|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|252
|SP500
|54
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD+
|-128
|SP500
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD+
|-5.6K
|SP500
|11K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Bybit-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Bybit-Live
|16.81 × 36
Trading strategy: Market Maker manipulations. I make money where the crowd loses.
My experience: I've been in the market since December 2019. I've recovered from several drawdowns.
Education: I've been mentored by Sergey Shitov, who has 14 years of experience and stable trading.
Target return: 6% per month, which is approximately 100% per year.
Maximum drawdown: 30%.
If I get into a drawdown, I don't increase the lot, but I exit it smoothly with the working lot.
