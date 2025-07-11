- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
554
Profit Trade:
403 (72.74%)
Loss Trade:
151 (27.26%)
Best Trade:
49.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-123.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 055.69 USD (113 519 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 602.64 USD (113 494 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (112.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
275.05 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
12.76%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.58%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.59
Long Trade:
305 (55.05%)
Short Trade:
249 (44.95%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
0.82 USD
Profitto medio:
10.06 USD
Perdita media:
-23.86 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-174.33 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-309.66 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
6.12%
Previsione annuale:
74.25%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
267.12 USD
Massimale:
768.92 USD (52.11%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
55.66% (292.32 USD)
Per equità:
14.38% (202.56 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|554
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|453
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|25
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +49.20 USD
Worst Trade: -124 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +112.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -174.33 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3415
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.66 × 135
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 76
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.06 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.37 × 877
