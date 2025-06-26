TitchTrader is a fully automated, low-risk trading signal based on a custom MQL5 Expert Advisor. Designed for consistent, real-world trading with proper risk control and no hype.





✅ Runs on the Daily timeframe, with multi-timeframe logic for smarter, filtered entries ✅ Built to deliver steady growth while managing exposure

✅ All trades are placed and managed by the EA (no manual trades)

✅ Works best on selected currency pairs with stable movement patterns



📉 Important Note on Drawdown:

The historical 67% drawdown occurred during early testing on a very small capital base (~$60), while trading with 0.01 lots. Since transitioning to more appropriate sizing and full automation, the system has shown much more stable behavior and low drawdown performance going forward.





⚙️ Hosted on MT5 VPS for 24/7 reliability

🧠 No martingale, grid, or high-risk tactics





Broker: Pepperstone

Recommended account size: Minimum ~$300 for 0.01 lots





📩 Want to run the EA yourself? View or purchase it here:



