Trade:
1 395
Profit Trade:
882 (63.22%)
Loss Trade:
513 (36.77%)
Best Trade:
67.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-139.69 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 717.08 USD (1 531 384 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 098.96 USD (618 245 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
28 (170.09 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
175.39 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
10.71%
Massimo carico di deposito:
127.72%
Ultimo trade:
11 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
35 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
4.11
Long Trade:
967 (69.32%)
Short Trade:
428 (30.68%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.32
Profitto previsto:
1.16 USD
Profitto medio:
7.62 USD
Perdita media:
-9.94 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-105.41 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-342.52 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
46.23%
Previsione annuale:
560.91%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.00 USD
Massimale:
394.03 USD (16.51%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
91.49% (89.69 USD)
Per equità:
40.75% (443.90 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1356
|EURJPY
|14
|GBPJPY
|10
|EURUSD
|8
|AUDUSD
|7
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.6K
|EURJPY
|34
|GBPJPY
|4
|EURUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|1
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|909K
|EURJPY
|2.7K
|GBPJPY
|666
|EURUSD
|570
|AUDUSD
|159
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Best Trade: +67.62 USD
Worst Trade: -140 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +170.09 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -105.41 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.58 × 12
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.91 × 11
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|1.08 × 188
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.22 × 433
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.27 × 51
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|1.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.80 × 427
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.38 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.54 × 81
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|2.61 × 18
|
BCS5-Real
|2.64 × 14
42 più
This real trader .. Intraday in gold and currency with short pips and scalping up more than 30% monthly long term account
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
50USD al mese
-40%
0
0
USD
USD
34
USD
USD
18
0%
1 395
63%
11%
1.31
1.16
USD
USD
91%
1:500