Oleksii Zadorozhnii

Jamm Nasdaq PRO Tickmill

Oleksii Zadorozhnii
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
13 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 999 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 8%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
105
Profit Trade:
92 (87.61%)
Loss Trade:
13 (12.38%)
Best Trade:
30.96 USD
Worst Trade:
-17.72 USD
Profitto lordo:
397.63 USD (443 302 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-123.99 USD (151 241 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
23 (82.25 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
82.25 USD (23)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.36
Attività di trading:
61.29%
Massimo carico di deposito:
1.42%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
15.44
Long Trade:
105 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
3.21
Profitto previsto:
2.61 USD
Profitto medio:
4.32 USD
Perdita media:
-9.54 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-17.72 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-17.72 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
2.04%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
17.72 USD (0.34%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.64% (17.72 USD)
Per equità:
2.35% (65.09 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USTEC 105
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USTEC 274
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USTEC 292K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +30.96 USD
Worst Trade: -18 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 23
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +82.25 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -17.72 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.38 × 29
ICMarketsSC-MT5
19.36 × 25
Tickmill-Live
19.40 × 10305
TickmillUK-Live
20.21 × 345
📊 Description of the trading strategy JAMM on NASDAQ

Strategy name: JAMM on NASDAQ - Only buy, only grow.

Strategy type: Fully automated trading system based on the averaging algorithm within the uptrend.

🔍 General idea:

The JAMM strategy is built on the long-term upward trend of the NASDAQ-100 index, which includes the largest US technology companies (Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, etc.).
The algorithm trades exclusively for purchase , which corresponds to the logic of a growing stock market in the long term.

⚙️ How it works:

  • Trading is conducted only in the long direction.

  • In case of temporary price decrease, adaptive step averaging is used.

  • Each series of orders always closes in plus , which is confirmed by tests since 2018 and real trading.

  • The author's logic of risk and lot management is used.

📈 Features:

  • Average annual yield: from 45% to 55%

  • Maximum annual return: 96% (2020), 120% (2022)

  • Average drawdown: from 5% to 15%

  • Maximum historical drawdown: 55%

  • Trading frequency: moderate (several trades per week)

 Advantages:

  • Works only with high-quality assets included in the NASDAQ-100

  • Extremely simple connection and maintenance

  • Testing with 97% simulation quality

  • A unique algorithm adapted to the volatility and trend of the US market

💼 Suitable for investors:

  • Looking for passive income in the US stock market

  • Focused on long-term cooperation

  • With a deposit of $1,000


Non ci sono recensioni
