Thanakorn Suphakornthongchot

Number CMD

Thanakorn Suphakornthongchot
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
14 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 0%
XMGlobal-MT5 6
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
599
Profit Trade:
505 (84.30%)
Loss Trade:
94 (15.69%)
Best Trade:
44.78 THB
Worst Trade:
-83.83 THB
Profitto lordo:
1 056.46 THB (387 212 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 053.69 THB (42 721 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
34 (42.79 THB)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
93.74 THB (20)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
63.78%
Massimo carico di deposito:
17.28%
Ultimo trade:
17 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
0
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
0.01
Long Trade:
186 (31.05%)
Short Trade:
413 (68.95%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.00
Profitto previsto:
0.00 THB
Profitto medio:
2.09 THB
Perdita media:
-11.21 THB
Massime perdite consecutive:
8 (-266.84 THB)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-266.84 THB (8)
Crescita mensile:
7.62%
Previsione annuale:
92.44%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
103.76 THB
Massimale:
386.75 THB (30.14%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
30.14% (386.75 THB)
Per equità:
45.50% (567.69 THB)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPJPYm# 119
EURUSDm# 110
GBPUSDm# 103
EURJPYm# 76
USDCHFm# 54
EURCHFm# 52
GBPAUDm# 38
EURAUDm# 35
NZDUSDm# 4
AUDUSDm# 4
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPJPYm# -1
EURUSDm# 3
GBPUSDm# 1
EURJPYm# 5
USDCHFm# -1
EURCHFm# 1
GBPAUDm# -5
EURAUDm# 4
NZDUSDm# -2
AUDUSDm# 0
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPJPYm# -1.9K
EURUSDm# 3K
GBPUSDm# 1.1K
EURJPYm# 6.7K
USDCHFm# -714
EURCHFm# 554
GBPAUDm# -7.7K
EURAUDm# 6K
NZDUSDm# -1.7K
AUDUSDm# 58
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +44.78 THB
Worst Trade: -84 THB
Vincite massime consecutive: 20
Massime perdite consecutive: 8
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +42.79 THB
Massima perdita consecutiva: -266.84 THB

This strategy is a statistically-driven trading system designed to exploit short-term inefficiencies between EURUSD and GBPUSD, two major currency pairs that historically maintain a strong positive correlation. The strategy operates during the European and American trading sessions, where volatility and liquidity are at their peak, providing ideal conditions for correlated movement.

To maximize profit potential while managing risk, the strategy uses dynamic lot sizing. This approach adjusts the position size based on market volatility, correlation strength, and trade history, which allows the system to capitalize on high-probability setups more aggressively while maintaining strict control over drawdown.

Additional filters such as time-based trading windows, news avoidance logic, and maximum loss limits per trade or day are implemented to further enhance the safety and stability of the system. The strategy can be adapted to both conservative and aggressive trading styles, depending on the risk parameters set by the user.

Overall, this system is ideal for traders looking for a robust, data-driven approach that benefits from statistical inefficiencies in the market, without relying solely on trend direction. It blends mathematical logic with real-market conditions to deliver consistent performance in a wide range of environments.


