- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
53
Profit Trade:
50 (94.33%)
Loss Trade:
3 (5.66%)
Best Trade:
26.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-30.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
230.61 USD (20 880 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-74.69 USD (7 079 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
36 (117.40 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
117.40 USD (36)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.29
Attività di trading:
17.37%
Massimo carico di deposito:
44.44%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.02
Long Trade:
53 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.09
Profitto previsto:
2.94 USD
Profitto medio:
4.61 USD
Perdita media:
-24.90 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-51.52 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-51.52 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
68.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
21.46 USD
Massimale:
51.64 USD (39.67%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.50% (51.60 USD)
Per equità:
57.41% (60.81 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|53
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|156
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|14K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +26.05 USD
Worst Trade: -30 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 36
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +117.40 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -51.52 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 5707
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.44 × 742
59 piùPer vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
KLIFI EA GOLD trading - fully automatic - high risk approach
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
39USD al mese
149%
0
0
USD
USD
256
USD
USD
11
100%
53
94%
17%
3.08
2.94
USD
USD
57%
1:500