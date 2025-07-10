- Crescita
Trade:
1 073
Profit Trade:
896 (83.50%)
Loss Trade:
177 (16.50%)
Best Trade:
170.13 USD
Worst Trade:
-335.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 669.40 USD (133 979 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-880.42 USD (51 178 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
45 (28.04 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
203.25 USD (24)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.20%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
49
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.35
Long Trade:
576 (53.68%)
Short Trade:
497 (46.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.90
Profitto previsto:
0.74 USD
Profitto medio:
1.86 USD
Perdita media:
-4.97 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-52.18 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-335.25 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
19.94%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
37.40 USD
Massimale:
335.78 USD (25.11%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
25.11% (335.78 USD)
Per equità:
35.45% (456.39 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|211
|USDCAD
|160
|EURJPY
|152
|USDCHF
|151
|AUDUSD
|147
|USDJPY
|88
|GBPUSD
|62
|EURCHF
|58
|EURGBP
|42
|NZDUSD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|146
|USDCAD
|103
|EURJPY
|41
|USDCHF
|193
|AUDUSD
|121
|USDJPY
|41
|GBPUSD
|49
|EURCHF
|60
|EURGBP
|34
|NZDUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|15K
|USDCAD
|11K
|EURJPY
|7.9K
|USDCHF
|11K
|AUDUSD
|14K
|USDJPY
|5.3K
|GBPUSD
|11K
|EURCHF
|5.1K
|EURGBP
|3.3K
|NZDUSD
|-40
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +170.13 USD
Worst Trade: -335 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 24
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +28.04 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -52.18 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-Edge01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
MBTrading-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 37
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
|0.23 × 39
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.74 × 178
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.88 × 91
|
Tickmill-Live04
|1.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|1.10 × 2172
|
KRCCORP-Real
|1.11 × 288
|
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
|1.15 × 26
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|1.20 × 5
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.41 × 177
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.47 × 19
|
InvestAZ-Server
|1.54 × 138
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.58 × 193
|
Activtrades-Classic Server
|1.59 × 32
|
TradersWay-Live
|1.63 × 41
|
MaxFX-Live Server
|1.66 × 35
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|1.67 × 52
|
OctaFX-Real
|1.68 × 149
