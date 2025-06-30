- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|USTEC
|105
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|USTEC
|274
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|USTEC
|292K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Tickmill-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.38 × 29
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|19.36 × 25
|
Tickmill-Live
|19.40 × 10305
|
TickmillUK-Live
|20.21 × 345
📊 Description of the trading strategy JAMM on NASDAQ
Strategy name: JAMM on NASDAQ - Only buy, only grow.
Strategy type: Fully automated trading system based on the averaging algorithm within the uptrend.
🔍 General idea:
The JAMM strategy is built on the long-term upward trend of the NASDAQ-100 index, which includes the largest US technology companies (Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Tesla, etc.).
The algorithm trades exclusively for purchase , which corresponds to the logic of a growing stock market in the long term.
⚙️ How it works:
-
Trading is conducted only in the long direction.
-
In case of temporary price decrease, adaptive step averaging is used.
-
Each series of orders always closes in plus , which is confirmed by tests since 2018 and real trading.
-
The author's logic of risk and lot management is used.
📈 Features:
-
Average annual yield: from 45% to 55%
-
Maximum annual return: 96% (2020), 120% (2022)
-
Average drawdown: from 5% to 15%
-
Maximum historical drawdown: 55%
-
Trading frequency: moderate (several trades per week)
✅ Advantages:
-
Works only with high-quality assets included in the NASDAQ-100
-
Extremely simple connection and maintenance
-
Testing with 97% simulation quality
-
A unique algorithm adapted to the volatility and trend of the US market
💼 Suitable for investors:
-
Looking for passive income in the US stock market
-
Focused on long-term cooperation
-
With a deposit of $1,000
USD
USD
USD