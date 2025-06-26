- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 084
Profit Trade:
671 (61.90%)
Loss Trade:
413 (38.10%)
Best Trade:
24.64 USD
Worst Trade:
-62.82 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 002.38 USD (100 767 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-959.71 USD (80 696 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
42 (13.56 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
63.84 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
54.42%
Massimo carico di deposito:
110.18%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.14
Long Trade:
309 (28.51%)
Short Trade:
775 (71.49%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.04
Profitto previsto:
0.04 USD
Profitto medio:
1.49 USD
Perdita media:
-2.32 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
49 (-43.06 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-210.16 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
16.00%
Previsione annuale:
192.35%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
70.66 USD
Massimale:
306.01 USD (86.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
77.97% (304.49 USD)
Per equità:
47.18% (108.68 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|411
|GBPCHF
|78
|CADJPY
|41
|AUDJPY
|37
|AUDCAD
|36
|EURJPY
|33
|AUDUSD
|33
|USDJPY
|32
|NZDUSD
|31
|CHFJPY
|28
|AUDCHF
|26
|GBPNZD
|26
|USDCAD
|23
|GBPCAD
|23
|EURUSD
|21
|EURNZD
|21
|GBPAUD
|21
|GBPUSD
|20
|EURCHF
|20
|USDCHF
|19
|AUDNZD
|19
|EURAUD
|19
|EURCAD
|18
|EURGBP
|17
|CADCHF
|14
|NZDCHF
|5
|USDSGD
|4
|NZDCAD
|3
|GBPSGD
|2
|EURSGD
|1
|AUDSGD
|1
|SGDJPY
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPJPY
|12
|GBPCHF
|-8
|CADJPY
|49
|AUDJPY
|32
|AUDCAD
|1
|EURJPY
|-28
|AUDUSD
|21
|USDJPY
|68
|NZDUSD
|25
|CHFJPY
|18
|AUDCHF
|4
|GBPNZD
|23
|USDCAD
|-8
|GBPCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|-31
|EURNZD
|1
|GBPAUD
|-89
|GBPUSD
|-28
|EURCHF
|-9
|USDCHF
|19
|AUDNZD
|-8
|EURAUD
|-36
|EURCAD
|2
|EURGBP
|-3
|CADCHF
|8
|NZDCHF
|3
|USDSGD
|-7
|NZDCAD
|4
|GBPSGD
|-9
|EURSGD
|12
|AUDSGD
|2
|SGDJPY
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPJPY
|-1.8K
|GBPCHF
|-549
|CADJPY
|4.2K
|AUDJPY
|2.5K
|AUDCAD
|-73
|EURJPY
|-1.6K
|AUDUSD
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|8.4K
|NZDUSD
|2K
|CHFJPY
|1.7K
|AUDCHF
|186
|GBPNZD
|1.7K
|USDCAD
|103
|GBPCAD
|2.1K
|EURUSD
|-870
|EURNZD
|2.4K
|GBPAUD
|-4.4K
|GBPUSD
|-276
|EURCHF
|95
|USDCHF
|1.3K
|AUDNZD
|-640
|EURAUD
|-574
|EURCAD
|1.5K
|EURGBP
|-124
|CADCHF
|981
|NZDCHF
|164
|USDSGD
|-304
|NZDCAD
|272
|GBPSGD
|-560
|EURSGD
|804
|AUDSGD
|150
|SGDJPY
|78
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +24.64 USD
Worst Trade: -63 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +13.56 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -43.06 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.09 × 116
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 344
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.23 × 35
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 95
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.35 × 306
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.42 × 117
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.42 × 246
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.48 × 46
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 350
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.56 × 18
|
FXPIG-Server
|0.60 × 200
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.64 × 1860
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.75 × 4
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.78 × 9
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.80 × 5
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.95 × 19
|
Exness-MT5Real
|1.00 × 4
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.00 × 1
TitchTrader is a fully automated, low-risk trading signal based on a custom MQL5 Expert Advisor. Designed for consistent, real-world trading with proper risk control and no hype.
✅ Runs on the Daily timeframe, with multi-timeframe logic for smarter, filtered entries
✅ Built to deliver steady growth while managing exposure
✅ All trades are placed and managed by the EA (no manual trades)
✅ Works best on selected currency pairs with stable movement patterns
📉 Important Note on Drawdown:
The historical 67% drawdown occurred during early testing on a very small capital base (~$60), while trading with 0.01 lots. Since transitioning to more appropriate sizing and full automation, the system has shown much more stable behavior and low drawdown performance going forward.
⚙️ Hosted on MT5 VPS for 24/7 reliability
🧠 No martingale, grid, or high-risk tactics
Broker: Pepperstone
Recommended account size: Minimum ~$300 for 0.01 lots
📩 Want to run the EA yourself? View or purchase it here:
