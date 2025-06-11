- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
1 264
Profit Trade:
507 (40.11%)
Loss Trade:
757 (59.89%)
Best Trade:
111.66 USD
Worst Trade:
-45.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
4 712.42 USD (2 045 889 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-4 191.63 USD (1 495 315 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
11 (50.81 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
202.95 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
24.63%
Massimo carico di deposito:
71.24%
Ultimo trade:
12 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
30
Tempo di attesa medio:
44 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
1.35
Long Trade:
622 (49.21%)
Short Trade:
642 (50.79%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.12
Profitto previsto:
0.41 USD
Profitto medio:
9.29 USD
Perdita media:
-5.54 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-178.03 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-178.03 USD (14)
Crescita mensile:
-8.58%
Previsione annuale:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
78.71 USD
Massimale:
385.15 USD (54.67%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
85.13% (344.34 USD)
Per equità:
26.72% (29.53 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1042
|BTCUSD
|160
|XBRUSD
|16
|US500
|13
|EURAUD
|9
|USDJPY
|8
|GBPUSD
|6
|EURGBP
|5
|GBPAUD
|4
|NOKSEK
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|317
|BTCUSD
|34
|XBRUSD
|97
|US500
|2
|EURAUD
|-26
|USDJPY
|26
|GBPUSD
|34
|EURGBP
|54
|GBPAUD
|-18
|NOKSEK
|-1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|25K
|BTCUSD
|523K
|XBRUSD
|197
|US500
|241
|EURAUD
|13
|USDJPY
|1.1K
|GBPUSD
|631
|EURGBP
|432
|GBPAUD
|-491
|NOKSEK
|-145
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +111.66 USD
Worst Trade: -45 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 14
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +50.81 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -178.03 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Exeer Waves is an advanced wave system developed in our labs by expert analysts with over 20 years of experience.
Exeer combines advanced Fibonacci levels and mathematical harmony to identify key price levels with precision.
No guesswork. No martingale. No grid. No gambling.
For best result, we recommend using a broker with tight spreads.
Contact:
Telegram: https://t.me/ExeerWaves
BR,
Hassan.
