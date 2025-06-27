- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|269
|CADCHF
|250
|AUDCAD
|167
|USDCAD
|149
|NZDUSD
|123
|AUDUSD
|123
|AUDNZD
|95
|EURJPY
|85
|GBPJPY
|67
|GBPCHF
|60
|EURGBP
|54
|EURCHF
|35
|USDJPY
|2
|USDCHF
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|365
|CADCHF
|50
|AUDCAD
|82
|USDCAD
|-455
|NZDUSD
|83
|AUDUSD
|204
|AUDNZD
|50
|EURJPY
|30
|GBPJPY
|71
|GBPCHF
|45
|EURGBP
|100
|EURCHF
|19
|USDJPY
|16
|USDCHF
|-45
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|CADCHF
|1.3K
|AUDCAD
|539
|USDCAD
|-9.1K
|NZDUSD
|1.4K
|AUDUSD
|2.1K
|AUDNZD
|1.1K
|EURJPY
|7.5K
|GBPJPY
|14K
|GBPCHF
|6.1K
|EURGBP
|1.4K
|EURCHF
|-213
|USDJPY
|781
|USDCHF
|-909
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.08 × 72
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.24 × 34
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.32 × 41
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.38 × 13
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.69 × 26
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.77 × 13
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|1.16 × 63
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.17 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|1.24 × 515
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.27 × 15820
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.27 × 51
|
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.51 × 652
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.57 × 35
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|1.60 × 5
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|2.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 23
|
GMI3-Real
|2.00 × 6
Ultra Hedge Y V1 – High-Growth Signal
Ultra Hedge Y V1 is an aggressive trading system built for high returns. Running on Roboforex ECN with 1:500 leverage, it actively exploits market volatility and dynamic hedging for rapid account growth.
✔️ Total Gain: +1,885% (since April 2025)
✔️ Daily Average: ~3.0%
✔️ Monthly Average: ~144%
✔️ Max Drawdown: 55.1%
This system is designed for traders who accept significant risk in pursuit of extraordinary profits. It’s not for the faint-hearted—but the results speak for themselves.
🔗 Full verified statistics:
👉 Check my live results on Myfxbook: myfxbook.com/members/ChristianTHB
Important:
Minimum recommended deposit: $1,000
This is a high-risk strategy. Invest responsibly. Past results are no guarantee of future performance.
