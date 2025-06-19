SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Smart Trader GBP
KA TRADING STRATEGIES LTD

Smart Trader GBP

KA TRADING STRATEGIES LTD
0 recensioni
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 -32%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
527
Profit Trade:
327 (62.04%)
Loss Trade:
200 (37.95%)
Best Trade:
176.92 GBP
Worst Trade:
-177.25 GBP
Profitto lordo:
2 089.27 GBP (237 999 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 312.24 GBP (303 954 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
26 (103.06 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
208.00 GBP (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
-0.02
Attività di trading:
84.73%
Massimo carico di deposito:
102.66%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
78
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.28
Long Trade:
230 (43.64%)
Short Trade:
297 (56.36%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.90
Profitto previsto:
-0.42 GBP
Profitto medio:
6.39 GBP
Perdita media:
-11.56 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
20 (-293.66 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-293.66 GBP (20)
Crescita mensile:
-63.63%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
61%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
347.04 GBP
Massimale:
787.79 GBP (114.05%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
78.83% (787.79 GBP)
Per equità:
89.05% (805.68 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 280
US30 129
GBPUSD 56
NZDCAD 21
XAUUSD 21
UK100 11
AUDNZD 8
BTCUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD -21
US30 -351
GBPUSD 63
NZDCAD -6
XAUUSD 77
UK100 -54
AUDNZD 8
BTCUSD -4
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 8.4K
US30 -37K
GBPUSD 3K
NZDCAD -309
XAUUSD 3.3K
UK100 -4.8K
AUDNZD 851
BTCUSD -39K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +176.92 GBP
Worst Trade: -177 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 20
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +103.06 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -293.66 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

XMGlobal-Real 30
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.38 × 24
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.67 × 272
ICMarkets-Live22
0.73 × 225
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.77 × 1010
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.83 × 109
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.88 × 439
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.90 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.93 × 390
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.96 × 131
VantageInternational-Live 14
1.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live27
1.03 × 397
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.13 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.21 × 141
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.50 × 2
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
1.64 × 33
FusionMarkets-Live 2
1.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live32
1.78 × 55
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
1.89 × 360
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.93 × 1452
FBS-Real-7
2.00 × 1
70 più
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Dual-engine system trading GBPUSD & AUDCAD — blending smart automation and manual precision with a target of 1M
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 12:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 09:42
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 08:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 07:53
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 01:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.26 00:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 20:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.25 17:48
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 23:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 22:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 20:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 19:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 07:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 02:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 01:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.23 00:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 20:51
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.22 19:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 15:14
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 02:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
Smart Trader GBP
30USD al mese
-32%
0
0
USD
544
GBP
15
61%
527
62%
85%
0.90
-0.42
GBP
89%
1:500
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.