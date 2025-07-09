SegnaliSezioni
Nguyen Hai Yen

AIZeroPro GOLD Mode2

Nguyen Hai Yen
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
12 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 8%
SuperFin-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
350
Profit Trade:
203 (58.00%)
Loss Trade:
147 (42.00%)
Best Trade:
496.40 USD
Worst Trade:
-158.80 USD
Profitto lordo:
8 125.68 USD (82 540 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 243.71 USD (63 067 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
15 (363.60 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 074.75 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
12.57%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.73%
Ultimo trade:
23 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
30
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 ore
Fattore di recupero:
4.93
Long Trade:
231 (66.00%)
Short Trade:
119 (34.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.91
Profitto previsto:
11.09 USD
Profitto medio:
40.03 USD
Perdita media:
-28.87 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
10 (-786.80 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-786.80 USD (10)
Crescita mensile:
3.33%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
118.39 USD
Massimale:
786.80 USD (1.55%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
1.55% (786.80 USD)
Per equità:
4.83% (2 449.75 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD.e 350
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD.e 3.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD.e 19K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +496.40 USD
Worst Trade: -159 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +363.60 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -786.80 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "SuperFin-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

The signal is managed by a system of AI, under the supervision of human analysts (known as blackbox management mechanism in investment)

The most important part is called AIZERO (an Assistant chat bot, advisor and auto trading EA). It is integrated with analytical theories such as: Trend, Support and Resistance, Price Channels, Japan Candles... and some other candlestick patterns researched by us!

With this account, I am using trading robot with super safe rate (0.01 lot for capital 10000 usd). At this rate, maxDD ​​will always be less than 10%.

Refer to AIZero: https://babfx.com/2019/04/robot-co-van-tai-chinh-drzero

In addition, many other complex analysis tools are used inside our black box

if your capital is low you can open Cent account type to copy my signal

I Suggest copying the same ratio with my account!


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.16 15:48
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.07.11 02:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.10 14:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.10 14:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.10 13:59
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.10 13:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.09 15:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.09 15:13
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.09 15:13
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.09 15:13
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.09 15:13
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
