Vitalii Perov

MMA Vitalii Perov

Vitalii Perov
0 recensioni
27 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 70 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -25%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
306
Profit Trade:
201 (65.68%)
Loss Trade:
105 (34.31%)
Best Trade:
16.59 UST
Worst Trade:
-61.12 UST
Profitto lordo:
234.46 UST (66 784 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-361.32 UST (61 841 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
19 (19.24 UST)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
28.17 UST (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.07
Attività di trading:
13.97%
Massimo carico di deposito:
3.75%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
23
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.72
Long Trade:
103 (33.66%)
Short Trade:
203 (66.34%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.65
Profitto previsto:
-0.41 UST
Profitto medio:
1.17 UST
Perdita media:
-3.44 UST
Massime perdite consecutive:
7 (-71.37 UST)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-71.37 UST (7)
Crescita mensile:
-0.83%
Previsione annuale:
-10.09%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
149.32 UST
Massimale:
175.00 UST (33.29%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
33.26% (174.88 UST)
Per equità:
11.85% (48.68 UST)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 252
SP500 54
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD+ -128
SP500 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD+ -5.6K
SP500 11K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +16.59 UST
Worst Trade: -61 UST
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +19.24 UST
Massima perdita consecutiva: -71.37 UST

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Bybit-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Bybit-Live
16.81 × 36
Trading strategy: Market Maker manipulations. I make money where the crowd loses.

 My experience: I've been in the market since December 2019. I've recovered from several drawdowns. 

 Education: I've been mentored by Sergey Shitov, who has 14 years of experience and stable trading.

 Target return: 6% per month, which is approximately 100% per year.

 Maximum drawdown: 30%.

If I get into a drawdown, I don't increase the lot, but I exit it smoothly with the working lot.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.15 20:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 08:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.07 07:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
