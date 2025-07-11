SegnaliSezioni
Khairul Azman Bin Kamaruzaman

EAZMAN PUCHONG

Khairul Azman Bin Kamaruzaman
0 recensioni
18 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -40%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 395
Profit Trade:
882 (63.22%)
Loss Trade:
513 (36.77%)
Best Trade:
67.62 USD
Worst Trade:
-139.69 USD
Profitto lordo:
6 717.08 USD (1 531 384 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 098.96 USD (618 245 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
28 (170.09 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
175.39 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.13
Attività di trading:
10.71%
Massimo carico di deposito:
127.72%
Ultimo trade:
11 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
35 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
4.11
Long Trade:
967 (69.32%)
Short Trade:
428 (30.68%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.32
Profitto previsto:
1.16 USD
Profitto medio:
7.62 USD
Perdita media:
-9.94 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-105.41 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-342.52 USD (5)
Crescita mensile:
46.23%
Previsione annuale:
560.91%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
7.00 USD
Massimale:
394.03 USD (16.51%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
91.49% (89.69 USD)
Per equità:
40.75% (443.90 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1356
EURJPY 14
GBPJPY 10
EURUSD 8
AUDUSD 7
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 1.6K
EURJPY 34
GBPJPY 4
EURUSD 6
AUDUSD 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 909K
EURJPY 2.7K
GBPJPY 666
EURUSD 570
AUDUSD 159
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +67.62 USD
Worst Trade: -140 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 5
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +170.09 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -105.41 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
0.58 × 12
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
ICMarkets-MT5
0.91 × 11
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
1.08 × 188
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.22 × 433
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
Exness-MT5Real28
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.80 × 427
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.38 × 21
Exness-MT5Real5
2.54 × 81
Exness-MT5Real10
2.61 × 18
BCS5-Real
2.64 × 14
42 più
This real trader .. Intraday in gold and currency with short pips and scalping up more than 30% monthly  long term account 
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.10.06 08:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.02 15:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.01 17:19
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.23 10:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 14:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.15 13:57
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 13:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 12:55
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 11:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 10:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 09:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 08:25
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.10 12:55
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 07:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.26 10:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.19 16:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 17:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.12 12:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 11:15
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.04 11:15
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
