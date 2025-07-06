SegnaliSezioni
Akhmad Khoirul Anam

Auric Flow 7

Akhmad Khoirul Anam
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 31 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 27%
FBS-Real-7
1:200
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 081
Profit Trade:
2 209 (71.69%)
Loss Trade:
872 (28.30%)
Best Trade:
1 933.08 USD
Worst Trade:
-164.15 USD
Profitto lordo:
14 376.75 USD (417 725 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-7 459.42 USD (384 278 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (41.92 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
1 933.08 USD (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
93.97%
Massimo carico di deposito:
5.31%
Ultimo trade:
10 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
561
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
42.14
Long Trade:
3 081 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.93
Profitto previsto:
2.25 USD
Profitto medio:
6.51 USD
Perdita media:
-8.55 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-16.57 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-164.15 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
10.72%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
164.15 USD (0.58%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.53% (144.93 USD)
Per equità:
12.45% (3 378.47 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3080
archived 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 5K
archived 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 33K
archived 0
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 933.08 USD
Worst Trade: -164 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +41.92 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -16.57 USD

2025.09.09 00:01
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.08 10:22 2025.09.08 10:22:22  

start lot 0.01 for 25K i plan to multiply for every 25K 25K > 0.01 50K > 0.02 75K > 0.03 . . etc

2025.07.31 09:28 2025.07.31 09:28:42  

configuration 1 are publish, contact me for detail

2025.07.17 08:34 2025.07.17 08:34:57  

I start this account from 25700 USDc

2025.07.17 00:35 2025.07.17 00:35:38  

🔗 Check YouTube video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCOs-yNVX60

📈 Check MQL5 Signal:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2319066?source=External
🐺 Can BlackWolf EA Pass a Prop Firm Challenge? A Deep Dive into Real Trading Stats

In the world of proprietary trading, passing a prop firm challenge requires more than just profit—it demands precision, discipline, and smart risk management. BlackWolf EA, a fully automated system built specifically for trading XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe, has recently been tested live on MQL5 and produced promising results. With 376 trades, a 65.95% win rate, and a profit factor of 1.51, it shows consistency and strategic execution. Most notably, the drawdown remained extremely low, with only 0.42% max drawdown by balance and 3.65% by equity, putting it well within the safety limits required by top prop firms like FTMO, MFF, and E8 Funding.

However, not everything is perfect. The Sharpe Ratio of 0.10 suggests a conservative risk-reward profile, which may fall short of the expectations set by FTMO, especially when paired with a modest monthly growth of 3.13%. But for My Forex Funds and E8, which offer slightly more flexible criteria, BlackWolf EA is well-positioned to pass. With a few performance optimizations—especially in increasing monthly returns—this EA could become not just prop firm-ready, but prop firm-dominating. For traders seeking a safe, automated path to funding, BlackWolf is a serious contender.

Check this data

