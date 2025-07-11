SegnaliSezioni
Man Long Yin

Gold188

Man Long Yin
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
20 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 91%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
554
Profit Trade:
403 (72.74%)
Loss Trade:
151 (27.26%)
Best Trade:
49.20 USD
Worst Trade:
-123.66 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 055.69 USD (113 519 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 602.64 USD (113 494 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (112.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
275.05 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
12.76%
Massimo carico di deposito:
11.58%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.59
Long Trade:
305 (55.05%)
Short Trade:
249 (44.95%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
0.82 USD
Profitto medio:
10.06 USD
Perdita media:
-23.86 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-174.33 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-309.66 USD (3)
Crescita mensile:
6.12%
Previsione annuale:
74.25%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
267.12 USD
Massimale:
768.92 USD (52.11%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
55.66% (292.32 USD)
Per equità:
14.38% (202.56 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 554
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 453
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 25
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +49.20 USD
Worst Trade: -124 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +112.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -174.33 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3415
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
Exness-MT5Real15
2.37 × 877
86 più
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.11 08:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 07:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 15:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 08:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 07:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.01 12:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 16:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.12 15:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.31 11:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.31 09:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.31 08:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.22 12:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.14 15:50
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.14 14:50
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.11 14:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.11 10:14
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.11 10:14
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.11 09:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.11 09:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Gold188
30USD al mese
91%
0
0
USD
953
USD
20
91%
554
72%
13%
1.12
0.82
USD
56%
1:500
Copia

