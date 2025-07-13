- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
58
Profit Trade:
29 (50.00%)
Loss Trade:
29 (50.00%)
Best Trade:
60.43 USD
Worst Trade:
-39.51 USD
Profitto lordo:
608.62 USD (63 321 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-512.65 USD (49 842 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (168.73 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
168.73 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
53.82%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.44%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.41
Long Trade:
53 (91.38%)
Short Trade:
5 (8.62%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.19
Profitto previsto:
1.65 USD
Profitto medio:
20.99 USD
Perdita media:
-17.68 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-60.71 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-71.14 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
21.26%
Previsione annuale:
257.95%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
64.00 USD
Massimale:
232.57 USD (63.10%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
63.09% (232.53 USD)
Per equità:
27.98% (60.34 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|58
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|96
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +60.43 USD
Worst Trade: -40 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +168.73 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -60.71 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 32
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5821
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.93 × 351
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.04 × 156
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|3.50 × 746
Performance of Gold Dream Trader EA.
Trading on XAUUSD pair.
