Jie Yi Weng

HeheBotMT4

Jie Yi Weng
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
35 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 35%
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 439
Profit Trade:
929 (64.55%)
Loss Trade:
510 (35.44%)
Best Trade:
24.60 USD
Worst Trade:
-10.79 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 192.85 USD (126 078 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-765.61 USD (76 226 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
29 (57.10 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
57.10 USD (29)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
31.80%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.33%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
82
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 ore
Fattore di recupero:
6.59
Long Trade:
812 (56.43%)
Short Trade:
627 (43.57%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.56
Profitto previsto:
0.30 USD
Profitto medio:
1.28 USD
Perdita media:
-1.50 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-21.98 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-44.34 USD (7)
Crescita mensile:
3.57%
Previsione annuale:
43.36%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
19.48 USD
Massimale:
64.83 USD (4.20%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
2.84% (64.83 USD)
Per equità:
16.33% (221.24 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
CADJPY 134
USDCHF 86
AUDJPY 84
CADCHF 80
USDJPY 74
GBPCAD 73
EURCAD 71
GBPJPY 66
EURUSD 63
AUDCHF 62
NZDJPY 60
GBPUSD 58
AUDCAD 53
GBPCHF 50
GBPAUD 46
NZDCAD 46
GBPNZD 45
EURJPY 43
AUDUSD 43
NZDUSD 41
NZDCHF 33
EURGBP 32
EURAUD 24
EURCHF 20
CHFJPY 18
EURNZD 17
USDCAD 11
AUDNZD 6
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
CADJPY 39
USDCHF 26
AUDJPY 64
CADCHF 30
USDJPY -30
GBPCAD -14
EURCAD 2
GBPJPY 35
EURUSD 2
AUDCHF 33
NZDJPY 46
GBPUSD 49
AUDCAD 11
GBPCHF 34
GBPAUD 10
NZDCAD 5
GBPNZD 16
EURJPY 42
AUDUSD -22
NZDUSD -11
NZDCHF 0
EURGBP 9
EURAUD 14
EURCHF 23
CHFJPY 7
EURNZD 9
USDCAD -5
AUDNZD 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
CADJPY 5.1K
USDCHF 1.2K
AUDJPY 9K
CADCHF 2.9K
USDJPY -4.1K
GBPCAD 389
EURCAD 33
GBPJPY 4.6K
EURUSD -306
AUDCHF 2.9K
NZDJPY 5.6K
GBPUSD 2.5K
AUDCAD 2.1K
GBPCHF 2.8K
GBPAUD 1.4K
NZDCAD 984
GBPNZD 1.1K
EURJPY 5.7K
AUDUSD -174
NZDUSD -522
NZDCHF 107
EURGBP 771
EURAUD 2.3K
EURCHF 1.5K
CHFJPY 1.2K
EURNZD 1.2K
USDCAD -473
AUDNZD 569
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +24.60 USD
Worst Trade: -11 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 29
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +57.10 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -21.98 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live07" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarkets-Live19
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live17
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 9
TradeMaxGlobal-Live10
0.00 × 16
ICMarkets-Live05
0.14 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.50 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.59 × 1065
ICMarkets-Live12
0.60 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.74 × 12393
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.81 × 643
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.84 × 867
ACYFX-Live
1.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.16 × 326
ICMarketsSC-Live20
1.20 × 330
Exness-Real9
1.40 × 89
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.42 × 595
FXCM-USDReal03
1.50 × 10
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
1.50 × 12
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
1.53 × 586
Tickmill-Live04
1.62 × 142
LMAXNZ2-LIVE
1.77 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live11
2.14 × 120
Exness-Real
2.48 × 145
ForexChief-DirectFX
3.00 × 3
19 più
### **Cost-Effective System Over Time – The Data Speaks for Itself**  

#### **Strategy Overview:**  
This is a **pullback system** developed over six months and rigorously tested for nearly a year in both simulated and live trading. The system includes **news filtering** and **multiple safety exit mechanisms** to enhance reliability.  

#### **Recommendations for Subscribers:**  
- **Minimum Deposit:** Keep at least **500 USD (or equivalent)**. *(Historical max DD: 21% for a $1,000 account.)*  
- **Recommended Deposit:** **1,000 USD (or equivalent)** to reduce drawdown and optimize subscription costs. For larger accounts (e.g., $2,000),  and so on.  
- **Minimum Leverage:** **1:500** account required.  
- **Stable Server Connection (24/7) & VPS Recommended.** For best results, use the same broker I rely on for consistent performance: **IC Markets**.  

#### **Important Notes:**  
- Once subscribed, you can monitor **near real-time floating P/L** and open positions.  
- Trades are **not kept open indefinitely**—positions are only taken when market conditions favor strong profitability, minimizing unnecessary exposure.  
- **Review the trade history** to understand the average number of monthly trades. **Less is often more** for long-term success.  

#### **Traded Instruments (Pairs):**  
AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, CADCHF, AUDCHF, EURCHF, GBPCHF, GBPNZD, EURCAD, GBPCAD, USDCHF, GBPAUD, EURNZD, GBPUSD, EURAUD, EURGBP, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, USDCAD, NZDCHF, CHFJPY, EURUSD, USDJPY, NZDUSD, AUDUSD.  

#### **Disclaimer:**  
**Past performance does not guarantee future results.**  


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.06.28 12:27
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
