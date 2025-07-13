SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Dream Trader EA
Tetsushi O-nishi

Gold Dream Trader EA

Tetsushi O-nishi
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
20 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 48%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
58
Profit Trade:
29 (50.00%)
Loss Trade:
29 (50.00%)
Best Trade:
60.43 USD
Worst Trade:
-39.51 USD
Profitto lordo:
608.62 USD (63 321 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-512.65 USD (49 842 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (168.73 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
168.73 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.12
Attività di trading:
53.82%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.44%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
23 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.41
Long Trade:
53 (91.38%)
Short Trade:
5 (8.62%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.19
Profitto previsto:
1.65 USD
Profitto medio:
20.99 USD
Perdita media:
-17.68 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-60.71 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-71.14 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
21.26%
Previsione annuale:
257.95%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
64.00 USD
Massimale:
232.57 USD (63.10%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
63.09% (232.53 USD)
Per equità:
27.98% (60.34 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 58
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 96
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +60.43 USD
Worst Trade: -40 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +168.73 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -60.71 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 32
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5821
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
FusionMarkets-Live
2.93 × 351
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.04 × 156
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
3.50 × 746
59 più
Performance of Gold Dream Trader EA.
Trading on XAUUSD pair.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.06 08:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.19 20:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.17 07:15
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.29 21:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1% of days out of 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 16:25
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 15:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.17 21:21
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.17 20:21
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.14 15:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.13 15:26
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.13 15:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 15:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.19% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.07 16:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 11:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.30 14:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.30 13:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.28 15:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.14 01:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.13 05:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
