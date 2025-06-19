- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
527
Profit Trade:
327 (62.04%)
Loss Trade:
200 (37.95%)
Best Trade:
176.92 GBP
Worst Trade:
-177.25 GBP
Profitto lordo:
2 089.27 GBP (237 999 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 312.24 GBP (303 954 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (103.06 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
208.00 GBP (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.02
Attività di trading:
84.73%
Massimo carico di deposito:
102.66%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
78
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.28
Long Trade:
230 (43.64%)
Short Trade:
297 (56.36%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.90
Profitto previsto:
-0.42 GBP
Profitto medio:
6.39 GBP
Perdita media:
-11.56 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-293.66 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-293.66 GBP (20)
Crescita mensile:
-63.63%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
61%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
347.04 GBP
Massimale:
787.79 GBP (114.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
78.83% (787.79 GBP)
Per equità:
89.05% (805.68 GBP)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|280
|US30
|129
|GBPUSD
|56
|NZDCAD
|21
|XAUUSD
|21
|UK100
|11
|AUDNZD
|8
|BTCUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|-21
|US30
|-351
|GBPUSD
|63
|NZDCAD
|-6
|XAUUSD
|77
|UK100
|-54
|AUDNZD
|8
|BTCUSD
|-4
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|8.4K
|US30
|-37K
|GBPUSD
|3K
|NZDCAD
|-309
|XAUUSD
|3.3K
|UK100
|-4.8K
|AUDNZD
|851
|BTCUSD
|-39K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Best Trade: +176.92 GBP
Worst Trade: -177 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 20
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +103.06 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -293.66 GBP
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
XMGlobal-Real 30
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.38 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.67 × 272
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.73 × 225
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.77 × 1010
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.80 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.83 × 109
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.88 × 439
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.90 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.93 × 390
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.96 × 131
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|1.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|1.03 × 397
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.13 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.21 × 141
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|1.64 × 33
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|1.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.78 × 55
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|1.89 × 360
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.93 × 1452
|
FBS-Real-7
|2.00 × 1
Dual-engine system trading GBPUSD & AUDCAD — blending smart automation and manual precision with a target of 1M
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
30USD al mese
-32%
0
0
USD
USD
544
GBP
GBP
15
61%
527
62%
85%
0.90
-0.42
GBP
GBP
89%
1:500