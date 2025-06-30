📊 Description of the trading strategy JAMM on NASDAQ

Strategy name: JAMM on NASDAQ - Only buy, only grow.

Strategy type: Fully automated trading system based on the averaging algorithm within the uptrend.

🔍 General idea:

The JAMM strategy is built on the long-term upward trend of the NASDAQ-100 index, which includes the largest US technology companies (Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, etc.).

The algorithm trades exclusively for purchase , which corresponds to the logic of a growing stock market in the long term.

⚙️ How it works:

Trading is conducted only in the long direction.

In case of temporary price decrease, adaptive step averaging is used.

Each series of orders always closes in plus , which is confirmed by tests since 2018 and real trading.

The author's logic of risk and lot management is used.

📈 Features:

Average annual yield: from 45% to 55%

Maximum annual return: 96% (2020), 120% (2022)

Average drawdown: from 5% to 15%

Maximum historical drawdown: 55%

Trading frequency: moderate (several trades per week)

✅ Advantages:

Works only with high-quality assets included in the NASDAQ-100

Extremely simple connection and maintenance

Testing with 97% simulation quality

A unique algorithm adapted to the volatility and trend of the US market

💼 Suitable for investors:

Looking for passive income in the US stock market

Focused on long-term cooperation

With a deposit of $1,000



