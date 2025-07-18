SegnaliSezioni
Pavel Kroupa

PavelK

Pavel Kroupa
0 recensioni
88 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 90 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 -39%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 341
Profit Trade:
1 115 (83.14%)
Loss Trade:
226 (16.85%)
Best Trade:
66.77 EUR
Worst Trade:
-828.62 EUR
Profitto lordo:
3 920.73 EUR (279 990 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5 291.16 EUR (1 040 130 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
191 (610.61 EUR)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
610.61 EUR (191)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.05
Attività di trading:
82.58%
Massimo carico di deposito:
161.27%
Ultimo trade:
32 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
11 ore
Fattore di recupero:
-0.66
Long Trade:
599 (44.67%)
Short Trade:
742 (55.33%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.74
Profitto previsto:
-1.02 EUR
Profitto medio:
3.52 EUR
Perdita media:
-23.41 EUR
Massime perdite consecutive:
19 (-414.30 EUR)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-1 128.85 EUR (6)
Crescita mensile:
0.00%
Previsione annuale:
0.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
1 513.89 EUR
Massimale:
2 090.73 EUR (269.13%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
62.69% (1 965.33 EUR)
Per equità:
53.05% (46.71 EUR)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 719
US500 294
USDJPY 99
XAUUSD 50
CADCHF 46
USDCAD 20
AUDCAD 18
BTCUSD 14
GBPUSD 13
NZDCHF 12
DXY_U5 10
EURJPY 7
XTIUSD 7
AUDNZD 5
USDCHF 4
CADJPY 4
XAGUSD 3
EURCAD 3
DXY_H4 2
GBPJPY 2
GBPAUD 2
AUDUSD 2
GBPNZD 2
XAGAUD 1
EURSGD 1
XBRUSD 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD -1.1K
US500 -574
USDJPY 196
XAUUSD 114
CADCHF 11
USDCAD 19
AUDCAD 3
BTCUSD -85
GBPUSD 129
NZDCHF -190
DXY_U5 -131
EURJPY 22
XTIUSD 10
AUDNZD -1
USDCHF 34
CADJPY 3
XAGUSD 0
EURCAD 3
DXY_H4 2
GBPJPY -13
GBPAUD 1
AUDUSD 0
GBPNZD 0
XAGAUD 0
EURSGD -5
XBRUSD 25
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD 3.7K
US500 -154K
USDJPY 5K
XAUUSD 2.8K
CADCHF 94
USDCAD 803
AUDCAD 315
BTCUSD -618K
GBPUSD 1.1K
NZDCHF -875
DXY_U5 -1.3K
EURJPY 823
XTIUSD 21
AUDNZD 14
USDCHF -36
CADJPY 101
XAGUSD -6
EURCAD 444
DXY_H4 22
GBPJPY -1.7K
GBPAUD 162
AUDUSD 4
GBPNZD 20
XAGAUD 33
EURSGD -66
XBRUSD 47
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +66.77 EUR
Worst Trade: -829 EUR
Vincite massime consecutive: 191
Massime perdite consecutive: 6
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +610.61 EUR
Massima perdita consecutiva: -414.30 EUR

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real3
0.25 × 4
Exness-MT5Real7
0.25 × 4
PUPrime-Live
0.36 × 103
FusionMarkets-Live
0.62 × 77
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.83 × 167
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.84 × 121
Exness-MT5Real12
1.14 × 7
TitanFX-MT5-01
1.23 × 84
Bybit-Live
1.25 × 4
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.50 × 8
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.55 × 118
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.60 × 15
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.62 × 141
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.64 × 204
Coinexx-Live
1.64 × 14
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.91 × 54
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.92 × 932
OneRoyal-Server
2.00 × 4
UnitedSecurities-Server
2.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.06 × 334
RoboForex-ECN
2.14 × 3383
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
2.31 × 26
Darwinex-Live
2.58 × 143
DooTechnology-Live
2.85 × 68
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.93 × 332
79 più
Strategy: Trend strategy using moving averages

Objective: To profit from long-term market trends

Indicators:

- 50-period moving average (short-term trend)

- 200-period moving average (long-term trend)

Buy rules:

1. The 50-period moving average must be above the 200-period moving average.

2. The price must be above the 50-period moving average.

3. A buy is displayed if conditions 1 and 2 are met.

Sell rules:

1. The 50-period moving average must be below the 200-period moving average.

2. The price must be below the 50-period moving average.

3. A sell will be displayed if conditions 1 and 2 are met.

Risk Management:

- Stop-loss: Set the stop-loss at 2% below the entry price for a buy, or 2% above the entry price for a sell.
- Take-profit: Set the take-profit at 5% above the entry price for a buy, or 5% below the entry price for a sell.
