Hassan Sarfraz

Master EA Gold and Bitcoin

Hassan Sarfraz
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
12 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 6%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
44
Profit Trade:
38 (86.36%)
Loss Trade:
6 (13.64%)
Best Trade:
8.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-15.45 USD
Profitto lordo:
64.84 USD (80 685 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-59.21 USD (40 331 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (27.82 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
27.82 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
0.24%
Massimo carico di deposito:
22.99%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
4
Tempo di attesa medio:
5 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
0.15
Long Trade:
31 (70.45%)
Short Trade:
13 (29.55%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.10
Profitto previsto:
0.13 USD
Profitto medio:
1.71 USD
Perdita media:
-9.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-23.26 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-23.26 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
-13.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
8.63 USD
Massimale:
36.83 USD (28.73%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
28.67% (36.76 USD)
Per equità:
8.16% (10.46 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 36
BTCUSD 8
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -1
BTCUSD 7
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -146
BTCUSD 41K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +8.65 USD
Worst Trade: -15 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +27.82 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -23.26 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 2
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.55 × 33
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.92 × 5752
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.00 × 26
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 97
64 più
Master EA trading Aggressive Gold Set File only.
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 04:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.28% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 04:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.18 09:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.39% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.17 11:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.15 10:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.15 10:45
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.04 13:56
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 12:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.19 10:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.19 05:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.19 05:35
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.07.11 03:01
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.11 03:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.11 03:01
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Master EA Gold and Bitcoin
39USD al mese
6%
0
0
USD
106
USD
12
100%
44
86%
0%
1.09
0.13
USD
29%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.