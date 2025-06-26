SegnaliSezioni
Alejandro Andrada Garcia

AmericanDreamTrading

Alejandro Andrada Garcia
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
14 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 15%
TickmillEU-Live
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
268
Profit Trade:
53 (19.77%)
Loss Trade:
215 (80.22%)
Best Trade:
104.21 EUR
Worst Trade:
-24.40 EUR
Profitto lordo:
738.85 EUR (272 243 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-645.65 EUR (239 460 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
2 (38.58 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
104.21 EUR (1)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.03
Attività di trading:
40.96%
Massimo carico di deposito:
101.29%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
61
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.67
Long Trade:
268 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.14
Profitto previsto:
0.35 EUR
Profitto medio:
13.94 EUR
Perdita media:
-3.00 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-50.83 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-118.94 EUR (13)
Crescita mensile:
30.18%
Previsione annuale:
366.14%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
120.47 EUR
Massimale:
139.39 EUR (22.52%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
22.50% (139.39 EUR)
Per equità:
3.53% (19.64 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USTEC 253
USDJPY 12
GBPJPY 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USTEC 118
USDJPY -13
GBPJPY 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USTEC 33K
USDJPY -60
GBPJPY 224
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +104.21 EUR
Worst Trade: -24 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 1
Massime perdite consecutive: 13
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +38.58 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -50.83 EUR

🚀 American Dream – The Fully Automated Strategy That Aims to Beat the Nasdaq100

Ready to stop following the market and start dominating it?

American Dream isn’t just another trading strategy. It’s a bold vision—designed to trade exclusively on the world’s most powerful asset: the NASDAQ100. Fully automated, laser-precise, and powered by advanced statistical logic, this strategy executes with machine-like discipline—no emotions, no hesitation.

🎯 What Makes American Dream So Powerful?

  • 🔥 Detects Explosive Bullish Momentum
    The algorithm filters for strong uptrends confirmed by real volume, entering only when massive moves are taking shape. No false signals. Just raw opportunity.

  • 📈 Smart Progressive Entries
    No blind entries. The EA scales into positions intelligently, increasing exposure only when the trend gains strength—capturing more profit with every step.

  • ⚡ High-Precision Scalping
    With adaptive stop loss and take profit levels, the system reacts in real time to market volatility, squeezing maximum value out of every trade.

  • 📊 Built for Long-Term Performance
    American Dream is designed to deliver consistent performance throughout the year, capturing hundreds of micro-opportunities in the most profitable index on Earth.

  • 🧠 Tactical Intelligence, Robotic Execution
    Every entry is researched, tested, and programmed. No improvisation. No emotional trading. Just pure algorithmic discipline.

💡 Why NASDAQ100?

The Nasdaq means growth, innovation, and strength. But… what if you could do more than follow it?

American Dream is built with one goal: outperform the Nasdaq itself. When the index rallies, this strategy doesn’t hesitate—it enters, scales in, and locks in profit after profit, while others are still thinking.

Technical Specs

  • Asset: NASDAQ100 (cash index or CFD futures)

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MQL5)

  • Type: Expert Advisor (EA) – progressive scalping logic

  • Operation: Fully automated

  • Strategy: Bullish trend + volume-based breakout entries

  • Risk Management: Dynamic and customizable

🏁 Ready to Beat the Nasdaq?

American Dream is for traders who don’t settle.
It’s for those who know that real returns don’t come from following trends—
They come from executing a solid, automated, battle-tested plan.

This isn’t luck.
It’s not guesswork.
It’s statistics + volume + momentum = pure bullish power.

👉 Choose American Dream.

Because you’re not here to chase the American dream—
You’re here to outperform it.


Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
AmericanDreamTrading
30USD al mese
15%
0
0
USD
819
EUR
14
95%
268
19%
41%
1.14
0.35
EUR
22%
1:30
Copia

