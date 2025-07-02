- Crescita
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|69
|EURJPY
|62
|EURAUD
|61
|EURCAD
|60
|GBPAUD
|60
|GBPNZD
|58
|CHFJPY
|58
|EURNZD
|52
|GBPCAD
|44
|CADJPY
|37
|AUDJPY
|37
|NZDCAD
|30
|NZDJPY
|27
|GBPCHF
|24
|AUDCAD
|24
|CADCHF
|22
|EURGBP
|20
|AUDNZD
|19
|AUDCHF
|17
|GBPNOK
|15
|NZDCHF
|14
|EURCHF
|12
|EURSEK
|11
|EURNOK
|7
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPJPY
|-3
|EURJPY
|3
|EURAUD
|-65
|EURCAD
|-16
|GBPAUD
|-58
|GBPNZD
|-46
|CHFJPY
|-1
|EURNZD
|-29
|GBPCAD
|-37
|CADJPY
|34
|AUDJPY
|-35
|NZDCAD
|-15
|NZDJPY
|32
|GBPCHF
|41
|AUDCAD
|55
|CADCHF
|11
|EURGBP
|-32
|AUDNZD
|-11
|AUDCHF
|36
|GBPNOK
|-63
|NZDCHF
|3
|EURCHF
|14
|EURSEK
|-10
|EURNOK
|-15
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPJPY
|-352
|EURJPY
|1.1K
|EURAUD
|-10K
|EURCAD
|-2K
|GBPAUD
|-8.7K
|GBPNZD
|-7.4K
|CHFJPY
|193
|EURNZD
|-4.7K
|GBPCAD
|-5.1K
|CADJPY
|5K
|AUDJPY
|-4.7K
|NZDCAD
|-1.6K
|NZDJPY
|5.2K
|GBPCHF
|3K
|AUDCAD
|7.8K
|CADCHF
|1.4K
|EURGBP
|-2.5K
|AUDNZD
|-1.6K
|AUDCHF
|2.9K
|GBPNOK
|-13K
|NZDCHF
|-68
|EURCHF
|863
|EURSEK
|-1.8K
|EURNOK
|-3.1K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FlexyMarkets-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
YoForex Minor FX targets the sweet-spot where liquidity meets diversity: the top 18 non-USD currency crosses. By removing the U.S. dollar leg, we capture unique macro relationships and trend structures that majors alone can’t offer—yet we still avoid the high spreads and erratic pricing of exotic pairs. Every position is driven by the same institutional-grade algorithms that power my flagship portfolios, customised for the nuances of cross-pair dynamics.
Instruments Traded
|Pair
|Symbol
|Euro / Japanese Yen
|EURJPY
|Euro / British Pound
|EURGBP
|Euro / Swiss Franc
|EURCHF
|Euro / Australian Dollar
|EURAUD
|Euro / New Zealand Dollar
|EURNZD
|British Pound / Japanese Yen
|GBPJPY
|British Pound / Swiss Franc
|GBPCHF
|British Pound / Australian Dollar
|GBPAUD
|British Pound / New Zealand Dollar
|GBPNZD
|Canadian Dollar / Japanese Yen
|CADJPY
|Swiss Franc / Japanese Yen
|CHFJPY
|Australian Dollar / Japanese Yen
|AUDJPY
|Australian Dollar / New Zealand Dollar
|AUDNZD
|Australian Dollar / Canadian Dollar
|AUDCAD
|New Zealand Dollar / Japanese Yen
|NZDJPY
|New Zealand Dollar / Canadian Dollar
|NZDCAD
|No majors, no metals, no crypto—100 % minor crosses.
Signal Specifications
|Item
|Details
|Trading Hours
|24 hours, Monday–Friday (broker server time). Use a low-latency VPS for best fills.
|Strategy Stack
|• Momentum breakouts during London overlaps
• Volatility-compression squeezes in Asia
• Correlation filter to avoid over-leveraging EUR and GBP exposure
|Target Return
|300 – 600 % per year in supportive market conditions
|Risk Controls
|3 % daily equity cap; hard stop-loss on every order; portfolio correlation guard across EUR- and GBP-centric crosses
|Recommended Deposit
|≥ $1 250 (absolute minimum $1 000). Higher capital improves position-sizing granularity.
|Ideal Broker
|FlexyMarkets Limited – raw spreads, zero commission on crosses (FlexyMarkets.com).
|Copying Platform
|MetaTrader 5 Signals – subscribe directly via desktop or mobile MT5.
Why Minor Crosses?
-
Diversified drivers – Price action responds to both legs’ macro flows, opening richer pattern opportunities.
-
Relatively tight spreads – Liquidity is lower than in majors but still institutional-grade on reputable ECN brokers.
-
Correlation edge – Crosses often trend when majors consolidate, smoothing overall equity curves.
Investor Guidelines
-
New to copying? Read MetaTrader’s official how-to: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
-
Commit for at least 1-3 months to let statistical edge play out across different regimes.
-
Capital at risk: There is no holy grail; invest only money you can afford to lose.
Contact & Support
-
WhatsApp: +44 330 027 2265
-
Telegram: https://t.me/yoforexgold
-
MQL5 chat replies within 12 hours.
Want metals or majors instead? Check my other streams—YoForex Commodities and YoForex Major FX—or message me for a personalised recommendation.
