SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Dynamic edge strategy low risk
Rwm Lmpl

Dynamic edge strategy low risk

Rwm Lmpl
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
1 / 3.2K USD
crescita dal 2025 102%
FBS-Real
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
128
Profit Trade:
111 (86.71%)
Loss Trade:
17 (13.28%)
Best Trade:
17.13 USD
Worst Trade:
-8.43 USD
Profitto lordo:
558.74 USD (29 677 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-50.90 USD (1 771 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
22 (126.25 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
126.25 USD (22)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.95
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
53.66%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
46.81
Long Trade:
61 (47.66%)
Short Trade:
67 (52.34%)
Fattore di profitto:
10.98
Profitto previsto:
3.97 USD
Profitto medio:
5.03 USD
Perdita media:
-2.99 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-10.85 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-10.85 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
16.17%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
10.85 USD (1.09%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.36% (9.74 USD)
Per equità:
75.04% (756.25 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 38
EURGBP 34
AUDCAD 32
EURCAD 15
AUDNZD 9
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 152
EURGBP 130
AUDCAD 130
EURCAD 67
AUDNZD 28
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 8.7K
EURGBP 5.2K
AUDCAD 7.8K
EURCAD 4.7K
AUDNZD 1.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +17.13 USD
Worst Trade: -8 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 22
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +126.25 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -10.85 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FBS-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

AdmiralUK-MT5
0.00 × 3
EuroTraderGlobal-Server-1
0.00 × 24
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
InstaForex-Server
0.00 × 2
Pipbull-Live01
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 14
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 14
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 20
Alpari-Real01
0.00 × 3
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 7
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 2
FortFS-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 2
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
0.00 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 58
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.05 × 22
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.15 × 1058
EvolveMarkets-MT5 Live Server
0.15 × 13
Deriv-Server
0.19 × 26
FusionMarkets-Live
0.19 × 62
100 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Dynamic Edge is powered by an adaptive hedging strategy built for stability and consistency. It takes advantage of overbought and oversold zones, with trade management guided by momentum and volatility conditions. The system adjusts dynamically to market behavior, helping to recover drawdowns efficiently while maintaining steady equity growth.


MT4 version available -> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2327254


Key Benefits

  • Adaptive hedging with clear entry logic — no unlimited martingale or uncontrolled grids

  • Momentum- and volatility-based exit logic — adapts in real time to changing market conditions

  • Multi-currency trading — diversified exposure across uncorrelated pairs

  • Built-in risk management — capped exposure per trade series


Risk & Money Management
Risk is strictly controlled. Each trade series has a maximum number of layers, and hedge entries are applied when markets show imbalance. Overbought and oversold detection allows the strategy to capitalize on high-probability reversals, while momentum- and volatility-driven exits secure profits or cut risk efficiently. This is not a martingale, not a blind grid, and not a “fast money” approach — it is designed for sustainable long-term growth.


Recommended Setup

  • Minimum deposit: $500

  • Leverage: 1:500

  • Broker: Open account with FBS — With this referral link you’ll receive 20% of the already low spreads back as rebates, with no added commissions. FBS also offers cent accounts, making it ideal for starting small.

  • It is highly recommended to use the same broker as the signal to ensure trading conditions are identical, so your results will closely match mine.

  • VPS: Get a VPS from ChocoPing — Low-latency hosting designed for stable and fast trade execution.


Important Notes
Trading always carries risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This signal is intended for traders who value steady growth, controlled risk, and long-term consistency over short-term speculation.


Support
If you need any help with setup, just send me a message and I’ll be happy to assist.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.22 16:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 16:10
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.09.10 09:40
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 04:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.15 14:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 14:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 09:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.14 07:42
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.23 12:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.15 17:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.15 16:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.14 18:56
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.14 18:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.14 18:56
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati