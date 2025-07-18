- Crescita
Trade:
1 341
Profit Trade:
1 115 (83.14%)
Loss Trade:
226 (16.85%)
Best Trade:
66.77 EUR
Worst Trade:
-828.62 EUR
Profitto lordo:
3 920.73 EUR (279 990 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 291.16 EUR (1 040 130 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
191 (610.61 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
610.61 EUR (191)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
82.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
161.27%
Ultimo trade:
32 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.66
Long Trade:
599 (44.67%)
Short Trade:
742 (55.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.74
Profitto previsto:
-1.02 EUR
Profitto medio:
3.52 EUR
Perdita media:
-23.41 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
19 (-414.30 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 128.85 EUR (6)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 513.89 EUR
Massimale:
2 090.73 EUR (269.13%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
62.69% (1 965.33 EUR)
Per equità:
53.05% (46.71 EUR)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|719
|US500
|294
|USDJPY
|99
|XAUUSD
|50
|CADCHF
|46
|USDCAD
|20
|AUDCAD
|18
|BTCUSD
|14
|GBPUSD
|13
|NZDCHF
|12
|DXY_U5
|10
|EURJPY
|7
|XTIUSD
|7
|AUDNZD
|5
|USDCHF
|4
|CADJPY
|4
|XAGUSD
|3
|EURCAD
|3
|DXY_H4
|2
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPAUD
|2
|AUDUSD
|2
|GBPNZD
|2
|XAGAUD
|1
|EURSGD
|1
|XBRUSD
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|-1.1K
|US500
|-574
|USDJPY
|196
|XAUUSD
|114
|CADCHF
|11
|USDCAD
|19
|AUDCAD
|3
|BTCUSD
|-85
|GBPUSD
|129
|NZDCHF
|-190
|DXY_U5
|-131
|EURJPY
|22
|XTIUSD
|10
|AUDNZD
|-1
|USDCHF
|34
|CADJPY
|3
|XAGUSD
|0
|EURCAD
|3
|DXY_H4
|2
|GBPJPY
|-13
|GBPAUD
|1
|AUDUSD
|0
|GBPNZD
|0
|XAGAUD
|0
|EURSGD
|-5
|XBRUSD
|25
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|3.7K
|US500
|-154K
|USDJPY
|5K
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|CADCHF
|94
|USDCAD
|803
|AUDCAD
|315
|BTCUSD
|-618K
|GBPUSD
|1.1K
|NZDCHF
|-875
|DXY_U5
|-1.3K
|EURJPY
|823
|XTIUSD
|21
|AUDNZD
|14
|USDCHF
|-36
|CADJPY
|101
|XAGUSD
|-6
|EURCAD
|444
|DXY_H4
|22
|GBPJPY
|-1.7K
|GBPAUD
|162
|AUDUSD
|4
|GBPNZD
|20
|XAGAUD
|33
|EURSGD
|-66
|XBRUSD
|47
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +66.77 EUR
Worst Trade: -829 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 191
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +610.61 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -414.30 EUR
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.25 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.25 × 4
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.36 × 103
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.62 × 77
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.83 × 167
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.84 × 121
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|1.14 × 7
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|1.23 × 84
|
Bybit-Live
|1.25 × 4
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|1.50 × 8
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|1.55 × 118
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.60 × 15
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.62 × 141
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.64 × 204
|
Coinexx-Live
|1.64 × 14
|
FundingTradersGroup-Server
|1.91 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.92 × 932
|
OneRoyal-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|2.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.06 × 334
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.14 × 3383
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|2.31 × 26
|
Darwinex-Live
|2.58 × 143
|
DooTechnology-Live
|2.85 × 68
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.93 × 332
Strategy: Trend strategy using moving averages
Objective: To profit from long-term market trends
Indicators:
- 50-period moving average (short-term trend)
- 200-period moving average (long-term trend)
Buy rules:
1. The 50-period moving average must be above the 200-period moving average.
2. The price must be above the 50-period moving average.
3. A buy is displayed if conditions 1 and 2 are met.
Sell rules:
1. The 50-period moving average must be below the 200-period moving average.
2. The price must be below the 50-period moving average.
3. A sell will be displayed if conditions 1 and 2 are met.
Risk Management:
- Stop-loss: Set the stop-loss at 2% below the entry price for a buy, or 2% above the entry price for a sell.
- Take-profit: Set the take-profit at 5% above the entry price for a buy, or 5% below the entry price for a sell.
