SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Roboforex ECN Ultra Hedge Y V1
Christian Berger

Roboforex ECN Ultra Hedge Y V1

Christian Berger
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
11 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 72%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 481
Profit Trade:
971 (65.56%)
Loss Trade:
510 (34.44%)
Best Trade:
83.23 USD
Worst Trade:
-113.70 USD
Profitto lordo:
3 059.06 USD (145 603 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 445.37 USD (118 431 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (122.70 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
122.70 USD (17)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
78.42%
Ultimo trade:
19 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
160
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
1.22
Long Trade:
577 (38.96%)
Short Trade:
904 (61.04%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.25
Profitto previsto:
0.41 USD
Profitto medio:
3.15 USD
Perdita media:
-4.79 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
15 (-47.03 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-300.60 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
58.42%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
9.70 USD
Massimale:
502.94 USD (33.50%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
35.01% (504.18 USD)
Per equità:
59.55% (625.51 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 269
CADCHF 250
AUDCAD 167
USDCAD 149
NZDUSD 123
AUDUSD 123
AUDNZD 95
EURJPY 85
GBPJPY 67
GBPCHF 60
EURGBP 54
EURCHF 35
USDJPY 2
USDCHF 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 365
CADCHF 50
AUDCAD 82
USDCAD -455
NZDUSD 83
AUDUSD 204
AUDNZD 50
EURJPY 30
GBPJPY 71
GBPCHF 45
EURGBP 100
EURCHF 19
USDJPY 16
USDCHF -45
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 1.5K
CADCHF 1.3K
AUDCAD 539
USDCAD -9.1K
NZDUSD 1.4K
AUDUSD 2.1K
AUDNZD 1.1K
EURJPY 7.5K
GBPJPY 14K
GBPCHF 6.1K
EURGBP 1.4K
EURCHF -213
USDJPY 781
USDCHF -909
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +83.23 USD
Worst Trade: -114 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 17
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +122.70 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -47.03 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.08 × 72
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.24 × 34
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.32 × 41
FusionMarkets-Live
0.38 × 13
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
0.69 × 26
ICMarkets-MT5
0.77 × 13
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
1.16 × 63
Exness-MT5Real8
1.17 × 82
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.24 × 515
RoboForex-ECN
1.27 × 15820
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.27 × 51
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.51 × 652
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.57 × 35
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.60 × 5
ICMarkets-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
2.00 × 23
GMI3-Real
2.00 × 6
48 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Ultra Hedge Y V1 – High-Growth Signal

Ultra Hedge Y V1 is an aggressive trading system built for high returns. Running on Roboforex ECN with 1:500 leverage, it actively exploits market volatility and dynamic hedging for rapid account growth.

✔️ Total Gain: +1,885% (since April 2025)
✔️ Daily Average: ~3.0%
✔️ Monthly Average: ~144%
✔️ Max Drawdown: 55.1%

This system is designed for traders who accept significant risk in pursuit of extraordinary profits. It’s not for the faint-hearted—but the results speak for themselves.

🔗 Full verified statistics:
👉 Check my live results on Myfxbook: myfxbook.com/members/ChristianTHB

Important:

Minimum recommended deposit: $1,000

This is a high-risk strategy. Invest responsibly. Past results are no guarantee of future performance.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 04:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 03:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 01:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 23:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 21:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 19:01
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.24 22:17
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.22 19:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 17:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 16:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 15:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 14:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 13:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 12:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 11:21
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.09 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 18:48
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 14:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 13:22
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.08 04:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Roboforex ECN Ultra Hedge Y V1
30USD al mese
72%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
11
96%
1 481
65%
100%
1.25
0.41
USD
60%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.