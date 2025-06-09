- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|185
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|147
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.3K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-Live25" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.45 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.05 × 251
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.15 × 55
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|1.38 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.59 × 163
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.82 × 492
|
FBS-Real-7
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|3.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real-10
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|3.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|3.86 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|4.00 × 2
|
XMGlobal-Real 35
|5.50 × 4
|
Exness-Real
|6.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 252
|9.17 × 6
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|9.22 × 9
|
FBS-Real-2
|12.76 × 17
|
FxPro.com-Real07
|13.17 × 12
We take our commitment to excellence and transparency seriously.
The lever must be greater than 100:1
Suggest using a broker without swap fees.
Investing is a comprehensive art of trading, especially to seize opportunities. As a strategy provider, I will invest with the premise of ensuring the safety of investment funds , Although this strategy can't make you rich in a short time, I believe that with the accumulation of time, your wealth will increase. I believe, as long as we hold on to the right investment strategy, our future will be more successful. I wish you good luck in trading in your lives no matter if you trade with me or not.
Start with a minimum of 500USD account
Start with a minimum of 500USD account
Happy Trading
USD
SGD
SGD