Trade:
1 439
Profit Trade:
929 (64.55%)
Loss Trade:
510 (35.44%)
Best Trade:
24.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.79 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 192.85 USD (126 078 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-765.61 USD (76 226 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (57.10 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
57.10 USD (29)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
31.80%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.33%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
82
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.59
Long Trade:
812 (56.43%)
Short Trade:
627 (43.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.56
Profitto previsto:
0.30 USD
Profitto medio:
1.28 USD
Perdita media:
-1.50 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-21.98 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-44.34 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
3.57%
Previsione annuale:
43.36%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
19.48 USD
Massimale:
64.83 USD (4.20%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.84% (64.83 USD)
Per equità:
16.33% (221.24 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|134
|USDCHF
|86
|AUDJPY
|84
|CADCHF
|80
|USDJPY
|74
|GBPCAD
|73
|EURCAD
|71
|GBPJPY
|66
|EURUSD
|63
|AUDCHF
|62
|NZDJPY
|60
|GBPUSD
|58
|AUDCAD
|53
|GBPCHF
|50
|GBPAUD
|46
|NZDCAD
|46
|GBPNZD
|45
|EURJPY
|43
|AUDUSD
|43
|NZDUSD
|41
|NZDCHF
|33
|EURGBP
|32
|EURAUD
|24
|EURCHF
|20
|CHFJPY
|18
|EURNZD
|17
|USDCAD
|11
|AUDNZD
|6
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|CADJPY
|39
|USDCHF
|26
|AUDJPY
|64
|CADCHF
|30
|USDJPY
|-30
|GBPCAD
|-14
|EURCAD
|2
|GBPJPY
|35
|EURUSD
|2
|AUDCHF
|33
|NZDJPY
|46
|GBPUSD
|49
|AUDCAD
|11
|GBPCHF
|34
|GBPAUD
|10
|NZDCAD
|5
|GBPNZD
|16
|EURJPY
|42
|AUDUSD
|-22
|NZDUSD
|-11
|NZDCHF
|0
|EURGBP
|9
|EURAUD
|14
|EURCHF
|23
|CHFJPY
|7
|EURNZD
|9
|USDCAD
|-5
|AUDNZD
|3
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|CADJPY
|5.1K
|USDCHF
|1.2K
|AUDJPY
|9K
|CADCHF
|2.9K
|USDJPY
|-4.1K
|GBPCAD
|389
|EURCAD
|33
|GBPJPY
|4.6K
|EURUSD
|-306
|AUDCHF
|2.9K
|NZDJPY
|5.6K
|GBPUSD
|2.5K
|AUDCAD
|2.1K
|GBPCHF
|2.8K
|GBPAUD
|1.4K
|NZDCAD
|984
|GBPNZD
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|5.7K
|AUDUSD
|-174
|NZDUSD
|-522
|NZDCHF
|107
|EURGBP
|771
|EURAUD
|2.3K
|EURCHF
|1.5K
|CHFJPY
|1.2K
|EURNZD
|1.2K
|USDCAD
|-473
|AUDNZD
|569
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +24.60 USD
Worst Trade: -11 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 29
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +57.10 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -21.98 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live07" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
|0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
|0.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.59 × 1065
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.74 × 12393
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.81 × 643
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.84 × 867
ACYFX-Live
|1.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.16 × 326
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|1.20 × 330
Exness-Real9
|1.40 × 89
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.42 × 595
FXCM-USDReal03
|1.50 × 10
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|1.50 × 12
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
|1.53 × 586
Tickmill-Live04
|1.62 × 142
LMAXNZ2-LIVE
|1.77 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|2.14 × 120
Exness-Real
|2.48 × 145
ForexChief-DirectFX
|3.00 × 3
### **Cost-Effective System Over Time – The Data Speaks for Itself**
#### **Strategy Overview:**
This is a **pullback system** developed over six months and rigorously tested for nearly a year in both simulated and live trading. The system includes **news filtering** and **multiple safety exit mechanisms** to enhance reliability.
#### **Recommendations for Subscribers:**
- **Minimum Deposit:** Keep at least **500 USD (or equivalent)**. *(Historical max DD: 21% for a $1,000 account.)*
- **Recommended Deposit:** **1,000 USD (or equivalent)** to reduce drawdown and optimize subscription costs. For larger accounts (e.g., $2,000), and so on.
- **Minimum Leverage:** **1:500** account required.
- **Stable Server Connection (24/7) & VPS Recommended.** For best results, use the same broker I rely on for consistent performance: **IC Markets**.
#### **Important Notes:**
- Once subscribed, you can monitor **near real-time floating P/L** and open positions.
- Trades are **not kept open indefinitely**—positions are only taken when market conditions favor strong profitability, minimizing unnecessary exposure.
- **Review the trade history** to understand the average number of monthly trades. **Less is often more** for long-term success.
#### **Traded Instruments (Pairs):**
AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, CADCHF, AUDCHF, EURCHF, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, USDCHF, GBPAUD, EURNZD, GBPUSD, EURAUD, EURGBP, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, NZDCHF, CHFJPY, EURUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, AUDUSD.
#### **Disclaimer:**
**Past performance does not guarantee future results.**
