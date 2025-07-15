SegnaliSezioni
Hongpeng Wang

Odds Magnifier

Hongpeng Wang
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 51%
FusionMarketsAU-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
104
Profit Trade:
57 (54.80%)
Loss Trade:
47 (45.19%)
Best Trade:
1 309.28 AUD
Worst Trade:
-884.26 AUD
Profitto lordo:
6 594.12 AUD (103 333 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 256.81 AUD (113 984 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (352.13 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 325.05 AUD (2)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.08
Attività di trading:
73.31%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.17%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
19
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.32
Long Trade:
50 (48.08%)
Short Trade:
54 (51.92%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.25
Profitto previsto:
12.86 AUD
Profitto medio:
115.69 AUD
Perdita media:
-111.85 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
3 (-0.98 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-884.26 AUD (1)
Crescita mensile:
39.65%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
549.52 AUD
Massimale:
1 012.86 AUD (18.55%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
18.54% (1 012.34 AUD)
Per equità:
16.59% (414.49 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 104
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -11K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 309.28 AUD
Worst Trade: -884 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 2
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +352.13 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.98 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FusionMarketsAU-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

What is Trading?
Trading is a game of possibilities. It's the hardest way to make the easiest money on this planet.

How Do You Make Profit in Trading?
Risk Management + Discipline + A Strategy Where Wins Outweigh Losses

What’s Your Strategy?
A semi-automated hedging system focused on XAUUSD (Gold).
Built to adapt, recover, and survive the chaos of the market.

How Do You Manage Risk with Your Signal?

  • Rule #1: Start small. Use 0.01 lot per $1500 in balance.

  • Rule #2: Lock in gains — withdraw profit once you hit 20%. Don’t just grow it, protect it.

What is your profit target?

Aim to reach 10% each month.

What is roughly Drawdown?

EA has strict draw down control mechanism, Once price reach to certain level, it will close all positions on less than 20% draw down.
Trading carries real risk. Only deposit what you’re mentally and financially prepared to lose.

Disclaimer:
This signal is for educational and general guidance only. It’s not financial advice. Trade at your own risk — and know the risk is real.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.22 01:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.15 01:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.56% of days out of 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.11 12:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 12:53
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.06 14:50
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.21 05:52
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.15 12:05
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.15 12:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.15 12:05
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
