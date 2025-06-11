SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Exeer Waves
Mohamed Hassan

Exeer Waves

Mohamed Hassan
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
19 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 295 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 59%
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 264
Profit Trade:
507 (40.11%)
Loss Trade:
757 (59.89%)
Best Trade:
111.66 USD
Worst Trade:
-45.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 712.42 USD (2 045 889 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 191.63 USD (1 495 315 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (50.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
202.95 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
24.63%
Massimo carico di deposito:
71.24%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
30
Tempo di attesa medio:
44 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.35
Long Trade:
622 (49.21%)
Short Trade:
642 (50.79%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.12
Profitto previsto:
0.41 USD
Profitto medio:
9.29 USD
Perdita media:
-5.54 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-178.03 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-178.03 USD (14)
Crescita mensile:
-8.58%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
78.71 USD
Massimale:
385.15 USD (54.67%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
85.13% (344.34 USD)
Per equità:
26.72% (29.53 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1042
BTCUSD 160
XBRUSD 16
US500 13
EURAUD 9
USDJPY 8
GBPUSD 6
EURGBP 5
GBPAUD 4
NOKSEK 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 317
BTCUSD 34
XBRUSD 97
US500 2
EURAUD -26
USDJPY 26
GBPUSD 34
EURGBP 54
GBPAUD -18
NOKSEK -1
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 25K
BTCUSD 523K
XBRUSD 197
US500 241
EURAUD 13
USDJPY 1.1K
GBPUSD 631
EURGBP 432
GBPAUD -491
NOKSEK -145
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +111.66 USD
Worst Trade: -45 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 14
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +50.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -178.03 USD

Exeer Waves is an advanced wave system developed in our labs by expert analysts with over 20 years of experience.

Exeer combines advanced Fibonacci levels and mathematical harmony to identify key price levels with precision.

No guesswork. No martingale. No grid. No gambling.

For best result, we recommend using a broker with tight spreads.


Contact: 

Telegram:  https://t.me/ExeerWaves

BR,

Hassan.

Non ci sono recensioni
