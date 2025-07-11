- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
44
Profit Trade:
38 (86.36%)
Loss Trade:
6 (13.64%)
Best Trade:
8.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-15.45 USD
Profitto lordo:
64.84 USD (80 685 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-59.21 USD (40 331 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (27.82 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
27.82 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
0.24%
Massimo carico di deposito:
22.99%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.15
Long Trade:
31 (70.45%)
Short Trade:
13 (29.55%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.10
Profitto previsto:
0.13 USD
Profitto medio:
1.71 USD
Perdita media:
-9.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-23.26 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-23.26 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-13.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8.63 USD
Massimale:
36.83 USD (28.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
28.67% (36.76 USD)
Per equità:
8.16% (10.46 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|36
|BTCUSD
|8
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-1
|BTCUSD
|7
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-146
|BTCUSD
|41K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +8.65 USD
Worst Trade: -15 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +27.82 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -23.26 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 2
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 2
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.55 × 33
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.92 × 5752
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.00 × 26
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.82 × 97
Master EA trading Aggressive Gold Set File only.
Non ci sono recensioni
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
39USD al mese
6%
0
0
USD
USD
106
USD
USD
12
100%
44
86%
0%
1.09
0.13
USD
USD
29%
1:500