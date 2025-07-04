SegnaliSezioni
Jens Bloebaum

Cullinan Gold TMGM

Jens Bloebaum
0 recensioni
14 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -25%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
630
Profit Trade:
321 (50.95%)
Loss Trade:
309 (49.05%)
Best Trade:
19.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-22.10 USD
Profitto lordo:
723.53 USD (334 952 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 078.11 USD (470 326 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (14.32 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
59.42 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.12
Attività di trading:
10.31%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.75%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
371
Tempo di attesa medio:
51 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.74
Long Trade:
362 (57.46%)
Short Trade:
268 (42.54%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.67
Profitto previsto:
-0.56 USD
Profitto medio:
2.25 USD
Perdita media:
-3.49 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
42 (-89.20 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-89.20 USD (42)
Crescita mensile:
-12.85%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
457.23 USD
Massimale:
478.19 USD (39.17%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.55% (477.38 USD)
Per equità:
7.15% (85.68 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
US30 330
XAUUSD 200
US500 100
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
US30 -115
XAUUSD -225
US500 -15
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
US30 -111K
XAUUSD -11K
US500 -13K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.50 USD
Worst Trade: -22 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 42
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +14.32 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -89.20 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
Signal Timeframe: 20 min
Consistent Stop and Ordertrail-Management
No martingale
No trading outside of the Tradinghours and no Weekend Trading
The Signal contains:
1 Gold Bot
The Cullinan Gold System, is a Crossing EMA Expert Advisor with various Filters that has been continuously developed over the past 14 Years.
It runs on a VPS Server in New York with a 1-2 ms Connection.
The EA places a few Grid Orders in the Market at Intervals depending on the ATR x Factor, Orders that are not executed will be deleted after 30 - 70 minutes .


2025.09.22 10:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.18 07:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 18:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.11 13:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.10 18:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.03 15:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.28 13:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.24 08:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.23 10:19
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.23 04:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.22 12:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.21 05:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.04 11:01
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
