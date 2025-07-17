- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
486
Profit Trade:
247 (50.82%)
Loss Trade:
239 (49.18%)
Best Trade:
301.26 CAD
Worst Trade:
-186.92 CAD
Profitto lordo:
6 889.56 CAD (1 662 703 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-6 038.45 CAD (1 312 794 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
9 (290.58 CAD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
434.96 CAD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
87.28%
Massimo carico di deposito:
4.73%
Ultimo trade:
16 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
30
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
1.40
Long Trade:
341 (70.16%)
Short Trade:
145 (29.84%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.14
Profitto previsto:
1.75 CAD
Profitto medio:
27.89 CAD
Perdita media:
-25.27 CAD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-163.07 CAD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-261.29 CAD (3)
Crescita mensile:
1.88%
Previsione annuale:
22.76%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
25.41 CAD
Massimale:
606.32 CAD (12.21%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
12.19% (604.93 CAD)
Per equità:
4.17% (195.28 CAD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|84
|USTEC
|84
|USDJPY
|77
|GBPUSD
|75
|US30
|75
|EURJPY
|70
|EURUSD
|17
|DE40
|4
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|-139
|USTEC
|-48
|USDJPY
|459
|GBPUSD
|-37
|US30
|263
|EURJPY
|177
|EURUSD
|3
|DE40
|-17
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|-12K
|USTEC
|115K
|USDJPY
|5.5K
|GBPUSD
|-1.3K
|US30
|254K
|EURJPY
|2.6K
|EURUSD
|436
|DE40
|-14K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +301.26 CAD
Worst Trade: -187 CAD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +290.58 CAD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -163.07 CAD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 12
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|0.10 × 150
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.23 × 13
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.25 × 4
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.25 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.29 × 75
|
LiteFinance-MT5
|0.38 × 48
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.62 × 84
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.75 × 4
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.29 × 246
|
BDSwissGlobal-Server01
|1.49 × 53
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|1.71 × 157
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.80 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.96 × 12893
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|2.08 × 599
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.10 × 314
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|2.21 × 189
This signal is based on my personal trading account where I use Expert Advisors to trade multiples symbols, using mostly daytrading strategies.
The account is running on a Canadian VPS provider, which allows maximum robustness for the signals and execution.
Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions.
- Thomas
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
21%
2
2.9K
USD
USD
4.9K
CAD
CAD
16
96%
486
50%
87%
1.14
1.75
CAD
CAD
12%
1:500
Good trader! Good signal love it!