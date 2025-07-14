- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|261
|XAUUSDp
|212
|SOLUSD
|102
|ETHUSD
|53
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|-539
|XAUUSDp
|548
|SOLUSD
|-537
|ETHUSD
|7
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|-4.9M
|XAUUSDp
|45K
|SOLUSD
|-2.5M
|ETHUSD
|1.5K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "BlackBullMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
- Trading Gold and cryptos (currently BTC & ETH, SOL is currently being tested)
- Trailing SL/TP
- Excellent risk management
- Leverage SMC concepts
- This account uses high risk mode (expected DD ~ 40%-50%), for lower risk adjust your volume accordingly (med: volume = currentVolume* 0.5, balance >= 5000, low: volume = currentVolume* 0.3, balance >= 10000)
- Follow and Forget, patience is the key.
- DM me for account management service.
USD
USD
USD