Julapong Techapakornrat

Juno Smart Trader

Julapong Techapakornrat
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
12 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 99 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 85%
Pepperstone-Edge01
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 073
Profit Trade:
896 (83.50%)
Loss Trade:
177 (16.50%)
Best Trade:
170.13 USD
Worst Trade:
-335.25 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 669.40 USD (133 979 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-880.42 USD (51 178 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
45 (28.04 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
203.25 USD (24)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.20%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
49
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
2.35
Long Trade:
576 (53.68%)
Short Trade:
497 (46.32%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.90
Profitto previsto:
0.74 USD
Profitto medio:
1.86 USD
Perdita media:
-4.97 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-52.18 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-335.25 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
19.94%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
37.40 USD
Massimale:
335.78 USD (25.11%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
25.11% (335.78 USD)
Per equità:
35.45% (456.39 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 211
USDCAD 160
EURJPY 152
USDCHF 151
AUDUSD 147
USDJPY 88
GBPUSD 62
EURCHF 58
EURGBP 42
NZDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 146
USDCAD 103
EURJPY 41
USDCHF 193
AUDUSD 121
USDJPY 41
GBPUSD 49
EURCHF 60
EURGBP 34
NZDUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 15K
USDCAD 11K
EURJPY 7.9K
USDCHF 11K
AUDUSD 14K
USDJPY 5.3K
GBPUSD 11K
EURCHF 5.1K
EURGBP 3.3K
NZDUSD -40
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +170.13 USD
Worst Trade: -335 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 24
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +28.04 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -52.18 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-Edge01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

MBTrading-Live
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 37
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
PepperstoneFinancial-US03-Demo
0.23 × 39
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live18
0.74 × 178
ICMarkets-Live04
0.88 × 91
Tickmill-Live04
1.00 × 3
Pepperstone-Edge11
1.10 × 2172
KRCCORP-Real
1.11 × 288
ATCBrokersLiq1-Live
1.15 × 26
EGlobal-Cent4
1.20 × 5
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.41 × 177
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
1.47 × 19
InvestAZ-Server
1.54 × 138
Tickmill-Live
1.58 × 193
Activtrades-Classic Server
1.59 × 32
TradersWay-Live
1.63 × 41
MaxFX-Live Server
1.66 × 35
ICMarkets-Live02
1.67 × 52
OctaFX-Real
1.68 × 149
182 più
🔹 Steady growth with strong money management

✅ Suitable for those who prefer low drawdown and consistent performance

📈 Subscribe now and copy every trade automatically.
Let your money grow with confidence.

⏳ The earlier you subscribe, the better the value.
Results speak for themselves — don’t wait until the price goes up.


Minimum Deposit : 1,000 usd
Leverage : 1:500

Best brokers to use:


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.15 05:21
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.01 12:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 07:35
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 06:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 17:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 13:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 22:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 21:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.11 14:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
