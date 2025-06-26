SegnaliSezioni
Humphrey Munene Muthinja

TitchTrader

Humphrey Munene Muthinja
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
41 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 12%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 084
Profit Trade:
671 (61.90%)
Loss Trade:
413 (38.10%)
Best Trade:
24.64 USD
Worst Trade:
-62.82 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 002.38 USD (100 767 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-959.71 USD (80 696 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
42 (13.56 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
63.84 USD (7)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
54.42%
Massimo carico di deposito:
110.18%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
16
Tempo di attesa medio:
14 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.14
Long Trade:
309 (28.51%)
Short Trade:
775 (71.49%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.04
Profitto previsto:
0.04 USD
Profitto medio:
1.49 USD
Perdita media:
-2.32 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
49 (-43.06 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-210.16 USD (12)
Crescita mensile:
16.00%
Previsione annuale:
192.35%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
70.66 USD
Massimale:
306.01 USD (86.12%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
77.97% (304.49 USD)
Per equità:
47.18% (108.68 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPY 411
GBPCHF 78
CADJPY 41
AUDJPY 37
AUDCAD 36
EURJPY 33
AUDUSD 33
USDJPY 32
NZDUSD 31
CHFJPY 28
AUDCHF 26
GBPNZD 26
USDCAD 23
GBPCAD 23
EURUSD 21
EURNZD 21
GBPAUD 21
GBPUSD 20
EURCHF 20
USDCHF 19
AUDNZD 19
EURAUD 19
EURCAD 18
EURGBP 17
CADCHF 14
NZDCHF 5
USDSGD 4
NZDCAD 3
GBPSGD 2
EURSGD 1
AUDSGD 1
SGDJPY 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPY 12
GBPCHF -8
CADJPY 49
AUDJPY 32
AUDCAD 1
EURJPY -28
AUDUSD 21
USDJPY 68
NZDUSD 25
CHFJPY 18
AUDCHF 4
GBPNZD 23
USDCAD -8
GBPCAD 2
EURUSD -31
EURNZD 1
GBPAUD -89
GBPUSD -28
EURCHF -9
USDCHF 19
AUDNZD -8
EURAUD -36
EURCAD 2
EURGBP -3
CADCHF 8
NZDCHF 3
USDSGD -7
NZDCAD 4
GBPSGD -9
EURSGD 12
AUDSGD 2
SGDJPY 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPY -1.8K
GBPCHF -549
CADJPY 4.2K
AUDJPY 2.5K
AUDCAD -73
EURJPY -1.6K
AUDUSD 1.4K
USDJPY 8.4K
NZDUSD 2K
CHFJPY 1.7K
AUDCHF 186
GBPNZD 1.7K
USDCAD 103
GBPCAD 2.1K
EURUSD -870
EURNZD 2.4K
GBPAUD -4.4K
GBPUSD -276
EURCHF 95
USDCHF 1.3K
AUDNZD -640
EURAUD -574
EURCAD 1.5K
EURGBP -124
CADCHF 981
NZDCHF 164
USDSGD -304
NZDCAD 272
GBPSGD -560
EURSGD 804
AUDSGD 150
SGDJPY 78
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +24.64 USD
Worst Trade: -63 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 7
Massime perdite consecutive: 12
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +13.56 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -43.06 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.09 × 116
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 344
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
FusionMarkets-Live
0.31 × 95
Exness-MT5Real3
0.35 × 306
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.42 × 117
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.42 × 246
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
FPMarkets-Live
0.50 × 350
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.56 × 18
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.64 × 1860
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
Tradeview-Live
0.78 × 9
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.80 × 5
Forex.com-Live 536
0.95 × 19
Exness-MT5Real
1.00 × 4
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
61 più
TitchTrader is a fully automated, low-risk trading signal based on a custom MQL5 Expert Advisor. Designed for consistent, real-world trading with proper risk control and no hype.

✅ Runs on the Daily timeframe, with multi-timeframe logic for smarter, filtered entries

✅ Built to deliver steady growth while managing exposure

✅ All trades are placed and managed by the EA (no manual trades)

✅ Works best on selected currency pairs with stable movement patterns


📉 Important Note on Drawdown:
The historical 67% drawdown occurred during early testing on a very small capital base (~$60), while trading with 0.01 lots. Since transitioning to more appropriate sizing and full automation, the system has shown much more stable behavior and low drawdown performance going forward.

⚙️ Hosted on MT5 VPS for 24/7 reliability
🧠 No martingale, grid, or high-risk tactics

Broker: Pepperstone
Recommended account size: Minimum ~$300 for 0.01 lots

📩 Want to run the EA yourself? View or purchase it here:


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.02 07:26
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.38% of days out of 261 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.20 08:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 08:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 06:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 05:53
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 03:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.20 02:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.18 14:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.18 13:58
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.14 19:29
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.11 19:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 07:36
No swaps are charged
2025.08.06 07:36
No swaps are charged
2025.08.05 13:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.21 23:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.14 22:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 22:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.14 21:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 15:50
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.14 07:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
TitchTrader
30USD al mese
12%
0
0
USD
330
USD
41
88%
1 084
61%
54%
1.04
0.04
USD
78%
1:400
Copia

