Worst Trade: -$4.97
Max Consecutive Wins: 17 | Losses: 5
Approach: Multi-pair diversification = less correlation risk, more stability.
💵 Subscription:
$30 per month
Affordable for traders who want low drawdown & high consistency.
✅ Ideal For:
✔ Traders looking for low-risk, real-account proven strategies
✔ Investors wanting steady monthly returns without big swings
✔ People who want multi-pair diversification for better safety
