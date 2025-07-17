SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Quant EA Portfolio
Thomas Lemire

Quant EA Portfolio

Thomas Lemire
1 recensione
Affidabilità
16 settimane
2 / 2.9K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 21%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
486
Profit Trade:
247 (50.82%)
Loss Trade:
239 (49.18%)
Best Trade:
301.26 CAD
Worst Trade:
-186.92 CAD
Profitto lordo:
6 889.56 CAD (1 662 703 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 038.45 CAD (1 312 794 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (290.58 CAD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
434.96 CAD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
87.28%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.73%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
30
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.40
Long Trade:
341 (70.16%)
Short Trade:
145 (29.84%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.14
Profitto previsto:
1.75 CAD
Profitto medio:
27.89 CAD
Perdita media:
-25.27 CAD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-163.07 CAD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-261.29 CAD (3)
Crescita mensile:
1.88%
Previsione annuale:
22.76%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
25.41 CAD
Massimale:
606.32 CAD (12.21%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.19% (604.93 CAD)
Per equità:
4.17% (195.28 CAD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 84
USTEC 84
USDJPY 77
GBPUSD 75
US30 75
EURJPY 70
EURUSD 17
DE40 4
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD -139
USTEC -48
USDJPY 459
GBPUSD -37
US30 263
EURJPY 177
EURUSD 3
DE40 -17
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD -12K
USTEC 115K
USDJPY 5.5K
GBPUSD -1.3K
US30 254K
EURJPY 2.6K
EURUSD 436
DE40 -14K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +301.26 CAD
Worst Trade: -187 CAD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +290.58 CAD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -163.07 CAD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 12
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
EurotradeSA-Server-1
0.10 × 150
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real10
0.23 × 13
OctaFX-Real2
0.25 × 4
itexsys-Platform
0.25 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.29 × 75
LiteFinance-MT5
0.38 × 48
GOMarketsIntl-Live
0.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.62 × 84
OxSecurities-Live
0.75 × 4
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.29 × 246
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
1.49 × 53
Forex.com-Live 536
1.71 × 157
Exness-MT5Real8
1.80 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.96 × 12893
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
GOMarketsMU-Live
2.08 × 599
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.10 × 314
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
2.21 × 189
76 più
This signal is based on my personal trading account where I use Expert Advisors to trade multiples symbols, using mostly daytrading strategies.


The account is running on a Canadian VPS provider, which allows maximum robustness for the signals and execution.


Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions.

- Thomas

Valutazione media:
samuel legault
61
samuel legault 2025.07.17 21:44  (modificato 2025.07.17 21:45) 
 

Good trader! Good signal love it!

