Tu Nguyen

MaiCapital XAU BTC SOL

Tu Nguyen
0 recensioni
14 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -26%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
628
Profit Trade:
297 (47.29%)
Loss Trade:
331 (52.71%)
Best Trade:
236.08 USD
Worst Trade:
-57.04 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 664.19 USD (12 325 821 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 185.60 USD (19 692 470 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (330.51 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
703.50 USD (14)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.03
Attività di trading:
71.62%
Massimo carico di deposito:
64.35%
Ultimo trade:
15 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
55
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.43
Long Trade:
439 (69.90%)
Short Trade:
189 (30.10%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.88
Profitto previsto:
-0.83 USD
Profitto medio:
12.34 USD
Perdita media:
-12.65 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
32 (-592.54 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-592.54 USD (32)
Crescita mensile:
-2.58%
Previsione annuale:
-31.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
908.55 USD
Massimale:
1 218.21 USD (52.74%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
52.73% (1 217.91 USD)
Per equità:
23.16% (365.79 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 261
XAUUSDp 212
SOLUSD 102
ETHUSD 53
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD -539
XAUUSDp 548
SOLUSD -537
ETHUSD 7
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD -4.9M
XAUUSDp 45K
SOLUSD -2.5M
ETHUSD 1.5K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +236.08 USD
Worst Trade: -57 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 14
Massime perdite consecutive: 32
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +330.51 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -592.54 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "BlackBullMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

- Trading Gold and cryptos (currently BTC & ETH, SOL is currently being tested)

- Trailing SL/TP

- Excellent risk management

- Leverage SMC concepts

- This account uses high risk mode (expected DD ~ 40%-50%), for lower risk adjust your volume accordingly (med: volume = currentVolume* 0.5, balance >= 5000, low: volume = currentVolume* 0.3, balance >= 10000)

- Follow and Forget, patience is the key.

- DM me for account management service.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 01:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 16:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 08:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 07:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.18% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 20:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 13:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 10:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 08:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.04 02:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.02 20:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 09:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.23 21:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.22 13:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.22 01:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.17 22:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4% of days out of 25 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.17 04:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.14 10:21
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.14 08:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
