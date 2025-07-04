Signal Timeframe: 20 min

Consistent Stop and Ordertrail-Management

No martingale

No trading outside of the Tradinghours and no Weekend Trading

The Signal contains:

1 Gold Bot

The Cullinan Gold System, is a Crossing EMA Expert Advisor with various Filters that has been continuously developed over the past 14 Years.

It runs on a VPS Server in New York with a 1-2 ms Connection.

The EA places a few Grid Orders in the Market at Intervals depending on the ATR x Factor, Orders that are not executed will be deleted after 30 - 70 minutes .



