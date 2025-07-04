- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
630
Profit Trade:
321 (50.95%)
Loss Trade:
309 (49.05%)
Best Trade:
19.50 USD
Worst Trade:
-22.10 USD
Profitto lordo:
723.53 USD (334 952 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 078.11 USD (470 326 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
20 (14.32 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
59.42 USD (13)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.12
Attività di trading:
10.31%
Massimo carico di deposito:
8.75%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
371
Tempo di attesa medio:
51 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.74
Long Trade:
362 (57.46%)
Short Trade:
268 (42.54%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.67
Profitto previsto:
-0.56 USD
Profitto medio:
2.25 USD
Perdita media:
-3.49 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
42 (-89.20 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-89.20 USD (42)
Crescita mensile:
-12.85%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
457.23 USD
Massimale:
478.19 USD (39.17%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
31.55% (477.38 USD)
Per equità:
7.15% (85.68 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|330
|XAUUSD
|200
|US500
|100
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|US30
|-115
|XAUUSD
|-225
|US500
|-15
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|US30
|-111K
|XAUUSD
|-11K
|US500
|-13K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +19.50 USD
Worst Trade: -22 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 13
Massime perdite consecutive: 42
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +14.32 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -89.20 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|7.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|17.00 × 11
Signal Timeframe: 20 min
Consistent Stop and Ordertrail-Management
No martingale
No trading outside of the Tradinghours and no Weekend Trading
The Signal contains:
1 Gold Bot
The Signal contains:
1 Gold Bot
The Cullinan Gold System, is a Crossing EMA Expert Advisor with various Filters that has been continuously developed over the past 14 Years.
It runs on a VPS Server in New York with a 1-2 ms Connection.
The EA places a few Grid Orders in the Market at Intervals depending on the ATR x Factor, Orders that are not executed will be deleted after 30 - 70 minutes .
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-25%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
14
96%
630
50%
10%
0.67
-0.56
USD
USD
32%
1:500