SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / D33P Momentum
Rafio Rahman Khan

D33P Momentum

Rafio Rahman Khan
0 recensioni
10 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 35 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -45%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
513
Profit Trade:
216 (42.10%)
Loss Trade:
297 (57.89%)
Best Trade:
145.79 AUD
Worst Trade:
-297.50 AUD
Profitto lordo:
3 546.42 AUD (14 571 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 583.90 AUD (7 479 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (205.23 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
312.29 AUD (8)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.09
Attività di trading:
12.61%
Massimo carico di deposito:
104.36%
Ultimo trade:
30 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
50 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
-0.83
Long Trade:
223 (43.47%)
Short Trade:
290 (56.53%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.64
Profitto previsto:
-3.97 AUD
Profitto medio:
16.42 AUD
Perdita media:
-18.80 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
16 (-294.71 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-522.04 AUD (10)
Crescita mensile:
-16.45%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
2 037.48 AUD
Massimale:
2 458.89 AUD (49.96%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
49.96% (2 458.89 AUD)
Per equità:
11.73% (402.90 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NAS100 184
NVDA.US 83
GOOG.US 59
TSLA.US 53
US30 43
PLTR.US 21
QQQ.US 18
SPY.US 15
FXI.US 12
TLT.US 9
EEM.US 8
US500 7
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NAS100 -219
NVDA.US 29
GOOG.US -461
TSLA.US -208
US30 -111
PLTR.US -15
QQQ.US -9
SPY.US -2
FXI.US -21
TLT.US -44
EEM.US 0
US500 -264
EURUSD -226
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NAS100 5.6K
NVDA.US 1.1K
GOOG.US 377
TSLA.US -95
US30 10
PLTR.US -88
QQQ.US 122
SPY.US 125
FXI.US 90
TLT.US -56
EEM.US 47
US500 36
EURUSD -194
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +145.79 AUD
Worst Trade: -298 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 8
Massime perdite consecutive: 10
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +205.23 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -294.71 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.23 × 35
Exness-MT5Real3
0.40 × 267
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.48 × 46
DooTechnology-Live
0.54 × 26
FXPIG-Server
0.60 × 200
Tickmill-Live
0.72 × 155
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.75 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.81 × 166
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.12 × 25405
Exness-MT5Real9
1.13 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.19 × 68
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.19 × 960
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.20 × 106
Eightcap-Live
1.41 × 175
PepperstoneUK-Live
1.42 × 86
Darwinex-Live
1.43 × 56
Exness-MT5Real6
1.60 × 10
ICTrading-MT5-4
2.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.11 × 4733
Alpari-MT5
2.18 × 39
39 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

Unlock Alpha in the Chaos.
D33p Momentum AI is a cutting-edge, intraday momentum strategy engineered for today’s fast-paced traders. Designed to detect abnormal demand/supply imbalances in intraday price action, this strategy only acts when the noise clears and the real trend breaks out.

 Automated & Smart:
The algorithm scans the market, looking for price breaks outside a dynamic “Noise Area” — a volatility-adjusted range that filters out fake moves.

🛡 Risk Management Built In:

  • ⛔️ Dynamic stop-loss adapts to intraday volatility

  • 🟢 Breakeven logic locks in gains as trades move your way

  • 🎯 Multi-level profit targets to scale out intelligently

    Non ci sono recensioni
    2025.09.23 10:30
    No swaps are charged
    2025.09.23 10:30
    No swaps are charged
    2025.09.14 14:32
    No swaps are charged on the signal account
    2025.09.04 13:56
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.03 13:40
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.09.02 07:26
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.01 16:50
    Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
    2025.08.28 10:16
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.08.27 18:35
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.08.12 14:29
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.08.08 14:00
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.13% of days out of 47 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.08.07 14:02
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.07.29 15:21
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.07.24 14:06
    Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
    2025.07.22 14:30
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.07.21 14:24
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 29 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.07.11 15:13
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2025.07.11 14:06
    Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
    2025.07.08 15:13
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.07.08 14:13
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
    Segnale
    Costo
    Crescita
    Abbonati
    Fondi
    Saldo
    Settimane
    Expert Advisor
    Trade
    Vincita %
    Attività
    PF
    Profitto previsto
    Drawdown
    Leva finanziaria
    D33P Momentum
    35USD al mese
    -45%
    0
    0
    USD
    1
    AUD
    10
    99%
    513
    42%
    13%
    0.63
    -3.97
    AUD
    50%
    1:500
    Copia

    Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

    L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

    Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.