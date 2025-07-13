SegnaliSezioni
KLIFI EA GOLD Aggressive approach

Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
crescita dal 2025 149%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
53
Profit Trade:
50 (94.33%)
Loss Trade:
3 (5.66%)
Best Trade:
26.05 USD
Worst Trade:
-30.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
230.61 USD (20 880 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-74.69 USD (7 079 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
36 (117.40 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
117.40 USD (36)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.29
Attività di trading:
17.37%
Massimo carico di deposito:
44.44%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
3.02
Long Trade:
53 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.09
Profitto previsto:
2.94 USD
Profitto medio:
4.61 USD
Perdita media:
-24.90 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-51.52 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-51.52 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
68.65%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
21.46 USD
Massimale:
51.64 USD (39.67%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
34.50% (51.60 USD)
Per equità:
57.41% (60.81 USD)

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 53
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 156
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +26.05 USD
Worst Trade: -30 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 36
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +117.40 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -51.52 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

KLIFI EA GOLD trading - fully automatic - high risk approach


2025.09.22 10:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.22 05:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 15:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.08 05:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.05 12:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 14:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.04 07:38
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.04 06:28
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.02 15:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.01 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.01 06:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.01 05:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.22 10:42
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.21 08:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.19 20:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.19 16:25
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.04 08:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 07:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 05:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 10:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
